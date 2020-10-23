PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock avoids upset with fourth quarter comeback

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- For the second straight game, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock needed to find a way to pull off a fourth-quarter comeback.
In the regular-season finale, the Lions came back from a 16-6 deficit to beat West Long. On Friday in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, the Lions were down 27-13 going in the fourth quarter against Unity Christian, who the Lions beat 21-0 earlier this season.
CL/GLR pulled within seven with a score with about eight minutes left, got a stop and then tied the game with about a minute left. A Unity interception with 54 seconds gave the Lions a chance to win the game in regulation and they went 55 yards in 41 seconds as Zach Lutmer scored on a 14-yard quarterback draw where he broke a couple of tackles.
That gave Central Lyon/George-Little Rock the game-winning score as the Lions avoided the upset with a 34-27 victory on Friday at Dick Null Field.
CL/GLR improves to 8-0 on the season, Unity falls to 4-4.
Lutmer was 15-of-23 passing for 223 yards and he ran 29 times for 184 yards.
The Lions scored first on a 4-yard touchdown and were up 13-0 at halftime after a 10-yard run, both by Lutmer.
Then Unity started to take over. Clayton Bosma hit Jacob Von Donge for a 62-yard touchdown pass in the third. Then on the next possession, Bosma pitched to Tanner Schouten who then threw it back to Bosma. Bosma then hit Van Donge for a 35-yard pass to get within the Lions 30-yard line. Bosma scored on a two-yard run to tie the game.
Before the end of the third, Bosma connected with Van Donge again, this time for an 18-yard score for a 20-13 lead. Van Donge finished with four receptions for 125 yards.
Unity forced a fumble on the Lions next possession as Jacob Dragstra forced a fumble. That turned into another touchdown pass by Bosma, this time to Schouten, for the 27-13 lead. Bosma passed for 189 yards.
The Lions responded. Lutmer hit Kalen Meyer for a big play that went 56 yards. The Lions needed just four plays to score as Lutmer found Kalen Meyer for an 11-yard touchdown. Meyer had 82 yards receiving.
The Lions defense got a stop with 6:19 left and went about 70 yards in about five minutes. Meyer scored on a 1-yard run right up the middle and Cooper Spiess hit the extra point to tie the game at 27 with 1:10 to play.
On Unity's first play, Bosma was hit and overthrew his receiver and Spiess, who had 75 yards receiving, came up with the interception at the Lions' 45.
Lutmer found Taylor Putnam for 14 yards and then Lutmer took off for a 25-yard run to the Unity 21. Lutmer would later score on the 14-yard draw play for the 34-27 victory.
Dylan Winkel finished with 6.5 tackles for the Lions and Luke Rasmussen had two tackles for a loss.
Logan Franken had 10.5 tackles, Tyler Wieringa had nine tackles, including three for a loss and Tye Borchers had 8.5 tackles for Unity.
DOWLING CATHOLIC 65, SIOUX CITY NORTH 11: North fell behind early and couldn't recover as Dowling Catholic had 37 points by halftime in a 65-11 victory on Friday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Dowling went up 16-0 in the first quarter when North got a 28-yard field goal from Jack Lloyd with 11:42 left in the first half. Dowling scored 21 points in the second quarter.
Dowling later went up 51-3. North got another score in the 65-11 loss.
WEST SIOUX 41, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: For the second time this season, West Sioux shutout Sibley-Ocheyedan. This time the Falcons beat the Generals 41-0 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
West Sioux improves to 6-2 with the win and Sibley-Ocheyedan, which won its first playoff game since 1982 last week, ends the season at 5-3.
The Falcons scored 13 points in the first quarter and went into halftime up 28-0. West Sioux finished with 341 yards of total offense and held the Generals to only 138 total yards.
West Sioux intercepted a pass and recovered two fumbles. One of the fumbles was returned 50 yards for a score by Carter Bultman. Aaden Schwiesow added an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown in the game.
Brady Lynott had eight tackles two tackles for a loss.
Dylan Wiggins was 20-of-32 for 220 yards and a touchdown in the win. He hit Lynot for a touchdown as Lynott had six receptions for 45 yards. Levi Koopmans had a team-high 58 yards receiving and Caden Budde had 57 yards receiving. Bultman had 42 yards receiving and rushed for 64 yards and a score. Wiggins added a rushing touchdown in the game.
For Sibley-Ocheyedan, Beau Jenness ran for 60 yards. He also had a team-high seven tackles and an interception.
OABCIG 49, EAST SAC 7: University of Iowa football signee Cooper De Jaen fired four touchdown passes to lead the Falcons to a win in a Class 1A playoff game in Ida Grove.
