PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley bounces back for first win of season

DAKOTA VALLEY 48, MILBANK 14: On Dakota Valley's first play on Friday against Milbank, Kobey June broke free for a long touchdown run and a 7-0 lead.
The Panthers didn't let up as they had a 41-7 halftime lead, which led to a 48-14 vitory for Dakota Valley. It's the first win of the season for the Panthers, who are 1-2 on the season. Milbank falls to 2-2.
WEST SIOUX 49, SIOUX CENTRAL 16: West Sioux built a 21-0 first half lead and cruised to a 49-16 victory over Sioux Central, handing the Rebels their first loss of the season.
West Sioux improved to 2-1 on the season and Sioux Central is now 2-1.
The Falcons had five passing touchdowns. Dylan Wiggins was 9-of-15 passing for 180 yards and three scores. Carter Van Whye threw for a touchdown. Levi Koopmans threw a one-yard touchdown.
Koopmans led the Falcons rushing attack with 100 yards and two scores on 13 carries. The Falcons rushed for 166 yards as a team.
Blake Van Ballegooyen caught four passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns and Aeden Schwiesow had two catches and both were for touchdowns. Avery Millikan caught a 15-yard touchdown passes.
Carter Bultman had two sacks and Koopmans and Jonny Ramirez each had a sack.
For Sioux Central, Jayden Harder had 163 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 14, IKM-MANNING 0: Jase Manker threw two touchdown passes to lead the Wildcats to a win in a district football opener Friday in Manning.
Beau Klingensmith and Carter Bleil caught the scoring strikes and the Woodbury Central defense checked the Wolves attack holding them to under 100 yards total offense.
RIDGE VIEW 30, WEST MONONA 6: Brody Deitering rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Raptors to a Class A District 1 football win over the Spartans in Onawa Friday.
Quarterback Cade Harriman also ran for a touchdown from three yards out to help Ridge View to improve to 2-1.
West Monona (1-2) scored on a 54-yard pass from JJ Lander to Brad Bellis.
LAWTON-BRONSON 54, MMCRU 13: Hayden Dahlhauser ran for two touchdowns and caught two passes for scores to lead the Eagles to a district win in Lawton Friday.
Connor Smith passed for 213 yards and three scores. Matt Peters caught the other Smith scoring pass and returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown.
WEST LYON 35, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0: Class 2A No. 3-ranked West Lyon scored 14 points in the first quarter and had a 28-0 lead by halftime in a 35-0 victory over MOC-Floyd Valley on Friday.
West Lyon is now 3-0 on the season and MOC-Floyd Valley is 0-3.
The Wildcats rushed for 273 yards in the game. Korey Knoblock rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Tanner Severson rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
Defensively, Dawson Ripperda had six tackles including three for a loss. Mitch Timmerman had 5.5 tackles.
Jackson Kramer had two interceptions.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 21, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 0: After a scoreless first quarter, Harris-Lake Park took the lead in the second when Tyce Gunderson hit Dylan Meyer for a 27-yard touchdown.
While the Wolves later added to the lead, that's all they needed in a 21-0 victory over Kingsley-Pierson on Friday. Harris-Lake Park picks up its first win over the season and is 1-2 overall. Kingsley-Pierson falls to 1-2.
Harris-Lake Park went into halftime with an 8-0 lead, which was also the score going into the fourth quarter.
Gunderson hit Meyer for another touchdown in the fourth quarter, this time on a 56-yard pass.
Lucas Gunderson ran in a score with 1:44 reamining for the final score of the game for the 21-0 victory.
SPIRIT LAKE 40, ALGONA 17: Brent Scott passed for three touchdowns and ran for one more to lead the Indians to a Class 2A District 2 win in Algona.
Vance Katzfey led Spirit Lake in receptions with four catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Caleb Oolman and Sam Meyer also hauled in scoring passes for Spirit Lake (1-2).
LEXINGTON 45, SOUTH SIOUX 25: Lexington scored the first 35 points of the game, with 28 of those coming in the first quarter, as South Sioux fell to 1-2 on the season with a 45-25 defeat on Friday.
The Cardinals did score two touchdowns in the second quarter, with the second one coming on a Caleb Kriens score.
After another Lexington touchdown, Kaden Dahl hauled in a touchdown pass to get South Sioux to 18 points. The Cardinals added another score late in the fourth quarter in the 45-25 loss.
LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 38, WESTWOOD 14: Logan-Magnolia scored 23 points in the second quarter for a 31-0 lead and went on to hand Westwood its first loss 38-14 on Friday.
Westwood is now 2-1 on the season, Logan-Magnolia is 3-0.
Westwood was held to 29 yards of total offense.
Jackson Dewald had 11 tackles and two fumble recoveries in the loss. Jayden McFarland had nine tackles and an interception. Bryson Martindale had 7.5 tackles.
EMMETSBURG 41, HINTON 0: Emmetsburg scored 14 points in the first quarter for a two-score lead but the Blackhawks held the E-Hawks scoreless in the second quarter.
However, the Blackhawks couldn't muster enough offense and were down 14-0 at halftime. Emmetsburg scored 27 unanswered points in the second half for the 41-0 victory.
Hinton is 0-2 on the season and Emmetsburg is 3-0.
ESTHERVILLE LINCOLN CENTRAL 45, OKOBOJI 0: Estherville-Lincoln Central scored 20 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 45-0 win over Okoboji on Friday.
Okoboji falls to 1-2 on the season and Estherville Lincoln Central is 3-0.
Dawson Goecke ran for 112 yards in the loss for the Pioneers on 12 carries. But the Pioneers only had 109 yards of total offense as they had negative 3 yards after Goecke's 112 yards.
GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA 41, CHEROKEE 0: Garner-Hayfiield-Ventura scored twice in the first quarter for a 12-0 lead and never let up in a 41-0 win over Cherokee, which falls to 1-2 on the season. GHV is 2-1 on the season.
Cherokee held GHV to one touchdown in the second quarter but couldn't find the offense to keep up with the Cardinals, who scored 21 points in the second half in the win.
CARROLL 42, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 7: Denison-Schleswig and Carroll were tied at 7-7 early on but Carroll scored 35 unanswered points to take down the Monarchs on Friday.
Denison-Schleswig falls to 0-3 on the season and Carroll improves to 2-1.
GTRA 36, RIVER VALLEY 18: Max Hough ran for 222 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Titans to an 8-Man District 1 win over the Wolverines in Correctonville Friday.
SPENCER, 28, LEMARS 0: The Tigers opened Class 3A District 2 play with a win over the Bulldogs in Le Mars Friday.
Quarterback Jackson Dewitt's only pass of the night went for a 16-yard touchdown to Karter Petzenhauser. Both Dewitt and Petzenhauser scored on runs as well for Spencer (2-1). Le Mars (0-2) was held to 69 yards total offense by the Tiger defense.
