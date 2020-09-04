PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley falls to Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. -- Dakota Valley struck first against 11AA Yankton, who the Panthers beat last year, but Yankton scored 17 straight point to take the lead, which the Bucks never gave up as Dakota Valley fell to 0-2 on the season with a 51-15 loss to Yankton on Friday.
The Panthers scored first when Kobey June broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run with 8:44 left in the first quarter.
Yankton tied the game just over three minutes later when Trevor Fitzgerald scored on a 9-yard run.
Yankton recovered a fumbled and took the lead with a 29-yard field goal by Gavin Fortner.
Early in the second quarter, Fitzgerald went deep and Cameron Zahrbock hauled in the pass for a 75-yard touchdown with 10:16 left in the half.
The Panthers got within two points when Chayce Montagne hit Evan Foster for a 38-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion made it 17-15 with 9:05 left in the second quarter.
Less than two minutes later, Yankton answered when Rugby Ryken found Tyler Sohler for an 18-yard touchdown and a 23-15 lead.
Dakota Valley had a chance to cut into the lead right before the half but the field goal was no good.
Fitzgerald returned the second-half kickoff to the 6-yard line and then he scored on a five-yard run touchdown for a 30-15 lead.
Three minutes later, capped off a drive where he had 10 carries and scored on a 1-yard touchdown for a 37-15 advantage.
On Yankton’s next possession, Ryken hit Sohler for an 18-yard touchdown for a 44-15 advantage with 2:50 left in the third quarter.
Dakota Valley held Yankton scoreless in the third quarter but the Panthers failed to find the end zone.
Yankton added to the lead with 6:44 left in the game on Thomas Weiner’s 1-yard run for a 51-15 advantage.
UNITY 27, WOODBURY CENTRAL 13: Unity Christian scored 21 points in the first quarter and the No. 10-ranked Class 2A Knights held off Woodbury Central, ranked No. 7 in Class A, with a 27-13 victory on Friday.
Check out Sunday's paper for more on this game.
Unity Christian racked up 324 yards and held Woodbury Central to 202 total yards.
Unity's Clayton Bosma passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed for another score. Tanner Schouten caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.
WESTWOOD 27, AKRON-WESTFIELD 12: Jackson Dewald rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Rebels to a win in a game played in Sloan Friday.
Dewald scored on a 26-yard run with :14 seconds left in the first quarter to put Westwood up 6-0 and then added a seven-yard jaunt for a second to put his team up 13-6 at the half.
Akron-Westfield tied the score with 10:32 left in the half when Cade Walkingstick connected with Tyson Fairbanks for a 38-yard TD pass. Walkingstick later added a seven-yard touchdown pass to Derek Vanderlinden to pull A-W within 19-12.
Dewald added two more TD runs in the fourth quarter to ice the win for the Rebels (2-0).
SIOUX CENTER 20, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 14: Zach Rozeboom tossed three touchdown passes to lead the Warriors to a football win over the Wolfpack in a game played in Sioux Center Friday.
Rozeboom gave Sioux Center a 6-0 lead on a 16-yard touchdown strike to Matthew Bomgaars. Western Christian got the lead later in the first quarter on a four-yard scoring run by Carson Elbers but Rozeboom found Lane Kamerman for a 37-yard TD pass to give Sioux Center a 14-7 lead with 41 seconds left in the first frame.
Rozeboom increased the lead to 20-7 on a 26-yard hook up to Bomgaars 9:29 before the half. Western Christian got back to within 20-14 on a five-yard pass from Tyson Boer to Wyatt Gulker. Neither team scored in the second half.
SHELDON 21, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: Jacob Ackerman ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Orabs to a win over the Wolverines in Paullina Friday.
Ackerman scored on a 10-yard scramble with 1:18 left in the first quarter to put Sheldon up 7-0 with 1:18 left in the first quarter.
Ackerman added a quarterback keeper for a score on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line with 5:14 left in the second quarter and hit Tye Sudbeck for an 18-yard TD pass just before the half to give the Orabs a 21-0 cushion.
Ackerman had 121 yards on 21 carries. Reid Nelson rushed for 96 yards on 18 attempts for South O'Brien (0-2).
CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 40, WEST SIOUX 0: Class 2A No. 8 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock came away with a statement win on Friday on the road, ruining West Sioux's first game on their new turf field in Hawarden as the Lions beat the Class 1A No. 7-ranked Falcons 40-0.
The Lions scored on their opening drive as Zach Lutmer went 40 yards for the scored and the 7-0 lead.
After forcing a Falcon three-and-out, Lutmer returned the punt to the West Sioux 35-yard line and then scored on a 31-yard run for a 14-0 advantage.
Kalen Meyer forced a West Sioux fumble and the Lions recovered. Lutmer scored his third touchdown of the first quarter, this time on another 31-yard run for a 21-0 advantage.
In the second quarter, Meyer picked off a pass and finished off the ensuing drive with a 1-yard touchdown as the Lions went into halftime up 28-0.
On West Sioux's first drive of the second half, Dylan Winkel tipped the pass and picked it off. Lutmer later scored on a 5-yard run for a 34-0 lead.
