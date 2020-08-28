PREP FOOTBALL: Kingsley-Pierson opens season with 39-38 loss to Montezuma

REINBECK, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School football team opened the season with a 39-38 nailbiting loss to Montezuma on Saturday.
The game was played at a neutral site, hosted by Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School.
The Braves (1-0) opened up the game on a 13-0 run, but the Panthers (0-1) chipped their deficit to five on two Josh Harvey rushing TDs.
Harvey, a sophomore, had scores from 4 yards and 1 yard in the first quarter.
By the time halftime rolled around, K-P had a 30-25 lead. The Panthers held possession for the majority of the second quarter.
They closed out a 7-minute, 70-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run from Damon Schmid that gave them the lead at intermission.
The Panthers' final touchdown came on a passing play in the second half, as quarterback Jackson Howe found Evan Neumann for a 34-yard play.
Howe was 6-for-11 for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Harvey, meanwhile, had 242 yards of total offense. He had 195 rushing yards on 27 carries, and 47 receiving yards.
Schmid also had 113 rushing yards on 21 carries.
Three different Panthers — Harvey, Schmid and Dustin Plendl each had 5.5 tackles.
FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES
MADISON 22, DAKOTA VALLEY 16: Dakota Valley took the lead shortly before halftime but Madison regained the lead in the third quarter. The Panthers only scored six points in the second half and dropped the season-opener to Madison 22-16 on Friday.
Madison went up 6-0 with 7:15 left in the third quarter. Dakota Valley cut into that with a 29-yard field goal by Evan Foster with 1:10 left in the first.
Madison's only points in the second quarter were from a safety with 3:14 remaining before the half.
Dakota Valley had an answer right away. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Tommy Nikkel broke free for an 85-yard touchdown run as the Panthers went up 10-8 with 2:09 left in the half.
Madison regained the lead with 11:22 left in the third quarter on a touchdown run by Nate Ricke. Then right before the end of the quarter, Ricke scored on another run for a 22-10 lead.
Nikkel scored his second touchdown of the game with 6:09 remaining in the contest on a 78-yard run but the Panthers couldn't get another score in the loss.
Nikkel finished the game with nine carries for 170 yards and he added a 20-yard reception in the loss.
Foster had two interceptions, a fumble and eight tackles for the Panthers. Chayce Montagne had two interceptions and Hunter Beving had seven tackles and a sack. Kobey June and Quinton Dickey each had nine tackles and Jackson Strawn had 2.5 tackles for a loss. Drew Steele also had an interception.
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 20, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 10: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley had four turnovers in the season-opener against Western Christian but the Nighthawks forced three turnovers and held the Wolfpack to 212 yards as BHRV won 20-10 on Friday.
Western Christian took its own lead on a safety with 10:26 left in the second quarter.
The Nighthawks took the lead with 5:23 left in the first half when Caleb Kats hit Cle Huyser for a 80-yard score and a 7-2 advantage.
BHRV added another score before the half with 4:01 left as Kats hit Landyn Van Kekerix for 23 yards and a 14-2 lead.
Western Christian's only offensive score of the game came with 5:41 left in the third quarter on Boer's 45-yard pass to Wyatt Gulker.
But the Nighthawks held the Wolfpack scoreless the rest of the way and Kats scored on a 1-yard run with 11:40 left for the 20-10 victory.
Kats was 15-of-35 passing for 262 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 48 yards.
Kody Noble rushed for 89 yards on 21 carries. Alex Godredsen had four receptions for 93 yards. Huyser only had one catch but it went for 80 yards.
For the Wolfpack, Boer threw for 248 yards but it was on 19-of-44 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions. Ty Van Essen caught three passes for 62 yards and Carson Elbers had six catches for 58 yards.
WEST SIOUX 14, SPIRIT LAKE 7: Dykan Wiggins threw an eight-yard touchdown to Carson Lynott with 5:17 to go to break a 7-7 tie and give the Falcons a win in a season-opening football game in Spirit Lake Friday.
Wiggins also hit Levi Koopmans for a 19-yard TD pass in the third quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
Spirit Lake held a 7-0 lead at the halftime on the strength of a five-yard touchdown pass from Brent Scott to Carter Jounhohan.
NEWELL-FONDA 54, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 7: Newell-Fonda grabbed a big lead early and rolled to a big 54-7 victory to start the season.
Newell-Fonda's first score came with 10:36 left in the first quarter when Hunter Christiansen went 54 yards for the score.
Mason Dicks then had a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown less than a minute later for a 1-20 lead. By the end of the first quarter, Newell-Fonda had a 19-7 advantage. Dicks led the Mustangs with 78 yards rushing.
Gabe Sievers had two rushing touchdowns and hit Trey Jungers for a 42-yard score.
At halftime, Newell-Fonda led 40-7 and went on to be Harris-Lake Park 54-7.
ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 39, SHELDON 6: E-LC scored on their first offensive play of the game and went on to defeat the Orabs in a game played in Sheldon Friday.
Kevin Egeland hauled in a 42-yard deflected pass from Ryan Schiltz with 9:50 left in the opening quarter to put -ELC ahead. Schiltz added a 15-yard run and 21-yard scoring pass to Matt Christensen later in the first frame to put the Midgets up 21-0.
Sheldon cut the lead to 21-6 midway through the second quarter when Kaleb Ackerman found Ehtan Reekers from six yards out for a TD pass.
Schiltz added two more TD passes in the second half and had four overall.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 28, OKOBOJI 0: Connor Dodd rushed for 111 on four carries and scored twice to lead the Hawks to a shutout win over the Pioneers in Hartley Friday.
D.J. Doyle and Dawson Schiphoff also scored on runs for HMS, which lead 16-0 after one quarter. Okoboji was limited to 47 yards offense by the Hawk defense.
OABCIG 42, RIDGE VIEW 0: University of Iowa football signee Cooper DeJean started his senior football season with three passing and three rushing touchdowns in the Falcons win over the Raptors Friday.
DeJean passed for 379 yards and connected with Griffin Dierson twice for touchdowns and once with Kolston Kopp. Trust Wells also had 10 receptions and 133 yards for OABCIG.
WESTWOOD 42, MVAOCOU 20: Running backs Jayden McFarland and Jackson Dewald combined to rush for 383 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Rebels to a win in a season opener for each team Friday.
McFarland scored three times and had 160 yards while Dewald scored twice and ran for 223 yards. Bostyn Hanner led the Westwood with 9.5 tackles.
CB LINCOLN 28, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 21 (OT): Lennox Brown scored on a 10-yard run on the first play of overtime and the Lynx defense held the Monarchs on downs to record a win in Council Bluffs Friday.
Brown also hit Greg Chinowith for a 52-yard touchdown pass with 4:31 left in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 21-21.
The Monarchs had taken the lead in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Carter Wessel.
Nathan Gallup also scored on a one-yard run and Wessel hit Evan Turin for a 14-yard TD strike in the second quarter for the Monarchs.
BLOOMFIELD 40, HOMER 0: The Bees got two rushing touchdowns each from Tyson Sauser and Wiley Ziegler in a shutout win over the Knights in Bloomfield, Neb. Friday.
Cody Bruegman, a junior, had 176 yards rushing for Bloomfield and gave the Bees a 8-0 lead on a six-yard run in the first quarter. Ziegler, a freshman, scored on a 10-yard run in the second quarter to put the hosts up 14-0 at the half and increased the cushion to 20-0 on a 19-yard run in the third qua
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!