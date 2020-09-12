PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley bounces back for first win of season

However, the Blackhawks couldn't muster enough offense and were down 14-0 at halftime. Emmetsburg scored 27 unanswered points in the second half for the 41-0 victory.

Hinton is 0-2 on the season and Emmetsburg is 3-0.

ESTHERVILLE LINCOLN CENTRAL 45, OKOBOJI 0: Estherville-Lincoln Central scored 20 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 45-0 win over Okoboji on Friday.

Okoboji falls to 1-2 on the season and Estherville Lincoln Central is 3-0.

Dawson Goecke ran for 112 yards in the loss for the Pioneers on 12 carries. But the Pioneers only had 109 yards of total offense as they had negative 3 yards after Goecke's 112 yards.

GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA 41, CHEROKEE 0: Garner-Hayfiield-Ventura scored twice in the first quarter for a 12-0 lead and never let up in a 41-0 win over Cherokee, which falls to 1-2 on the season. GHV is 2-1 on the season.

Cherokee held GHV to one touchdown in the second quarter but couldn't find the offense to keep up with the Cardinals, who scored 21 points in the second half in the win.