PREP CROSS COUNTRY: North scores 19 team points to win West Sioux meet

Elizabeth Jordan led the Stars in the Class A girls race with a time of 21:27, good for sixth. The Stars were third out of three teams with 67 points.

WC/K-P took the top three spots in the Class B girls race. Erika Kuntz won in 22:59. Sarah Putze was second in 23:37, and Mary Putze was third (23:53). Hanna Rogers was fifth (25:46).

The Falcons' top runner was Meraya Barerra with a fourth-place time of 23-54, and the Jays' leader was Kailey Sitzmann, who was seventh (26:02). Hinton, Westwood and MMCRU all had runners competing, but not enough to field a team score. Hinton's Kaci Allen and Maryn Frein were ninth and 10th, as Allen's time was 26:18 and Frein's time was 26:23.

DAKOTA XII CONFERENCE MEET: Sioux Falls Christian swept the boys and girls team titles at the Madison Country Club in Madison, S.D. Thursday.

The Chargers' Isaac Davelaar won the boys race in 16:55.63, 32 second ahead of teammate Isaac Engbers. The Chargers ran a perfect meet, as the top-5 spots all belonged to SFC.

Taeli Barta over Vemillion took the girls event covering the 5K distance in 20:20.88. Taryn Whisler of Sioux Falls Christian was second, eight seconds behind Barta.