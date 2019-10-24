COLTON, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School football team edged Tri-Valley 7-6 on Thursday night at Tri-Valley High School.
The lone Panthers touchdown came in the third quarter. Nathan Favors found Kobey June on a 58-yard passing play that turned out to be the game-winning score for the Panthers.
Eric Johnson led the Panthers in rushing with 158 yards on 31 carries, and June carried the ball nine times for 63 yards.
Favors completed 4 of 6 passes for 98 yards. June had one catch for 54 yards.
The Panthers' defense held Tri-Valley to 114 total yards of offense. Mason Mathieu had most of those in the air, as he threw for 78 yards.
The playoffs start next week, and the SDHSAA announced late Thursday that the Panthers, seeded sixth, will play No. 3 Canton next Friday in the Class 9B quarterfinal round.