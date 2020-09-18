PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley holds off Sioux Falls Christian for 2nd straight win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Dakota Valley got a key defensive stop on a two-point conversion in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter and held on to edge Sioux Falls Christian 23-21 in a prep football game Friday.
The Panthers got three touchdown runs from Kobey June and controlled the flow of the game on the ground much of the night before the Chargers rallied late.
June scored his third touchdown of the night on a short run and the Panthers led 23-7 after a PAT kick attempt was blocked with 8:25 left in the game.
Sioux Falls Christian wasted little time answering getting a 55-yard run from Brooks Nelson three plays after the Dakota Valley score and a two-point conversion with 7:49 to play pulled the Chargers within a score at 23-15.
Dakota Valley was unable to run out the remaining time and had to punt to Sioux Falls Christian. The Chargers pulled to within a two-point conversion of tying the game on a 27-yard pass from Nelson to Carter Van Doan.
The Chargers tried to tie it on a short pass but DV's Noah Steele came up with a tackle at the one-yard line to preserve the lead for the Panthers.
Dakota Valley looked to be ready to roll after leading 17-0 in the third quarter after taking a touchback on the second-half kickoff and marching 80 yard to score ona two-run run by June.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 35, LE MARS 12: Kaden Helt rushed for 171 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a Class 3A District 2 win over the Bulldogs in Sergeant Bluff Friday.
Helt scored three times on the ground and caught four passes for 70 yards and another touchdown.
The Warriors went up 7-0 on a 23-yard pass from Tyler Smith to Ashton VerDoorn with 7:40 left in the opening frame.
Helt got his first rushing scoring of the night with 50 seconds left in the first quarter on a 21-yard dash around the left end to give the Warriors a 14-0 lead. He added a two-yard scoring run in the third quarter and a 73-run carry in the third quarter to increase the hosts lead to 28-0 after three quarters.
Smith later wrapped up the SB-L scoring hitting, Helt for a 38-yard scoring pass on their first offensive play of the final frame.
Le Mars got its first points of the season to break the shutout bid for SB-L with 5:51 left when Elijah Dougherty scored on a 16-yard run. An additional score came on a 15-yard pass from Tyler Iverson to Brandon Kass with two seconds left.
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 45, BISHOP HEELAN 20: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley evened its record at 2-2 with a dominating performance over Bishop Heelan, 45-20. The Crusaders fall to 1-3 on the season and have lost back-to-back district games.
The Nighthawks scored 16 points in the first quarter to take control of the game. Kody Noble had 11 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter.
The Nighthawks went into halftime with a 38-7 lead. Noble had a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the second quarter and Jaxon Rozeboom returned an interception for a touchdown.
Heelan's score came on a touchdown pass from Nate Favors to Brayden Pratt.
Noble ran for his fifth touchdown of the game in the third quarter and had 198 yards on 24 carries going in the game. He also had 42 yards receiving.
Heelan scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.
WEST SIOUX 38, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 31: Dylan Wiggins third touchdown pass of the night with 39 second left to go broke a 31-31 tie and give the Falcons a win in a prep football game in Hawarden Friday.
Wiggins hooked up with Caden Budde for a 59-yard strike to give West Sioux the winning points in the back and forth matchup.
The Wolfpack had tied the score with 7:43 left on a 56-yard pass from Tyson Boer to Wyatt Gulken.
Wiggins also fired two touchdown passes to Blake Van Ballegooyen, both in the second quarter, to give the Falcons a 20-10 edge at the half.
Boer had 257 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes. West Sioux is 3-1 and Western Christian 1-3.
OABCIG 55, EAST SAC 7: Cooper DeJean returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a score setting the stage for a big offensive night in the Falcons win over the Raiders in Ida Grove Friday.
DeJean was 8-for-13 passing for 253 yards and threw four scoring strikes, two each to Cam Sharkey and Easton Harms.
DeJean also had four carries for 81 yards and another score. Sharkey had 115 yards and Harms 80 yards receiving for OABCIG (4-0).
SOUTH O'BRIEN 34, MMCRU 0: South O'Brien had three 100-yard rushers as the Wolverines beat MMCRU 34-0 to improve to 2-2 on the season. MMCRU fell to 1-3.
Reid Nelson had 15 carries for 130 yards for South O'Brien and Parker Struve had 115 yards on 15 carries. Jett Keith had 112 yards on 10 carries.
YANKTON 34, VERMILLION 21: Yankton marched down the field on its first possession for a score and then capitalized off a Vermillion fumble.
Vermillion scored on a 38-yard pass from Charlie Ward to Connor Saunders to cut Yankton’s lead to 14-7 in the first quarter.
Yankton got a field goal in the second quarter and intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line late in the half.
Yankton got another field goal in the third quarter for a 20-7 lead.
In the first play of the fourth quarter, Ward hit Saunders again, this time for 18 yards as the Tanagers got within 20-14.
The Tanagers took the lead with 6:23 left on a 1-yard touchdown run by Ward but Yankton responded with a touchdown two minutes later to go up 26-20.
Yankton then got an interception return for a touchdown for a 34-21 victory.
