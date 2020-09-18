PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley holds off Sioux Falls Christian for 2nd straight win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Dakota Valley got a key defensive stop on a two-point conversion in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter and held on to edge Sioux Falls Christian 23-21 in a prep football game Friday.

The Panthers got three touchdown runs from Kobey June and controlled the flow of the game on the ground much of the night before the Chargers rallied late.

June scored his third touchdown of the night on a short run and the Panthers led 23-7 after a PAT kick attempt was blocked with 8:25 left in the game.

Sioux Falls Christian wasted little time answering getting a 55-yard run from Brooks Nelson three plays after the Dakota Valley score and a two-point conversion with 7:49 to play pulled the Chargers within a score at 23-15.

Dakota Valley was unable to run out the remaining time and had to punt to Sioux Falls Christian. The Chargers pulled to within a two-point conversion of tying the game on a 27-yard pass from Nelson to Carter Van Doan.

The Chargers tried to tie it on a short pass but DV's Noah Steele came up with a tackle at the one-yard line to preserve the lead for the Panthers.