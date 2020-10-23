PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley ends regular season with a win, gets No. 4 seed

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- After a lopsided loss to Vermillion last Friday, the Dakota Valley football team had a much more impressive performance in the final regular-season game of the season.
Facing a Tri-Valley team that was battling for a spot in the playoffs, Dakota Valley made sure Tri-Valley didn't earn a spot in the top-eight as the Panthers scored 20 points in the second half to pull away from Tri-Valley for a 31-6 win on Thursday.
Dakota Valley won five of its last six games to finish the regular season with a 6-3 record, which also earned the Panthers the No. 4 seed in the Class 11A playoffs. Dakota Valley will host Madison in the first round this upcoming Thursday.
The Panthers held Tri-Valley to 156 total yards while the Panthers had 286 total yards.
Kobey June, who left last week's game against Vermillion with an injury, returned and rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Chayce Montagne added 83 yards and a score on 10 carries and he threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Noah Steele. Noah Preston adding a rushing touchdown.
Zach Rosenkrans had 10 tackles and a sack and Montagne had six tackles and two sacks.
Evan Foster hit a 22-yard field goal with 9:10 left in the first for the early 3-0 lead for the Panthers. Then with 9:01 left in the half, Montagne hit Steele for the score. June and Preston each scored in third for a 25-6 lead before Tri-Valley found the end zone with five seconds left in the quarter.
Dakota Valley made it 31-6 with a 1-yard score by Montagne.
ALLEN 46, JOHNSON-BROCK 20: Allen scored the first 20 points of its Class D-1 playoff game on Thursday and later had a 40-point lead as Allen advanced to the next round with a 46-20 victory.
Allen ran for 290 total yards and held Johnson-Brock to 229 total yards. Allen's defense had three interceptions and recovered two fumbles.
Allen improves to 7-0 with the in and the Eagles, who were the No. 6 seed in the East, earned the No. 7 overall seed and hosts Kenesaw this upcoming Friday in the next round.
Anthony Isom ran for 145 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and Kobe Kumm rushed for 106 yards and a score. Joe Grone added two touchdowns on the ground to go along with 30 yards. Kumm also threw a 21-yard touchdown to Reed Hingst.
Isom added two interceptions and Nathan Oswald had a pick. Kumm recovered a fumble as did Steven Sullivan.
Devin Hoesing had 10 tackles and Kumm, Hingst and Isom all had eight tackles.
LENNOX 25, VERMILLION 20: The Orioles scored 25 unanswered points in the first half and went on to defeat the Tanagers in a football game played at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D. Thursday.
Brandon Fodness passed for three touchdowns and ran for another in the rally to put Lennox ahead 25-7 in the second quarter.
Vermillion had held a 7-0 lead just 33 seconds into the game when Charlie Ward tossed 40-yard screen pass to Jack Kratz for a touchdown. Ward later threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Connor Saunders just before the intermission to pull Vermillion within 25-14 at the break.
Vermillion's Reece Proefrock caught a 25-yard touchdown pass late in third quarter cut lead to 25-20 but the Orioles turned away several Vermillion scoring attempts late to hold on for the win.
Ward was 25-of-32 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Saunders had 14 catches for 117 yards, Kratz had five catches for 84 and Proefrock had four catches for 47 yards.
John Lacognata rushed for 153 yards on 14 carries for Vermillion.
Defensively, Kratz had 11 tackles, Nick Sorensen had nine and Bryce Stockwell had eight tackles.
Vermillion ends its season at 2-6, the same mark as Lennox.
OSCEOLA 52, PENDER 0: Pender's season came to an end as the No. 11 seeded Pendragons lost 52-0.
Pender finishes the season 5-4.
