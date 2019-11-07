PREP FOOTBALL: Creighton loses in second round of Nebraska playoffs

CREIGHTON, Neb. — There will be a new champion in Class D1 in Nebraska.

After leading 24-14 at the half on Wednesday, the Creighton High School football team gave up 24 second-half points to Osceola/High Plains, and O/HP went on to win 46-32 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Dylan Soule put O/HP up for good with 8 minutes, 3 seconds remaining in the game on a 1-yard run.

Creighton started out strong, however.

Brayden Zimmerer threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Thad Hazen early in the first quarter that got the scoring started.

Then, Hazen and Zimmerer followed up with touchdown runs in the first half to give Creighton a 10-point halftime lead.

BLOOMFIELD 50, HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 20: Braden Eisenhauer kept himself busy in the snow for Bloomfield, now 10-0.

Eisenhauer, the Bees' running back, scored four touchdowns in the first half.

His longest of the four TD runs was his last one. Eisenhauer had a 29-yard touchdown run with 95 seconds remaining in the half.