LE MARS, Iowa -- The North boys scored 30 points to easily win the Gary Meyer Invitational on Tuesday. North had five runners in the top-10.
North's Jaysen Bouwers won the individual title after finishing in a time of 16:20.25. Will Lohr finished in fourth place in 16:49.76 and Beshanena finished in sixth place in 17:02.98. Yemane Kifle was ninth in 17:18.70 and Colin Greenwell was 10th in 17:19.05.
Gehlen Catholic's Will Roder was the top small-school finisher as he crossed in third place in 16:40.71. Siouxland Christian's Eric Brannon was seventh in 17:13.64.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished in fifth with 154 points, East was sixth with 167 points, Bishop Heelan was ninth with 236 points and West was 13th with 340 points.
Carlos Rodriguez led SB-L with a 15th-place finish in 17:45.17 and Dylan Nation led East with a 17th-place finish in 17:45.17. Heelan's Cole Satterwhite was 21st in 18:15.04. Rey Gonzalez of West was 30th in 18:33.68.
East won the girls race with 64 points, ahead of Heelan's 89 points.
East's Kaia Downs won the girls title in 18:51.68, almost a full minute ahead of second place. East's Karlee Philips finished in eighth place in 21:05.43. Sydney Helt was 12th in 21:28.68 and Katie Lammers was 13th in 21:29.53.
Amber Aesoph led Heelan with a second-place finish in 19:50.05. Jada Newberg was 14th in 21:34.25.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had two runners in the top-10 and finished in third place with 121 points. North was sixth with 154 points.
Sophia Karras was the top finisher for SB-L as she crossed in sixth-place in 20:55.36 and Halle Brester finished one spot behind her in 21:02.89.
North's Lillian Garay finished in ninth in 21:16.42.
MOC-Floyd Valley's Emily Haverdink finished in fifth place in 20:51.34 and Le Mars' Chloe Calhoun finished in 10th place in 21:23.07. Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson's Erika Kuntz finished in 16th place in 21:36.91.
DAKOTA VALLEY BOYS WIN AT CANTON: The Dakota Valley boys won the Canton cross country meet with 33 points, ahead of Vermillion's 39 points. Elk Point-Jefferson was fourth with 55 points.
Vermilion's Riley Ruhaak won the boys race in 18:05. Teammate Jack Freeburg was sixth in 18:53.
Blake Schmiedt led Dakota valley with a third-place finish in 18:36. Austin Hamm was eighth in 19:45 and Ben Liddiard was 10th in 20:05.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Casey Kneip was seventh in 19:15.
Elk Point-Jefferson won the girls race with 33 points. Heather Stark led the Huskies with a fourth-place finish in 22:18 and Ashley Stark was right behind her in 22:24. Robin Stark was eighth in 23:20.
Vermilion's Taeli Barta finished ninth in 23:29. Dakota Valley's Claire Kilcullen was 11th in 24:28.
Tea Area's Haidyn West won the race in 21:05.
WESTERN CHRISTAN SWEEPS SIBLEY MEET: Western Christian won both the boys and girls title at the Sibley cross country invite on Tuesday.
The Western Christian girls won with a team score of 67, seven points ahead of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
South O'Brien's Abby Boardman won the individual title after cross the line in 21:05.11. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Lizzy Blum finished in second with a time of 21:14.48.
Western Christian was led by Whitney Minderhoud, who was third in 21:43.02. Sibley-Ocheyedan's Bria Wasmund was fourth in 21:45.98 and Sioux Center's Ellie Zeutenhorst was fifth in 21:57.71.
Western Christian won the boys title with 67 points, 12 points better then Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
MVAOCOU's Dylan Blake won the individual title in 16:45.17, 11 seconds ahead of Sioux Center's Carter VandeVegte.
Western Christian was led by Tage Hulstein, who finished in third place in 17:23.77. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon's Daniel Schiever finished in fourth place in 17:32.03. MVAOCOU's Weston Beeson was fifth in 17:43.84.
BERESFORD BOYS, GIRLS FINISH SECOND: Both the Beresford boys and girls finished second at the Jesse James cross country meet in Garretson, S.D., on Tuesday.
The Beresford girls finished in second place with 46 points, eight points behind Sioux Falls Christian.
Anna Atwood led the Beresford girls with a fifth-place finish in 21:20. Laura Bogue was 13th in 22:16.00 and Jaycee Fischer was 14th in 22:21.
The Beresford boys scored 41 points, well behind Sioux Falls Christian's 12 points.
Andrew Atwood led the Beresford boys with a fourth-place finish in 18:00. Matthew Hoffman finished in 11th place in 18:48.