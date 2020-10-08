PREP CROSS COUNTRY: North scores 19 team points to win West Sioux meet

HAWARDEN, Iowa — Jaysen Bouwers wasn't affected by having to run a little longer on Thursday afternoon.
Bouwers won the medalist spot at the West Sioux meet at the Hawarden Golf Club with a time of 17 minutes, 12 seconds on the 3.4-mile-long course.
Bouwers had some company behind him. Sioux Falls Lincoln's Zeb Mendel finished second in 17:34, but it was North that took the next five spots.
Will Lohr was third at 17:35, Yemane Kifle fourth (17:59), Gabe Nash fifth (18:12), Beshanena Gutema was sixth (18:21) and Natnael Kifle seventh (18:35).
The Stars won the team aspect of the meet in Class A with 19 points. Lincoln was second with 42 points.
West also competed in Class A, and its top finisher was Carter Benson in 20th place (22:04).
West Sioux's Deven Henry won the Class B division with a time of 19:04. He beat Carver Ruhland of Gehlen Catholic, who crossed the finish line in 20:10.
Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson's Tristen Jessen was third (20:22), MMCRU's Kaden Galles fourth (20:55) and Gehlen's Nathan Nemmers rounded out the top-5 with a time of 21:10.
The Jays were first with 38 team points, WC/K-P second with 40 and the Falcons were third with 44 team points.
Elizabeth Jordan led the Stars in the Class A girls race with a time of 21:27, good for sixth. The Stars were third out of three teams with 67 points.
WC/K-P took the top three spots in the Class B girls race. Erika Kuntz won in 22:59. Sarah Putze was second in 23:37, and Mary Putze was third (23:53). Hanna Rogers was fifth (25:46).
The Falcons' top runner was Meraya Barerra with a fourth-place time of 23-54, and the Jays' leader was Kailey Sitzmann, who was seventh (26:02). Hinton, Westwood and MMCRU all had runners competing, but not enough to field a team score. Hinton's Kaci Allen and Maryn Frein were ninth and 10th, as Allen's time was 26:18 and Frein's time was 26:23.
DAKOTA XII CONFERENCE MEET: Sioux Falls Christian swept the boys and girls team titles at the Madison Country Club in Madison, S.D. Thursday.
The Chargers' Isaac Davelaar won the boys race in 16:55.63, 32 second ahead of teammate Isaac Engbers. The Chargers ran a perfect meet, as the top-5 spots all belonged to SFC.
Taeli Barta over Vemillion took the girls event covering the 5K distance in 20:20.88. Taryn Whisler of Sioux Falls Christian was second, eight seconds behind Barta.
Vermillion was runner-up in the boys race with Jacob Dobney leading the way with a seven-place finish in 18:08.06. The Tanagers' Joel Dahloff was ninth in 18:08.94 and teammate Riley Ruhaak 19th in 18:14.27.
Joe Cross of Elk Point-Jefferson was sixth in the boys race in 18:05.52 and Blake Schmiedt of Dakota Valley ninth in 18:08.45.
Valerie Norby was the top Dakota Valley finisher in the girls race, taking 32nd place (24:19.74) while Claire LaFerrier And Ashley Stark leading Elk Point-Jefferson with 39th and 40th place finished, respectively.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK INVITATIONAL: Blanket finishes by two Sibley-Ocheyedan runners in the girls race and three Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley competitors in the boys race led their respective teams to the titles at Otter Valley Golf Course Thursday.
The Generals' Madison Brouwer won the girls race in 21:45.97 while the Mustang boys followed the lead of Marco Lopes who covered the course in 17:24.27.
Bria Wasmund of Sibley-Ocheyedan was second in 21:52.91 while Alayna Wingate took sixth in 22:32.09 and Madison Marco was seventh in 22:35.21.
Dayton Brunsting of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley was runner-up in the boys race in 17:45.57 and teammate Evan Janzen third in 18:24.22.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET: Quentin Dreyer won the boys race and led his team to the title in the boys race while Logan-Magnolia took the girls race behind race-winner Courtney Sporrer in a meet held in Dunlap Thursday.
Dreyer won in a time of 17:52.08 and was well ahead of runner-up Cody Gilpin (18:24.88) and third-place Brek Boruff (18:38.25), both of Missouri Valley.
West Monona's top runner in the boys race was Eein McKinley, who was 14th with a time of 19:57.
Sporrer ran a time of 21:14.90 and runner-up Mallory McCall of West Monona took second in a distant 23:36.69. Greylan Hornbeck of Lo-Ma was third in the girls race in 23:37.92 and Kylie Peterson fourth in 23:48.51.
