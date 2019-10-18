SPENCER, Iowa — The Le Mars High School football team scored on a 23-yard pass from Tate Westhoff to Carter Arens with 33 seconds left in regulation and added a two-point PAT to rally past the Tigers 30-28 in a Class 3A District 1 game played in Spencer Friday.
The winning PAT pass came from Westhoff to Colton Hoag and completed a rally that saw Le Mars come back from a 28-14 deficit early with under five minutes left in the game.
Spencer took a two touchdown lead on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Gage Garnatz to Griffin Garnatz but the Bulldogs came back with a 28-yard TD pass from Westhoff to Hoag with 2:05 left to pull within 28-22.
Westhoff had 307 yards passing and three touchdowns tosses going 22-46. The loss eliminated the Tigers from the district race with a 2-2 mark while Le Mars is also 2-2 in district and 5-3 overall.
ALTA-AURELIA 33, ST. EDMOND 7: Michael Ryherd rushed for 128 yards on six carries and scored two touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a win in a Class A District 2 game played in Alta Friday.
Preston McCoy and Cade Rohwer also ran for scores for Alta-Aurelia (5-3 overall and 3-1 district). Rohwer also hooked up with Gabe Walters for a 13-yard TD pass. The Warriors close out their regular season at Sioux Central Friday.