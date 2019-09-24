SHELDON, Iowa -- MOC-Floyd Valley won the boys' team title while East was the girls' champion in action at the Sheldon Cross Country held at Risefest Tuesday.
The Dutch got the boys' individual winner in Sam May while Kaia Downs of East took the distaff race.
May, a sophomore, finished in a time of 17:22, 22 second ahead of runner-up Carson Tesch of Le Mars Gehlen Catholic.
East clipped Spencer 39-47 in the girls team results with Downs, a sophomore, finishing 59 seconds ahead of runner-up Grace Hamilton of Spencer in 19:45. Karlee Phillips of East was fourth in 20:56.55 while Sydney Helt (6th, 21:21) and Katie Lammers (7th, 21:37) wrapped up the top four for the Black Raiders.
East was runner-up in the boys' team results with 87 points, 18 behind the Dutch. Black Raider freshman Dylan Nation was fourth in the individual race in 17:58 while sophomore Ryan Campbell was 11th in 18:39. Rey Gonzalez of West was 13th in 18:41.
SB-L BOYS WIN AT TRI-CENTER: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys had four runners finish in the top 10 as the Warriors won the Tri-Center Invite meet title.
You have free articles remaining.
Isaac Bryan led SB-L with a fourth-place finish in 17:21 and Carllos Rodriguez was right behind him in fifth in 17:30. Ty Shoulders came in eighth in 18:01 and Nick Muller was right behind him in ninth in 18:08. Hayden Gamble rounded out the scoring in 16th in 18:37. Emmet Dirksen added a 19th place finish in 18:43.
Tri-Center was second with 71 points.
MVAOCOU had the individual champion and the runner-up. Dylan Blake won the individual title when he crossed the line in 16:45, more than 20 seconds faster than his teammate Weston Besson, who finished in the runner-up in 17:08.
Logan-Magnolia won the girls team title with 42 points and SB-L was second with 50 points. Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge was the individual medalist in 18:48.
SB-L was led by Sophia Karras, who finished in fourth place in 20:25 and Chloe Black crossed in sixth place in 21:17. Leila Laureano was 11th in 22:35 and Ella Brester was 13th in 22:42.
MVAOCOU's Hannah O'Connell finished in 16th place in 22:53.00.