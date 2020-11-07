PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFF ROUNDUP: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Remsen St. Mary's, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley advance to the UNI-Dome

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The rematch of the Beef Bowl II during the 2020 playoffs wasn't as close as the first Beef Bowl game in the regular-season finale when Central Lyon/George-Little Rock had to come back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated.
On Friday in the Class 2A quarterfinal against Lyon County rival West Lyon, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock already had a 27-point lead going into the fourth quarter as the Lions advanced to the UNI-Dome with a 24-13 victory over West Lyon at Dick Null Field.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock plays its Class 2A semifinal at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, against Camanche in Cedar Falls. It's the first trip to the UNI-Dome for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock since 2008.
It only took three plays for the Lions to take control of the game as quarterback Zach Lutmer took off for a 58-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
The 58 yards accounted for part of the 420 that the Lions ran for as a team. CL/GLR had 473 yards of total offense.
While the Lions didn't score again in the first quarter, the Wildcats didn't have an answer to keep the game close. West Lyon was held to just 69 yards rushing and 187 of the Wildcats 256 yards came through the air.
The Lions went up 14-0 in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Taylor Putnam, who had 34 yards on six carries. The Lutmer picked off a pass that was tipped by Kalen Meyer and went 30 yards for the score for a 21-0 halftime lead. It was one of two interceptions in the game for the Lions with the other one coming from Cooper Spiess.
Luke Rasmussen made it 27-0 in the third on a 4-yard run. Rasmussen finished with 36 yards on six carries.
West Lyon got its first score on a 4-yard touchdown run by Korey Knobloch but the Lion responded with a 63-yard run by Lutmer to go up 34-7. Lutmer finished with 269 yards on 16 carries and Meyer had 69 yards on 11 carries.
The Wildcats got their final touchdown with 4:35 left to play.
Gable Van Beek led the Lions with seven tackles and Dylan Winkel and Lyle Moore each had a sack. Rasmussen recovered a fumble.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 42, AUDUBON 27: Remsen St. Mary's found itself in a 27-7 hole in the second quarter.
The Hawks went on to score 35 unanswered points to advance to the UNI-Dome for the second-straight season with a 42-27 quarterfinal victory Friday over the Wheelers, who beat Remsen St. Mary's in the 8-man semifinals last season.
Remsen St. Mary's plays Montezuma at 9 a.m. on Thursday in Cedar Falls in the 8-man quarterfinal.
Audubon scored first with 6:32 left in the first quarter but RSM had an answer to tie it at 7-7 on a 55-yard run by Jeremy Koenck.
Audubon then went on to score 21 straight points for the 27-7 lead.
The Hawks responded with a 29-yard touchdown run by Koenck and after Audubon turned it over on downs, Blaine Harpenau scored from 13 yards out to make it 27-21 with 1:50 left in the second quarter.
Audubon then tried an option and it was fumbled in the end zone as Remsen St. Mary's recovered for a 28-27 halftime lead.
Koenck scored for a third time on a 24-yard run for a 35-27 lead.
Then in the fourth quarter, RSM went 75 yards on eight plays as Harpenau scored on an 11-yard run.
Audubon drove into Hawks' territory in the next possession when Alex Schroeder picked off a pass. RSM added another pick later to seal the 42-27 victory.
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 23, WEBSTER CITY 14: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley held Webster City, which came into the game 9-0, to season-low rushing total as the Nighthawks took advantage, claiming a 23-14 victory in a Class 3A quarterfinal on Friday.
The Nighthawks, who missed the playoffs last season, advance to the UNI-Dome for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The Nighthawks play Harlan at 4 p.m. in the 3A semifinal in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Webster City's single-wing rushing attack had been hard to stop all season but the Nighthawks held the Lynox to 112 yards rushing with 47 coming on one play. The Nighthawks also forced five turnovers.
The Nighthawks struck first when Caleb Kats completed a pass to Bryson Van Grootheest, who went 65 yards for the touchdowns and 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Webster City drove to midfield but the Nighthawks forced and recovered a fumble.
The Nighthawks added to the lead in the second quarter when Kody Noble, who rushed for 93 yards on 29 carries, scored on a 2-yard run for a 14-0 advantage with 9:10 left in the first half. The short drive was setup by an interception.
Webster City tried to answer but the Nighthawks recovered their second fumble of the game, this time at their own 2-yard line.
The Lynx did get a 41-yard touchdown pass from Chase Rattenborg to Trey Mathis to make a 14-7 game going into halftime.
Webster City drove into BHRV territory in the third quarter but the Nighthawks recovered their third fumble. Then a fourth fumble was recovered by the Nighthawks as Webster City was driving late in the third quarter.
The Nighthawks got a field goal with 9:26 to go to make it 9:26 but the Lynx had an answer as a reverse throw from Tyler Olson to quarterback Rattenborn went for 53 yards for the touchdown to make it 17-14.
The Nighthawks answered with a long pass to put them inside the Lynx 30. The drive was capped off by a 4-yard touchdown run by Noble and BHRV got an interception with 3:22 to seal the quarterfinal win.
OAKLAND-CRAIG 15, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 6: Hartington Cedar Catholic was able to slow down Oakland-Craig's offense but the Trojans couldn't solve Oakland-Craig's defense in a 15-6 Class C2 second-round playoff game on Friday.
HCC threw an interception on the first play and it led to an Oakland-Craig touchdown for a 6-0 lead early.
Oakland-Craig, which won the first contest 52-14, got a quick second touchdown but the Trojans slowed down OC from there, holding them to only three points.
Tate Thoene scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter but the two-point conversion failed. The Trojans also had a drive stall at the Knights' 24-yard line.
The Knights added the field goal before the half to make it a two-score game. The Trojans had a chance early in the second half but turned the ball over on downs in Knights' territory.
Another Trojans' drive went to the Knights' 22-yard line but the drive stalled again. Then interceptions on the next two drives by the Trojans sealed the win for the Knights.
