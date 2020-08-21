PREP FOOTBALL: Elk Point-Jefferson opens season with 40-6 win over MVP

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson High School football team opened up its season Friday with a 40-6 win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton.
The Huskies scored on their first drive of the game, as quarterback Noah McDermott found Tyler Goehring for a 20-yard pass.
McDermott scored the second touchdown from 5 yards out. Then, with 7:00 left in the first quarter, Riley Schmitz scored a long rushing touchdown to give the Huskies an early 18-0 lead.
McDermott later found Goehring before halftime for a 40-yard pass, and EP-J converted the 2-point attempt to give the Huskies a 26-0 halftime lead.
The Huskies had a 20-yard TD run in the third quarter to extend their lead.
Will Geary scored from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring for EP-J.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!