PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge gets lopsided win over Homer

HOMER, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School junior Evan Haisch scored five rushing touchdowns on Friday night to help the Bears beat Homer 70-14 to open the season.

Haisch's first two touchdowns were from the red zone in the first quarter. Then, his third rushing touchdown was from 23 yards out and by that point, the Bears had a 46-7 lead.

Haisch's last two rushing TDs were from 26 and 51 yards.

Evan Schmitt also had two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, and Sutton Ehlers ran the ball in from 10 yards.

Lucas Rasmussen added a fourth-quarter TD for LCC.

Homer's two touchdowns were scored via passing. Knights sophomore quarterback Austin Baker found junior wide receiver Jon Munoz on both scores.

Munoz caught three passes for 78 yards.

Baker was 9-for-18 passing for 177 yards. He had two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Homer's leading rusher was sophomore Avery Overfelt, who had eight carries for 23 yards.

MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE 36, BERESFORD 9: The Watchdogs couldn't contain McCook Central/Montrose Cougars running back Jacobi Krouse on Friday night.