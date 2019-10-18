WEST SIOUX 48, UNITY CHRISTIAN 6: The Falcons used a 35-point second quarter to pull away from the Knights en route to a Class 1A District 1 win in a game play in Hawarden Friday.
The Falcons led 7-0 after one quarter, scoring on a 16-yard pass from Hunter Dekkers to Austin Wilbert before taking charged in the second frame.
West Sioux's Bryce Coppock and Kade Lynott scored on runs in the opening 90 seconds of the second quarter to put the hosts up 20-0 but an 83-yard touchdown run by Unity Christian's Logan Franken got the Knights back to within 20-6.
But Dekkers added touchdown passes to Coppock and Aaden Schwiesow and Lynott scored his second TD of the night on a three-yard run as the onslaught put West Sioux up 42-6 at the break. Two Falcons field goals by Jason Topete accounted for all of the scoring in the second half.
West Sioux (7-1 overall and 3-1 district) plays at Emmetsburg next Friday while the Knights (4-4 overall and 1-3 district) host Sibley-Ocheyedan.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 50, NEWELL-FONDA 0: The Hawks wrapped up the 8-man District 1 title with a win over the Mustangs in a game played in Remsen Friday.
Blaine Harpenau passed for two scores and ran for two more touchdowns to lead the Hawks to their eighth win in as many games this fall. Harpenau rushed for 90 yards and hit Austin Jensen twice for scoring passes. Jensen ended the night with 51 yards receiving.
Jeremy Koenck also had 87 yards rushing a two TD's for the Hawks, who led 38-0 at the intermission. St. Mary's closes its regular season with a non-district game with Siouxland Christian next Friday.
Noah Schroeder led the Hawk defense with 13 tackles with Skyler Waldschmitt had two sacks and eight tackles.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 35, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: Runner back Tristan Wilson ran wild on the Westerner defense rushing for 328 yards and five touchdowns as the Wolverines rolled to a win in Class A District 1 game played in Paullina Friday.
South O'Brien (7-1 overall and 3-1 in district) stayed alive in the district race entering its regular season at Hinton next Friday, Wilson carried the ball 25 times and scored on three rushes in the first half, including a 97-yard jaunt to put the Wolverines up 21-0 at the intermission.
Akron-Westfield fell to 0-8 entering its final game with MMCRU next Friday.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 28, EMMETSBURG 7: Tyson Boer threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Wolfpack to a win in a Class 1A District 1 game in Hull Friday.
Boer completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Shawn DeWit on the final play of the first half to break a 7-7 tie and give Western Christian a seven-point lead at the half.
Boer also added a seven-yard run for a score and an eight-yard TD pass to DeWit to expand the lead to 28-7 in the third quarter.
Western Christian (8-0 overall and 4-0 district) has a challenging regular season closer next week when it faces West Lyon on the Wildcats home field. Emmetsburg dropped to 3-5 overall.
CL/GLR 26, SIOUX CENTER 20: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat Sioux Center 26-20 on Friday. The two teams were undefeated in district play and now the Lions have won the district title and advance to the Class 2A playoffs.
It's the fourth straight win for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, which improves to 4-4 on the season.
IKM-MANNING 35, SIOUX CENTRAL 12: Kyler Rasmussen rushed for 144 yards and four touchdowns as he helped the Wolves move atop the Class A District 2 standings with a win in a game played in Sioux Rapids Friday.
Sioux Central scored first on a one-yard TD run by Jayden Harder with 8:34 left in the first quarter but missed the PAT run to lead 6-0. IKM-Manning took advantage of the missed PAT to take a 7-6 advantage later in the quarter when Kyler Rasmussen scored on a three-yard run and Amos Rasmussen added the point after kick.
But the Rebels got the only points of the second quarter and led 12-7 at the half. Teagan Pritchard scored on a three-yard run with 3:56 left in the half to give the hosts the lead.
IKM-Manning took the lead on a two-yard run by Kyler Rasmussen with 6:59 left the in the third quarter and went up 21-12 on a four-yard Kyler Rasmussen run with 3:25 left in the third frame.
Amos Rasmussen and Kyler Rasmussen each added TD runs in the fourth quarter to ice the win and a big second half for the Wolves.
The Rebels fell to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in district.
OA-BCIG 41, CARROLL KUEMPER 0: Cooper De Jean figured in all six Falcon touchdowns in a Class 2A District 9 game played in Ida Grove Friday.
De Jean passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns, ran for two scores and returned an interception 36 yards for one more score.
Jake Nieman had 92 yards receiving and caught two of De Jean's scoring passes while Easton Harms caught the other TD pass and had 119 yards on seven catches.
The Falcons (8-0 overall and 4-0 district) have a showdown with unbeaten Greene County for the district title scheduled for next Friday.
TRI-CENTER 28, WESTWOOD 8: The Trojans scored 21 points in the second quarter to break open a 21-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Rebels in a Class A District 10 game played in Neola Friday.
Quarterback Bryson Freeburg ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Tri-Center.
Trevor Carlson gave the hosts a 7-0 lead on a three-yard run 7:31 before half. Freeburg found Hunter Ward for a 17-yard TD pass 2:13 before the half and added a one-yard run with 35 seconds showing on the second-quarter clock to give Tri-Center a 21-0 cushion.
Westwood scored its only points of the night with 8:02 left in the third quarter, getting a four-yard run from Carter Copple for a touchdown and a PAT pass from Copple to Lawson Haveman to pull within 21-8.
But Freeburg scored on a four-yard run with 5:44 left in the third quarter to put the Trojans back up 28-8 and neither team scored the rest of the way.
Copple had 238 yards rushing to lead the Rebels (7-2 overall and 2-2 district).
HINTON 16, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 6: The Blackhawks won a showdown for the Class A District 1 lead with a decision over the Jays in a game played in Le Mars Friday.
Kade Hoefling rushed for 124 yards and scored a touchdown and Justin Kirwan fired a 14-yard TD pass to Beau DeRocher to give Hinton the win and a 4-0 district record while Gehlen falls to 3-1. The Blackhawks can wrap up the district title when they host 3-1 South O'Brien next Friday while Gehlen closes out at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn the same night.
CROFTON 34, PONCA 22: Jimmy Allen rushed for 242 yards and scored three touchdown to lead Crofton to a win over Ponca in a game played in Crofton, Neb. Friday.
Allen scored on runs of two and four yards in the first half and Andy Knapp connected with Justin Potts for a 13-yard TD pass to give the Warriors a 21-0 halftime lead.
Ponca (0-8) pulled with within 21-6 on a five-yard TD run by Paul Masin in the third quarter. Crofton (2-6) got another 12-yard scoring run from Allen and a four-yard TD run from Austin Tramp in the fourth quarter.