Lutmer later scored his fifth touchdown of the game and had 220 yards rushing in the Lions 40-0 victory.
MMCRU 20, MVAOCOU 16: The Royals got a three-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Nicks to Brenin Stodden on fourth down to break a 14-14 tie and went on to win their first game in three years in a game played in Mapleton Friday.
Nicks also hit Preston Astidias for a TD pass late in the second quarter to tie the game at 8-8. Nicks and Astidias hooked up for a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put MMCRU up 14-8 but Brady Seuntjens threw a TD pass late in the third quarter for the Rams to tie the game.
TEA AREA 54, VERMILLION 0: Tea Area went up 14-0 in the first quarter and didn't letup in a 54-0 win over Vermillion on Friday.
Vermillion only made it into Tea Area territory twice and the secone time was on the Tanagers final possession, which ended in an interception.
Vermillion was held to two yards rushing and only had 83 yards passing. Tea Area rushed for 418 yards and had 471 total yards.
LATE FRIDAY
OABCIG 27, SPIRIT LAKE 21: Class 1A top-ranked OABCIG scored 20 points in the second quarter and held off Spirit Lake’s comeback attempt for a 27-21 victory on Friday to improve to 2-0.
Spirit Lake falls to 0-2 on the season, both to ranked teams.
OABCIG broke the scoreless game in the second quarter with a touchdown and Cooper DeJean had a hand in all three of the Falcons touchdowns in the second.
Spirit Lake got a touchdown in the second quarter and Vance Katzfey picked off a pass in the end zone to end the first half.
Spirit Lake cut into the lead again when Brent Scott ran it in for a touchdown to make it 20-14.
The Falcons started the fourth quarter in Spirit Lake territory and with DeJean under pressure, he got the pass off and Trust Wells just got a foot in for the touchdown for a 27-14 lead with 11:20 remaining in the game.
Spirit Lake made it a one-score game again when Scott scored his second rushing touchdown of the game with 6:39 left to make it 27-21.
OABCIG didn’t score again but forced Spirit Lake to punt deep in its own territory with 4:10 left in the game.
The top-ranked Falcons ran out the clock and picked up the 27-21 victory.
LEWIS CENTRAL 49, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 28: The Titans built a 21-point lead at the half but had to fend off a determined Sergeant Bluff-Luton rally in the second half before winning a battle of ranked Class 3A football squads Friday in Council Bluffs.
Quarterback Jonah Pomrenke completed 17-of-21 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns to pace Lewis Central.
LC Tight end Thomas Fidone, a recent University of Nebraska football signee, had a big chunk of the receiving yards, catching nine balls for 244 and a pair of scores to give the Titans a 35-14 lead at the break.
The Warriors scored two touchdown in the third quarter and kept the Titans off the scoreboard to close within 35-28 but Logan Katzer scored twice on short runs in the fourth quarter to ice the win for the hosts.
SB-L quarterback Tyler Smith threw for 241 yards and one touchdown in each half. After Lewis Central shocked the Warriors with a 94-yard kickoff return of the opening kickoff, Smith found Jordan Hincapie for a 23-yard TD pass in the corner of the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.
Smith later found Ashton VerDoorn for a 35-yard scoring strike midway through the third quarter and a Tyler Schenkelberg recovery of Julian Wolfe's blocked punt pull SB-L back to within 35-28.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 34, WEST BEND-MALLARD 0: Evan Neumann passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and returned an interception for a score to lead the Panthers to an 8-man football win over the Wolverines in Kingsley Friday.
Josh Harvey also rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries for Kingsley-Pierson (1-1). The Panthers face Harris-Lake Park next Friday.
SIOUX CENTRAL 16, EAST SAC 6: Sioux Central was held to 16 points and 4.3 yards per carry but grinding out enough yards and got a good performance from its defense to improve to 2-0 with a 16-6 victory over East Sac.
Gibson Olson rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and Jayden Harder ran for 84 yards and a score on 26 carries.
Harder also had 12.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception. Jacob Hargens has 12 tackles and Jaxon Moffitt had 6.5 tackles including 2.5 for a loss.
FORT DODGE 36, EAST 20: Fort Dodge had a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and East couldn't dig out of the early hole in a 36-20 loss on Friday.
East falls to 1-1 on the season and Fort Dodge is 2-0 on the season. The game was played in Sergeant Bluff since East was scheduled to play Le Mars, but the Bulldogs had to cancel due to COVID-19.
After Fort Dodge took the 14-0 lead in the first, Kyler Peterson scored on a 2-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7 with 9:22 left in the second quarter.
Fort Dodge got a touchdown with 2:34 remaining in the half but East scored quickly as Luke Longval hit Terrick Thompson for a long touchdown to make it 22-14 with 2:21 left in the half.
The score remained 22-14 after three quarters and then Fort Dodge scored early in the fourth to go up by 16 points.
Longval hit Thompson for another long touchdown to cut it to 30-20 with 7:09 remaining but the Black Raiders didn't score again as Fort Dodge added another touchdown in the 36-20 loss.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!