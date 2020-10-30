PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: EP-J's season ends in first round

VOLGA, S.D. -- The Elk Point-Jefferson High School football team saw its season end Thursday with a 44-21 first-round playoff loss to Sioux Valley.
Sioux Valley opened up the game with a 14-0 lead.
Riley Schmitz, this week's Siouxland Athlete of the Week, put the Huskies on the board with a 6-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 54 seconds left in the first quarter.
Andrew Nearman had a 22-yard touchdown catch with 6 seconds left in the second quarter, then the Huskies' final scoring play came from Tyler Goehring with 68 seconds remaining.
Schmitz led the rushing attack with 18 yards on 27 attempts. Nearman caught five passes for 75 yards.