De Jean tossed three of his scoring passes to Griffin Diersen and the other to Kolton Knop. He was 12-for-16 for 266 yards passing. The Falcons advance with an 8-0 record while East Sac ends its season at 3-6.
WEST LYON 16, SIOUX CENTER 14: The Wildcats got a late 31-yard field goal from Jordan Van Veldhuizen to rally past the Warriors in a Class 2A playoff game played in Inwood Friday.
Sioux Center had taken a 14-7 lead earlier in the third quarter on a 23-yard touchdown run by Zach Rozeboom.
West Lyon led 7-0 at the half on the strength of a seven-yard scoring run by Jaxon Meyer. Meyer later added a five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to pull the Wildcats within 14-13 but the PAT kick try was blocked.
Rozeboom fired a 16-yard touchdown pass for the first points of the night for the Warriors in the third quarter to tie the score at 7-7.
West Lyon advances with a 7-1 record while Sioux Center ends its season at 6-3.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 71, WEST HARRISON 6: Blaine Harpenau passed for three touchdowns and Jeremy Koenck ran for three more to lead the Hawks to an 8-man football playoff win in Remsen Friday.
Koenck rushed for 140 yards while Damon Brownmiller hauled in two scoring passes and had 83 receiving yards.
Alex Schroeder led the Hawks on defense with a pair of interceptions. St. Mary's is 8-0 while the Hawkeyes ends their season at 4-5.
NEWELL-FONDA 20, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 0: Hunter Christiansen caught a touchdown pass and ran for another to lead the Mustangs to an 8-man football win over the Panthers in a game played in Newell Friday.
After a scoreless first frame, the Mustangs moved ahead 7-0 on a 53-yard run by Trey Jungers 5:31 before the half. Mason Dicks fired a six-yard pass to Christiansen 13 seconds before the intermission to give Newell-Fonda a 13-0 lead the the break.
Christiansen added a four-yard run in the third quarter to wrap up the scoring. Dicks had 176 yards passing as Newell-Fonda improved to 8-1. K-P ends its season with a 4-5 record.
CB ST. ALBERT 31, WOODBURY CENTRAL 0: Sam Rallis caught three long touchdown passes from Brendan Monohan to lead the Falcons to a win in a Class A football playoff game played in Missouri Valley Friday.
Rallis hauled in a 75-yard pass from Monahan with 6:16 left in the second quarter to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead at the break
Rallis pulled down a 46-yard pass from Morales to make it 14-0 in the third quarter and then added a 40-yard hook up in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring.
St. Albert moves on with a 6-2 record while the Wildcats end their campaign at 5-4
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 48, TREYNOR 15: Tyson Boer passed for four touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack to a win in a Class 1A playoff game played in Hull Friday.
Boer hit Carson Elbers for a 23-yard scoring pass with 8:22 left in the first quarter and Elbers added a one-yard run with 2:00 left in the opening frame to put Western Christian up 14-0.
Boer also hit Ty Van Essen for a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and connected with Van Essen for a 15-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.
Elbers also added a two-yard run for a touchdown late in the third quarter and threw a four-yard pass to Mason VandeHoef for a four-yard touchdown pass late in the half.
Western Christian advances with a 5-3 record while Treynor ends its season with a 5-4 mark.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 38, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 6: Kooper Ebel and Keaton Graves each ran for three touchdowns to lead the Hawks to a win in a Class A football playoff game played in Hartley Friday.
Ebel ran for 175 yards on 25 carries and Graves had 106 yards on 18 totes to lead HMS to the win.
Graves scored on a one-yard run on the opening drive and after a PAT run failed, HMS led 6-0. Ebel added a one-yard run with 11:23 left in the half and after Graves ran in the PAT, the Hawks led 14-0.
Gehlen Catholic pulled to within 14-6 with 1:35 left in the second quarter when Derek Von Arb caught a pass and ran 84 yards for the score. HMS answered before the half with Ebel scoring on a one-yard run with one second half before the intermission.
The Hawks move on with a 7-2 record while the Jays close their season at 3-5.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 8, RIDGE VIEW 6: Parker Struve capped a 16-play, 88-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run and then added the decisive two-point run to give the Wolverines a win in Class A playoff game played in Paullina Friday.
The winning scored came with 3:27 go and South O'Brien was able to hold off the Raptors the rest of the way to advance.
Ridge View (6-2) held the lead late thanks to a five-yard touchdown pass from Cade Harriman to Beau Blackmore. The PAT pass attempt failed giving the Raptors a 6-0 lead at the half.
