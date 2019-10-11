NEWELL, Iowa — The Harris-Lake Park High School football team scored 26 first-half points on Friday to beat Newell-Fonda 33-0.
Wolves junior running back Lucas Gunderson scored two touchdowns and had 175 yards on 29 carries.
Brody Sohn threw two touchdown passes in the win for the Wolves, both to Isaac Ihnen.
Sohn completed all five of his passes.
The Wolves were ranked eighth this week in 8-man while the Mustangs were receiving votes.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 18, RIVER VALLEY 6: Damon Schmid scored three rushing touchdowns to give the Panthers (3-4) their third consecutive win of the season.
Schmid ended up with 86 yards on 21 carries on a cold night where neither the Panthers nor the Wolverines could get anything going.
Schmid found the end zone in the first, second and fourth quarter, all inside the red zone.
Panthers sophomore Dexter Lindgren had an interception while Derek Reinking picked up a sack.
OA-BCIG 54, SHENANDOAH 7: Cooper DeJean passed for seven touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Falcons to a win over the Mustangs in a Class 2A District 9 game played in Shenandoah Friday.
Jake Nieman was DeJean's favorite target with four of the touchdown catches and 135 yards. All four of Nieman's pass catches went for scores. Easton Harms, Will Grote and Trust Wells also caught TD passes for OA-BCIG (7-0 overall and 3-0 district).
DeJean had 136 yards rushing and pass for 261 yards, completing 11 of 23 attempts.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 14, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: After a scoreless first half, the Wolfpack scored three times after the break to gain a win over Generals in a Class 1A District 1 contest in Sibley Friday.
Western Christian saw a threat to its unbeaten record through two quarters but got a 20-yard touchdown pass from Tyson Boer to Jacob Ver Burg to finally break through with 4:28 left in the third quarter.
Boer added an insurance score with 9:09 remaining in the fourth quarter when he hit Cole Zevenbergen for a seven-yard TD score. Tristan Mulder added a one-yard TD run with 3:56 left to complete the scoring.
Western Christian (7-0 overall and 3-0 district) out-gained the Generals 269-97 for total offense in the game. The Generals are now 3-4 overall and 0-3 in district.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 2, EMMETSBURG 0: Knights junior Jacob Dragstra tackled Mason Griffin with 4:22 left in the first quarter to clinch the win and get the only points of the game.
Unity only had 168 yards of total offense on Friday night, while it held Emmetsburg to 78.
Logan Franken led Unity with 81 rushing yards while Tanner Schouten had 43.
Quarterback Clayton Bosma was 2-for-3 for seven yards passing.
TRI-CENTER 35, LAWTON-BRONSON 12: The Trojans got three rushing touchdowns from Trevor Carlson and spilled Class A District 10 co-leader Lawton-Bronson in a game played in Lawton Friday.
The Eagles entered the contest tied with Woodbury Central top the district but fell behind early when Tri-Center quarterback Bryson Freeburg found Favin Heim for a 30-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead for the guests.
The Eagles got their first touchdown of the night midway through the third quarter when Hayden Dahlhauser ran four yards for a touchdown but the PAT kick failed leaving Tri-Center up 7-6.
Carlson scored his first touchdown of the night on a two-yard run with two seconds left in the half to give Tri-Center a 13-6 lead at the break. Carlson scored on a four-yard jaunt in the third quarter and a three-yard rush in the fourth to ice the win over Tri-Center (4-3 overall and 2-1 district).
Austin Fedderson added a one-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the Eagles (5-2 overall and 2-1 district).
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 38, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: Kooper Ebel passed for three touchdowns and ran for one more score as he led the Hawks to a Class A District 1 win over the Westerners in a game played in Hartley Friday.
Ebel hooked up with Dawon Schiphoff for a 56-yard scoring pass with 9:19 left in the second quarter then found Schiphoff for a 46-yard strike with 5:08 left in the half to lead 12-0 at the break.
Connor Dodd scored on a a 21-yard run and Noad Adams on a 49-yard dash in the third quarter and Ebel found Adams for a 26-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter.
Ebel wrapped up wth scoring witha 44-yard run with 3:57 left on the clock as the Hawks moved to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in district The Westerners are winless in seven games this season.
WESTWOOD 21, WEST MONONA 0: The Rebels got a 71-yard touchdown run in the first quarter from Braulio Munoz and went on to down West Monona in a Class A District 10 game played in Onawa Friday.
Munoz ended the night with 133 yards rushing on 12 carries to pace Westwood (6-1 overall and 2-1 district).
Jayden McFarland added a 36-yard scoring run in the second quarter to give the Rebels a 14-0 lead at intermission. Carter Copple scored the only points of the second half on a 13-yard TD run. Sam Miller had two interceptions and 13 tackles to help Westwood post its second shutout of the season. West Monona is now 2-5 overall and 0-3 in district.
CEDAR CATHOLIC 13, CROFTON 7: Jacob Keiser's four-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter broke a 7-7 tie and gave Hartington Cedar Catholic a win in a prep football game played in Crofton, Neb. Friday.
Crofton (1-6) held the early lead thanks to a 14-yard TD run by Jimmy Allen with 4:03 left in the first quarter. Cedar Catholic (4-3) got the equalizer with 48 seconds left in the first half on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Tate Thoene to Myles Thoene. Keiser had 110 yards rushing on 26 carries to lead both teams.