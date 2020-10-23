PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock avoids upset with fourth quarter comeback

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- For the second straight game, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock needed to find a way to pull off a fourth-quarter comeback.

In the regular-season finale, the Lions came back from a 16-6 deficit to beat West Long. On Friday in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, the Lions were down 27-13 going in the fourth quarter against Unity Christian, who the Lions beat 21-0 earlier this season.

CL/GLR pulled within seven with a score with about eight minutes left, got a stop and then tied the game with about a minute left. A Unity interception with 54 seconds gave the Lions a chance to win the game in regulation and they went 55 yards in 41 seconds as Zach Lutmer scored on a 14-yard quarterback draw where he broke a couple of tackles.

That gave Central Lyon/George-Little Rock the game-winning score as the Lions avoided the upset with a 34-27 victory on Friday at Dick Null Field.

CL/GLR improves to 8-0 on the season, Unity falls to 4-4.

Lutmer was 15-of-23 passing for 223 yards and he ran 29 times for 184 yards.

The Lions scored first on a 4-yard touchdown and were up 13-0 at halftime after a 10-yard run, both by Lutmer.