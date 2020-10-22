PREP CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Siouxland Christian qualifies as a team

HOLSTEIN, Iowa — Eric Brannon will have some company with him next weekend at the state cross country meet.
Not only did Brannon win, but the Siouxland Christian High School boys cross country team qualified as a group on Thursday at the Class 1A state-qualifying meet hosted by Ridge View.
Brannon won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 49.30 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. It is the third time in his Eagles career that he has qualified for state.
The Eagles finished second in the team standings with 87 points, and they trailed Fort Dodge St. Edmond by 26 points.
Sam Brannon placed third (18:11) and Alex Wilford was 22nd (19:42). Jackson Harsma was 25th (19:54.10) and AJ Goetsch rounded out the Eagles' scoring with a 36th-place time of 20:38.30.
There were five other area runners who made the top-15 cut in Thursday's race.
Alta-Aurelia senior Trey Engelmann was fourth (18:14.90), Lawton-Bronson sophomore Theo Moseman was fifth (18:19.60) and Trinity Christian senior Braxton Brummel sixth (18:23.80).
Then, Lawton-Bronson junior Aziah Ashley was 10th (18:48.50) and Gehlen Catholic's Carver Ruhland was 13th in 19:02.90.
In the 1A Ridge View girls race, Lawton-Bronson sophomore Jolee Mesz was the area's highest-placing finisher in third (20:58.30). She was one of six area runners in the top-15.
South O'Brien senior Abby Boardman was ninth (21:46). Then, the last four remaining spots were taken by Siouxland athletes.
Ridge View freshmen Jaycie Vohs and Madison Stowater were 12th and 13th. Vohs ran her race in 22:06.10 and Stowater finished in 22:13.30.
Harris Lake-Park's Lilly Irwin was 14th in 22:27, and Warriors freshman Taylor Robertson was 15th in 22:34.
Vohs and Stowater helped the Raptors qualify for the state meet as a team. The Raptors were third with 114 points, behind St. Edmond (43) and Manson Northwest Webster (49).
Paige Padavich was third for the Raptors, as she scored 21 points with a 22nd-place finish in 23:23.30. Maria Mendoza was 28th (23:40.80) and freshman Tatum Shepherd was 49th (25:43.10).
The Cougars took the top-two spots, led by Maddie Moline's time of 20:34.10.
Lawton-Bronson was fourth with 120 points.
Class 2A at Orange City
Sheldon senior Brendan Cain won the meet with a time of 16:43.20. He defeated Western Christian's Tage Hulstein by 25.2 seconds at Landsmeer Golf Club.
The Wolfpack, however, did win the team aspect with 42 points. Western Christian had all five scorers in the top-13.
Zachary Minderhoud was sixth (18:05.7), Aric DeKam was ninth (18:13.3), Noah DeWeerd 12th (18:16) and Caleb Douma was 13th (18.16.70).
George-Little Rock/Central Lyon placed second with 84 points. The Lions had two runners in the top-15. Daniel Schriever was fourth (17:58.3) and Carter Spiess was fifth (18:04.7).
Unity Christian was third with 114 points and clinched a spot to state. The Knights' leader was eighth-place Jacksen Dykstra (18:12.6).
Here are the other individual qualifiers from the boys' race: West Sioux senior Deven Henry (3rd, 17:49.3), Sheldon senior Jager Roozeboom (7th, 18:10.8), Spirit Lake sophomore Damon VandenBerg (10th, 18:13.9) and Spirit Lake senior Will Block (15th, 18:20.5).
Cherokee took both the team and individual championships in the girls' race.
Braves junior Kyrstin Agnitsch was the individual champion with a time of 20:19.30, and that led to a 66-point victory for Cherokee. London Rogge was seventh (21:17.90), then Cherokee had its last three runners finish between 18th and 21st.
The Knights were second with 71 points, and they had three finish in the top-8. Amaya Van Essen led the Knights pack with a third-place finish at 20:47.40.
Megan Te Krony was sixth (21:08.5) and Amy De Groot was eighth (21:24).
Sibley-Ocheyedan edged Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson to grab the third and final team spot in the standings. The Generals beat WC/K-P, 74-76.
Madison Brouwer took second place (20:43.3), Bria Wasmund was fifth (20:58.9) and Madison Marco was 10th (21:34.9).
WC/K-P will send two runners to the state meet next Saturday. Junior Erika Kuntz was fourth overall (20:50.3) and Sarahy Hamman was 12th (21:37.3).
Okoboji will send three runners next weekend. The Pioneers were led by junior Lexi Duffy, who was 11th with a time of 21.36.5. Then, freshman Adison Frerichs was 13th (21:37.5) and junior Lauren Duffy nabbed the final individual spot at 15th (21:45.4).
The Lions will send freshman Mary Schriever for her first state apperance, as she finished ninth (21:28.9).
