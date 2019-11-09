PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: BRLD, Wayne advance to NSAA semis

BRLD 60, NORTH BEND CENTRAL 53: BRLD won a track meet with North Bend Central, 60-53, in a NSAA Class C2 football quarterfinal.

BRLD improves to 9-1 overall and travels to Sutton on Friday. Sutton is the No. 1 seed in C2, BRLD is the No. 5 seed.

Will Gatzemeyer was 19-of-33 passing for 313 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 229 yards on 33 carries and two touchdowns.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kobe Lyons rushed for 90 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Lucas Vogt was Gatzemeyer's favorite target as he hauled in 11 receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Dylan Beutler had three receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown and Jaxon Johnson caught three passes for 96 yards.

Gatzemeyer also had 11 tackles. Gus Gomez had four solo tackles and 14 assisted tackles and Derek Petersen had 10 assisted tackles. Lyons had a sack and Vogt intercepted a pass.

WAYNE 28, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 13: For the second straight week, Wayne pulled off an upset. After knocking off the No. 6 seed, Wayne went on the road and knocked of the No. 3 seed, Ashland-Greenwood, 28-13 on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Wayne will get chance for another upset at 7 p.m. on Friday as the Blue Devils travel to Wahoo, which is undefeated and is the No. 2 seed in NSAA Class C1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0