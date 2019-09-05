SIOUX CITY — For the second straight week, the North High School football team dug itself a double-digit hole in the first half.
Last week, North fell behind Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 18-0 late in the second quarter. North went on to lose 29-18.
On Thursday in the Stars' home opener to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, North fell behind 13-0 in the first quarter.
This time, North was able to erase the double-digit deficit and the Stars even did it before the half as they scored 13 points in the second quarter to tie the game.
However, North lost control of the game in the third quarter and couldn’t dig out of a second hole in the game.
A few miscues helped the Yellow Jackets score 20 points in five minutes and North only gained three yards in the third.
Council Bluffs held onto the big lead and defeated North, 42-19.
"It comes down to special teams. That (bad) onside kick to start the half, we were money with it all throughout practice this week. (We gave up) a punt return for a touchdown and those are huge momentum swings," North coach Mitch Mohr said. "From an offensive standpoint, we have to play better upfront. First half we played well upfront and that helped dig us out of a whole. Second half, (Thomas Jefferson) made some adjustments and we weren't able to react to it the way we needed to."
North did get a first down on its first drive, but the drive ended when Gavin Hauge was intercepted at midfield.
The Yellow Jackets converted both of its third downs in the ensuing possession. On a third-and-two, a North player lined up in the neutral zone and later on third-and-eight, Austin Schubert scrambled for 17 yards for the first down. Jermaine Green finished off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
Brady Wavrunek ran for 28 yards to put North into T.J. territory to start the next drive but then the Yellow Jackets picked off a deep pass down the right sideline at the 4-yard line on the next play.
On the Yellow Jackets first play of the drive, J.J. Johanns took the handoff and went up the middle. He was barely touched as Johanns went 96 yards for the touchdown and a 13-0 lead.
The second quarter went differently for North, though. The Stars forced the Yellow Jackets to punt deep in their own territory.
North took over at the T.J. 47-yard line but later faced fourth-and-15. Landon Lovrien, who came in after the two interceptions, hit Cole Pierson in the middle of the field and he went straight to the endzone for a 33-yard score for the Stars with 10:21 left in the half.
The Yellow Jackets drove into Stars’ territory but on third down, the snap was fumbled and North’s Hayden Waldman-Preston jumped on the ball.
The Stars almost gave the ball back but Pierson made a juggling catch on the sidelines on third-and-eight for 16 yards. Then on third-and-13, Austin McClain caught a pass about five yards short of the first down but carried a defender with him to get the 13 necessary yards. Wavrunek then broke a run of 21 yards to put North inside the 20-yard line and a little later, Lovrien rolled to his left and hit Dante Hansen for a 5-yard touchdown as North tied the game at 13 with 4:37 left in the half.
Lovrien was 13-of-27 passing for 228 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Wavrunek rushed for 72 yards.
"(We have the pieces), we just aren't firing on all cylinders right now," Mohr said. "That's our biggest problem. I feel like we are stuck in the mud. We will figure it out as a coaching staff and make sure we get it done before next week."
The two teams went into halftime tied at 13.
North couldn’t continue its offensive outburst right away in the third quarter and was forced to punt on its own 15-yard line. The Yellow Jackets brought pressure, forcing a short kick that Qu’ran Owens fielded at about the 36-yard line close to the right sideline.
Owens ran down the sideline and then followed his blockers to the middle of the field for a touchdown as Thomas Jefferson retook the lead, 20-13, with 8:22 left in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets added to the lead when Austin Schubert scrambled and then went deep down the right sideline. Hunter Jones got behind the defense, hauled the pass in and went 58 yards for the score and a 27-13 lead with 5:51 left in the third quarter.
Facing a three-and-out, the Stars went for it on fourth down and Lovrien was sacked.
Two plays later, Green barrelled his way into the endzone for a 13-yard touchdown as the Yellow Jackets went up 33-13, their third touchdowns in a five-minute span.
North had only three yards of total offense in the third quarter.
Carter Harold hit a 24-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for a 36-13 advantage,
North broke out of its third-quarter fun in its first possession of the fourth. On third-and-10, Lovrien went deep and hit Evan Helvig down the right sideline. He caught it and broke a tackle and went 65 yards for the touchdown to cut it to 36-19 with 9:21 remaining.
North’s Izaiah Truitt jumped on a bad snap on T.J.’s first play but the Stars couldn’t take advantage, later fumbling the ball on the Yellow Jackets’ 30-yard line with 7:24 left.
Green added his third touchdown of the game with 4:20 remaining on a 46-yard run to put the Yellow Jackets up 42-19.
"Our defense just got worn down. It's because our offense couldn't execute again," Mohr said. "That's two games in a row where our offense has let our defense down. Our defense was on the field too long."