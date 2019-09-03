PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. - Freshman Mesuidi Ejerso ran to a sixth-place finish to lead the South Sioux City boys' cross country team to a third-place finish at the Plattsmouth Cross Country Invitational Tuesday.
Ejerso ran a time of 18:10 behind Kellen McLaughlin of team winner Gretna, who won the race in 17:06. SSC's Javier Alvarez and Juan Balderas finished in 14th and 15, respectively, while Moises finished in 17th.
In the girls race, the Cardinals took eight place with Emane Ahmed taking 31st place in 25:26.99 and Ashlyn Garcia finished 32nd, less than a second back of Ahmed.
Gretna also took the girls team title behind medalist Kayla Adams, who covered the 5K course in 21:15.42.
LO-MA INVITE: Host Logan-Magnolia won the girls team title while Tri-Center was the boys winner in prep cross country action held Tuesday afternoon.
Bennett Heisterkamp of Council Bluffs St. Albert was the individual boys winner, running a 15:27.09 time over the 5K distance, well ahead of runner-up Dylan Blake of MVAOCOU who finished in 16:36.91.
Denison-Schleswig was second in the boys team scoring, 35 behind Tri-Center's winning score of 50. The Monarchs' top finisher was Leo Flores who finished sixth in 17:01.22.
Peyton Fogge of Tri-Center took the girls individual race in 18:07.73, well ahead of the field with second place Ryanna Portch running a 19:16.51 clocking.
Lo-Ma finished with 37 points in the girls team race while Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson was second with 51 points.
Erika Kuntz was the top WC/KP runner with an eight-place finish in 20:59.34. Kuntz was closely followed by teammates Mary Putze (9th, 20:59.91), Sarah Putze (10th, 21:01.17) and Sarahy Hemman (11th, 21:13.29).
Claire Miller of Denison-Schleswig was the top Monarch finisher, taking 13th in 21:16.71.