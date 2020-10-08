PREP CROSS COUNTRY: South Sioux's Mesuidi Ejerso wins River Cities Conference championship

ELKHORN, S.D. — South Sioux City High School sophomore Mesuidi Ejerso became the River Cities Conference champion Thursday at the conference meet.

Ejerso won the 5,000-meter meet in 16 minutes, 22 seconds. Ejerso beat Ryan Zavadil of Skutt Catholic in the last mile of the race.

Zavadil's runner-up time was 16:39.

The Cardinals senior trio of Moises Lupercio (17:22), Juan Balderas (17:51), and Dhugomsa Mohammed (17:58) finished in sixth, 12th, and 14th places.

The South Sioux boys finished second in the team competition, and the Cardinals scored 33 points. Skutt won with 17 points by having four runners in the top-7.

Emane Ahmed led the South Sioux girls with a second-place individual finish. She ran the race in 20:18.

Ahmed finished behind Skutt Catholic's Jaedan Bunda, and she won in 19:17.

SSC's Ashley Hedquist finished in 10th place in 21:37. The Cardinals were fourth with 63 points, and Duchesne Academy were the team conference champions with 25 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0