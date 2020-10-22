PREP CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Siouxland Christian qualifies as a team

HOLSTEIN, Iowa — Eric Brannon will have some company with him next weekend at the state cross country meet.

Not only did Brannon win, but the Siouxland Christian High School boys cross country team qualified as a group on Thursday at the Class 1A state-qualifying meet hosted by Ridge View.

Brannon won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 49.30 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. It is the third time in his Eagles career that he has qualified for state.

The Eagles finished second in the team standings with 87 points, and they trailed Fort Dodge St. Edmond by 26 points.

Sam Brannon placed third (18:11) and Alex Wilford was 22nd (19:42). Jackson Harsma was 25th (19:54.10) and AJ Goetsch rounded out the Eagles' scoring with a 36th-place time of 20:38.30.

There were five other area runners who made the top-15 cut in Thursday's race.

Alta-Aurelia senior Trey Engelmann was fourth (18:14.90), Lawton-Bronson sophomore Theo Moseman was fifth (18:19.60) and Trinity Christian senior Braxton Brummel sixth (18:23.80).

Then, Lawton-Bronson junior Aziah Ashley was 10th (18:48.50) and Gehlen Catholic's Carver Ruhland was 13th in 19:02.90.