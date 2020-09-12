PREP CROSS COUNTRY: North's Bouwers, Jordan win at Lewis Central Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COUNCIL BLUFFS — North High School senior Jaysen Bouwers wasn't the only Stars runner who won a race at the Lewis Central Invitational on Saturday.

Bouwers won the 5,000-meter race at Iowa Western Community College with a time of 15 minutes, 56 seconds.

However, the Stars also took the girls medalist spot, claimed by sophomore Elizabeth Jordan. Jordan won the girls race in 20:02.

Jordan was in a pack for the few hundred meters, but according to coach Abdier Marrero, Jordan distanced herself from the pack at the 1,200-meter mark.

"The most surprising thing for us was how strong and confident she looked for us," Marrero said. "The biggest thing this year that she allowed herself to accept new challenges."

Last year was Jordan's first year running as a freshman, and now, Jordan is more comfortable running with a year of experience under her belt. And, it's showing.

"She’s allowed herself to accept that she’s not a bad runner," Marrero said. "She's stepped up her game."

Nicole Zuehl was the second Stars runner on Saturday, with a time of 21:35. Zuehl finished 11th overall.