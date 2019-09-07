Late Friday
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 56, CB LINCOLN 28: Terrance Weah rushed for 220 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Monarchs to a non-district win in Council Bluffs Friday.
The score was tied 21-21 all at the intermission but Weah scored the first of four unanswered Denison-Schleswig TD's on a 19-yard run to give his team the lead for good. Charlie Wiebers also tossed two touchdown passed for D-S (1-1).
WOODBURY CENTRAL 46, RIDGE VIEW 0: Woodbury Central's defense held Ridge View in check as the Wildcats picked up their first win of the season with a 46-0 victory on Friday.
Woodbury Central rushed for 194 yards and threw for 121 yards for 315 total yards of offense. The Wildcats (1-1) held Ridge View to only 103 yards of total offense.
Wade Mitchell led Woodbury Central's ground game with 111 yards rushing on 13 carries. Ethan Copeland had 66 yards on two carries.
Dylan Wood led Ridge View (0-2) with 49 yards on 11 carries. Kole Winkel caught four passes for 39 yards. Beau Blackmore had seven tackles.
ALCESTER-HUDSON 44, CENTERVILLE 0: Alcester-Hudson scored 16 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 44-0 win over Centerville on Friday to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Jovey Christiansen led Alcester-Hudson with 106 yards on 11 carries and Logan Serck was 9-of-11 passing for 147 yards and four touchdowns. Alex Winquist caught 55 yards for two touchdowns and had eight tackles. Izaak Reed ran for two touchdowns.
Defensively, Alex Griffen, Kolby Schiefen and Owen Bovill each had an interception.
Alcester-Hudson held Centerville to 158 total yards. The Cubs had 439 total yards of offense.
BLOOMFIELD 56, ST. MARY'S 26: Logan Johnson scored eight touchdowns and rushed for 239 yards in leading Bloomfield to a prep football game played in Bloomfield, Neb. Friday.