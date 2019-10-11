DES MOINES — The North High School football team scored four touchdowns on Friday night, but that wasn't enough in a 46-27 loss.
The Stars' first TD came on a Andrew Ventura blocked punt and Johnny Little scooped up the ball and returned the ball for 45 yards.
Brady Wavrunek scores on a 1-yard TD run with 11:56 left in the second quarter.
Gavin Hauge threw an 80-yard TD pass to Dante Hansen with 23 seconds left in the first half.
Cole Pierson scored on a short TD run to tie the game at 27 with 9:34 left in the third quarter.