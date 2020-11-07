PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFF ROUNDUP: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Remsen St. Mary's, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley advance to the UNI-Dome

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The rematch of the Beef Bowl II during the 2020 playoffs wasn't as close as the first Beef Bowl game in the regular-season finale when Central Lyon/George-Little Rock had to come back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated.

On Friday in the Class 2A quarterfinal against Lyon County rival West Lyon, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock already had a 27-point lead going into the fourth quarter as the Lions advanced to the UNI-Dome with a 24-13 victory over West Lyon at Dick Null Field.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock plays its Class 2A semifinal at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, against Camanche in Cedar Falls. It's the first trip to the UNI-Dome for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock since 2008.

It only took three plays for the Lions to take control of the game as quarterback Zach Lutmer took off for a 58-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

The 58 yards accounted for part of the 420 that the Lions ran for as a team. CL/GLR had 473 yards of total offense.

While the Lions didn't score again in the first quarter, the Wildcats didn't have an answer to keep the game close. West Lyon was held to just 69 yards rushing and 187 of the Wildcats 256 yards came through the air.