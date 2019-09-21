STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Falcons improved to 4-0 with a 48-26 non-district win over the previously-unbeaten Tornadoes in Storm Lake on Friday.
Cooper DeJean accounted for all seven OABCIG touchdowns, running for five scores and passing for two more. He passed for 230 yards on 21-of-37 attempts and rushed for 132 yards on 12 carries.
William Grote and Jake Nieman caught TD passes for the Falcons and Easton Harms had seven receptions.
SPENCER 35, HUMBOLDT 6: Gage Garnatz rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a non-district football win in a game played in Spencer Friday.
Isaac Pingel also scored two rushing touchdowns and had 97 yards on the ground for the Tigers (2-2). Spencer takes on Denison-Schleswig in its Class 3A Distict opener Friday.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 37, CARROLL KUEMPER 7: Terrane Weah ran for two touchdowns and 144 yards to lead the Monarchs to a non-district football win in a game played in Denison.
Quarterback Charlie Wiebers also ran for a touchdown and passed from another as Denison-Schleswig improved to 3-1. Damien Magnuson caught a 17-yard pass from Wiebers. The Monarchs open district play hosting Spencer next Friday.
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 38, SOUTHEAST VALLEY 7: The Titans won a battle of previously unbeaten teams in a non-district football game played in Gowrie.
You have free articles remaining.
Landon Schleisman rushed for two touchdowns while Brennan Holder, Jordan Khommanyvong and Blake McAlister ran for one score each as South Central Calhoun improved to 4-0.
ALTA-AURELIA 28, POCAHONTAS AREA 6: Halfback Anthony Krier tossed a touchdown pass to quarterback Logan McCoy and the Warriors went on to beat the Indians in a non-district football game played in Pocahontas.
McCoy rushed for 95 yards and scored a touchdown as Alta-Aurelia improved to 2-2. The Warriors open district play hosting Manson-Northwest Webster Friday.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 34, GTRA 14: Dylan Platt and Beau Jenness combined to rush for 285 yards to lead the Generals to their third straight win on Friday in Graettinger.
Platt led Sibley-Ocheyedan with 143 yards and three touchdowns while Jenness scored one TD and had 142 yards on the ground.
Jenness also hooked up with Austin Kruger and Trey Schuck for touchdown passes. The Generals host No. 1 ranked West Sioux in a Class 1A District 1 opener Friday.
LAWTON-BRONSON 24, RIDGE VIEW 6: The Eagles moved to 3-1 on the season with a win in a non-district game played in Lawton Friday.
Connor Smith passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns to lead Lawton-Bronson. Hayden Dahlhauser pulled down eight passes for 191 yards and had a 74-yard catch for L-B.