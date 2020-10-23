PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley ends regular season with a win, gets No. 4 seed

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- After a lopsided loss to Vermillion last Friday, the Dakota Valley football team had a much more impressive performance in the final regular-season game of the season.

Facing a Tri-Valley team that was battling for a spot in the playoffs, Dakota Valley made sure Tri-Valley didn't earn a spot in the top-eight as the Panthers scored 20 points in the second half to pull away from Tri-Valley for a 31-6 win on Thursday.

Dakota Valley won five of its last six games to finish the regular season with a 6-3 record, which also earned the Panthers the No. 4 seed in the Class 11A playoffs. Dakota Valley will host Madison in the first round this upcoming Thursday.

The Panthers held Tri-Valley to 156 total yards while the Panthers had 286 total yards.

Kobey June, who left last week's game against Vermillion with an injury, returned and rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Chayce Montagne added 83 yards and a score on 10 carries and he threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Noah Steele. Noah Preston adding a rushing touchdown.

Zach Rosenkrans had 10 tackles and a sack and Montagne had six tackles and two sacks.