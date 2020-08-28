PREP FOOTBALL: Kingsley-Pierson opens season with 39-38 loss to Montezuma

FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES

MADISON 22, DAKOTA VALLEY 16: Dakota Valley took the lead shortly before halftime but Madison regained the lead in the third quarter. The Panthers only scored six points in the second half and dropped the season-opener to Madison 22-16 on Friday.

Madison went up 6-0 with 7:15 left in the third quarter. Dakota Valley cut into that with a 29-yard field goal by Evan Foster with 1:10 left in the first.

Madison's only points in the second quarter were from a safety with 3:14 remaining before the half.

Dakota Valley had an answer right away. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Tommy Nikkel broke free for an 85-yard touchdown run as the Panthers went up 10-8 with 2:09 left in the half.

Madison regained the lead with 11:22 left in the third quarter on a touchdown run by Nate Ricke. Then right before the end of the quarter, Ricke scored on another run for a 22-10 lead.

Nikkel scored his second touchdown of the game with 6:09 remaining in the contest on a 78-yard run but the Panthers couldn't get another score in the loss.

Nikkel finished the game with nine carries for 170 yards and he added a 20-yard reception in the loss.