RIVERSIDE 26, LAWTON-BRONSON 24: Austin Kremkoski tossed hit fourth touchdown pass of the night to Rhett Bently for an 18-yard strike with 54 seconds left rally the Bulldogs to a Class A playoff win in Lawton Friday.
Kremkoski had fired a five-yard pass to Caden Manzer with 3:19 to go to put Riverside up 19-18. The Eagles got a 42-yard kickoff return to set them up in Riverside territory then took the lead 24-19 on a one-yard run by Chayton Rowe with 1:36 left.
The Bulldogs moved down the field for the winning score on a 26-yard pass to Brogan Allensworth and two 10-yard scrambles by Kremkoski.
Connor Smith had 169 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes for the Eagles, hitting Matt Peters for an 11-yard score in the first quarter and and 17-yard strike to Adam Fillipi for another touchdown. Smith also scored on a four-yard run in the second quarter to put Lawton-Bronson ahead 12-6.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 55, COON RAPIDS-BAYARD 32: Harris-Lake Park pulled off a major upset in the second round of the 8-man playoffs as the Wolves' offense couldn't be contained in a 55-32 win over No. 6-ranked Coon Rapids-Bayard on Friday.
Harris-Lake Park has now won seven straight games and is 7-2. Coon Rapids-Bayard ends the season at 7-2.
Coon Rapids-Bayard had an 18-15 lead in the second when H-LP took over. The Wolves first touchdown came on a Tyce Gunderson touchdown. Gunderson later hit Dylan Meyer for a touchdown and a safety gave the Wolves a 15-12 lead when the Crusaders got a touchdown and went up 18-15.
The Wolves retook the lead when Gunderson hit Austin Gilmore for a touchdown and a 22-18 advantage. H-LP then blocked a punt and Gunderson hit Tate Gilmore for the score for a 29-18 lead.
A 14-yard touchdown pass from Gunderson with 4:50 left in the third gave the Wolves a 36-18 lead and the Crusaders added a score with 20 seconds left in the third.
The Wolves responded right away in the fourth with a touchdown reception by Lane Gunderson and then on the next possession, Tyce Gunderson hit Gilmore for a score and a 49-24 lead. Gunderson later hit Brody Sohn for the Wolves last touchdown.
The Crusaders got a late score but Harris-Lake Park moved on with the 55-32 win.
SPIRIT LAKE 40, CLEAR LAKE 0: Spirit Lake dominated in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs as the Indians rolled past Clear Lake 40-0 on Friday.
Spirit Lake improves to 5-2 overall and Clear Lake ends the season at 3-6.
Brent Scott hit Dillon Fine for a touchdown for the 7-0 lead with 7:52 left in the first. The Indians didn't score again in the first half.
The Indians' dominance started in the second half when Scott hit Riley Reynolds on a short pass and he took it the rest of the way for a score with 9:59 left in the third. Braden Theesfeld added a rushing touchdown about six minutes later for a 21-0 lead.
Max Carney got a sack on fourth down and that set up a rushing touchdown by Reynolds with 8:46 left. Spirit Lake recovered a fumble and it led to a second rushing touchdown from Theesfeld.
SPENCER 42, HUMBOLDT 35: John Nissen scored on a one-yard run with 49 seconds left in regulation to rally the Tigers to a win in a Class 3A playoff game played in Spencer Friday. Qui Hussey closed out the scoring with a touchdown for the 40-0 win.
Humboldt had gone up 35-34 with 3:42 to go on a six-yard touchdown pass from Caden Matson to Will Orness and a two-point conversion run by Matson.
After Humboldt was unsuccessful on a on-side kick try, the Tigers took over at their own 45-yard line and drove 55 yards in nine plays for the winning score.
Karter Petzenhauder ended a final Humboldt drive with an interception to clinch the win for the Tigers (6-2).
BLAIR 64, SOUTH SIOUX 24: South Sioux tried to keep it close in the first half but Blair pulled away before halftime and cruised to a 64-24 win. South Sioux ends the season with a 1-8 record.
The Bears had 14-0 lead when Devin Penne hit Caleb Kriens for a touchdown with 5:40 left in the first.
Blair had a 21-6 lead at the end of the first quarter when Kriens scored on a run with 11:40 left in the half to make it 21-12.
Blair went on to score 29 points in the second quarter for a 50-12 halftime lead.
South Sioux got a couple of scores in the second half but lost 64-24.
THURSDAY
FREMONT BERGEN 42, PONCA 16: Ponca fell behind 35-0 in the first half as the Indians lost to Fremont Bergan 42-16. Ponca is 1-8 on the season.
Bryar Bennett hit Aden Anderson for a 34-yard score in the fourth quarter and Hustner Bennett ran for 67 yards and a score for Ponca.
