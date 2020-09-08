PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sibley-Ocheyedan girls win home meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIBLEY, Iowa — The Sibley-Ocheyedan High School girls cross country team won its home meet on Tuesday, scoring 40 points in the victory.

Madison Brouwer won the meet for the Generals, as she crossed the finish line in 20 minutes, 16 seconds. Her teammate, Bria Wasmund, was second and finished in 20:39.

Rounding out the top-5 were George-Little Rock/Central Lyon's Mary Schriever (21:28), Sioux Center's Ellie Zeutenhorst (21:36) and GLR/CL freshman Lexi Landis (21:37).

GLR/CL finished second in the team standings with 79 points.

Sheldon senior Brendan Cain won the boys race, as he crossed in 16:22. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Marco Lopez was the runner-up, as he finished in 16:38.

West Sioux senior Deven Henry was third (16:56), Western Christian's Tage Hulstein fourth (16:58) and Jager Roozeboom of Sheldon rounded out the top-5 with a time of 17:19.

The Wolfpack won the meet with 63 points. Hulstein and Zach Minderhoud recorded single-digit points en route to the win. BHRV was second with 74 points.

