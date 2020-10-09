PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Le Mars beats Heelan, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock knocks off West Lyon

Meyer finished the drive with a 7-yard scored as West Lyon went up 7-0 in the first quarter.

The Lions got into West Lyon territory on a 67-yard pass from Zac Lutmer to Taylor Putnam. Lutmer later ran in the two-yard score but the two-point conversion failed as West Lyon kept the 7-6 lead, which was the halftime score.

In the fourth quarter, the snap went over the punter’s head which went for a safety for West Lyon for a 9-6 advantage.

Then on the short field after the safety kickoff, West Lyon was able to score again, this time on a Meyer 1-yard run for a 16-6 lead with 9:56 left.

The Lions responded. On fourth-and-fourth, Luke Rasmussen went for five yards. Later in the drive, Lutmer hit Putnam for a 20-yard score to make it 16-13 with 5:04 left.

West Lyon tried to run out the clock but the Lions forced a punt with 2:04 left.

The Lions drove it down the field and with 21 seconds left, Lutmer ran in the score to put the Lions up 20-16.

West Lyon got the ball to the Lions 43-yard line with five seconds left but the Lions got the stop.