PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Le Mars beats Heelan, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock knocks off West Lyon

SIOUX CITY -- Le Mars got two scores in the second half after trailing by a point to defeat Bishop Heelan 21-7 on Friday at Memorial Field.
Le Mars scored first with a one-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 advantage. The Bulldogs went into halftime with that same lead.
Heelan took the lead with 3:39 left in the third quarter when Nathan Favors scored on a run. The Crusaders made the point after for a 7-6 advantage.
Le Mars retook the lead in the fourth quarter and made the two-point conversion to go up 14-7.
The Bulldogs added to its lead with 1:23 remaining with a touchdown to go up 21-7.
Heelan didn’t have an answer and lost 21-7 as the Crusaders fell to 1-6 on the second. It was the first win for Le Mars, which is 1-6.
CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 20, WEST LYON 16: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock got a crucial stop in the fourth quarter and came back from a 10-point deficit in the final period to win the Class 2A District 1 title for the second straight season as the No. 4 Lions knocked off the No. 1 West Lyon 20-16.
The first quarter ended with neither team scoring but the quarter ended with West Lyon’s Jaxon Meyer ripping off a 49-yard run to the Lions’ 25-yard line.
Meyer finished the drive with a 7-yard scored as West Lyon went up 7-0 in the first quarter.
The Lions got into West Lyon territory on a 67-yard pass from Zac Lutmer to Taylor Putnam. Lutmer later ran in the two-yard score but the two-point conversion failed as West Lyon kept the 7-6 lead, which was the halftime score.
In the fourth quarter, the snap went over the punter’s head which went for a safety for West Lyon for a 9-6 advantage.
Then on the short field after the safety kickoff, West Lyon was able to score again, this time on a Meyer 1-yard run for a 16-6 lead with 9:56 left.
The Lions responded. On fourth-and-fourth, Luke Rasmussen went for five yards. Later in the drive, Lutmer hit Putnam for a 20-yard score to make it 16-13 with 5:04 left.
West Lyon tried to run out the clock but the Lions forced a punt with 2:04 left.
The Lions drove it down the field and with 21 seconds left, Lutmer ran in the score to put the Lions up 20-16.
West Lyon got the ball to the Lions 43-yard line with five seconds left but the Lions got the stop.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 10, EMMETSBURG 7: Bailey Baccam kicked a 28-yard field with 28 seconds left to give the Wolfpack a win in a game played in Emmetsburg Friday.
The E-Hawks led 7-0 at the half on a eight-yard touchdown pass from Ben Dunlap to Cade Shirk in the second quarter. Western Christian tied the game with 8:44 left in the third quarter on a 25-yard pass from Tyson Boer to Ty Van Essen.
SPIRIT LAKE 42, GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA 0: Quarterback Brent Scott passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns to help the Indians to clinch the Class 2A District 2 title in Garner Friday.
Scott also ran for 73 yard and scored two rushing touchdowns for Spirit Lake (4-2). Vance Katzfey also had 100 yards receiving for the Indians.
HINTON 40, SIOUX CENTRAL 20: The Blackhawks rallied from a 20-0 deficit to defeat the Rebels in a game played in Sioux Rapids Friday.
Sioux Central got two touchdown runs from Jayden Harder and another from Gibson Olson to go up 20-0 with 2:52 left in the first half.
Derek Andersson three a 10-yard touchdown pass to Caden Sussex to pull Hinton within 20-6 at the half then added two more scoring passes and a seven-yard scoring run in the second half to help the Blackhawks pull away late.
Kade Hoefling also had two touchdown runs for Hinton, which won for the first time starting the season 0-4.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 32, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 12: Mason Warnke ran for two touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to a win in a Class A District 1 game played in Le Mars Friday.
Jett Keith also had a 24-yard run and 2 point conversion run 26-12 South O'Brien with 8:18 to go.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 32, LAWTON-BRONSON 8: Kooper Ebel ran for one touchdown and passed for another to led the Hawks to a win in a game played in Hartley Friday.
Ebel scored on a 49-yard run in the second quarter to give HMS a 6-0 lead but a 14-yard touchdown pass from Chayton Rowe to Hayden Dahlhauser and two-point conversion with 4:37 left in the half gave Lawton-Bronson an 8-6 lead.
The Hawks answered with two touchdowns before the break to go up 22-8, getting a 64-yard pass from Ebel to Noah Adams and a two-yard scoring run by Travis Kamradt.
Kamradt scored the only touchdown of the second half on a five-yard run with 3:38 left in the third quarter.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 20, MMCRU 12: Cade Walkingstick scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the Westerners to a win in a game played in Akron Friday.
Walkingstick scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter and added a 10-yard rush for a score with 9:35 to go.
Sam Mullinix had 125 yards rushing and opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run with 3:23 left in the first quarter.
MMCRU pulled within 14-6 with 10:48 left in the third quarter when K.C. Nicks fired a 36-yard scoring pass to Kamden Steffen.
Nicks wrapped up the scoring on a 47-yard run with 2:53 left in the game.
THOMAS JEFFERSON 41, WEST 23: Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson pulled away in the second quarter and went on to beat West 41-23.
West had it close in the first half but Thomas Jefferson scored a touchdown on a 13-yard run and added a field goal before the half for a 24-7 lead.
The Yellow Jackets scored a couple of times and added a field goal before Drew Benson scored for West to make it 41-15.
West added another score and a two-point conversion to make it 41-23, which was the final score.
OMAHA RONCALLI 40, SOUTH SIOUX 13: South Sioux gave up 27 points in the first quarter and couldn’t dig out of its hole as the Cardinals lost to Omaha Roncalli 40-13 on Friday.
It’s only the second win for Omaha Roncalli, which is now 2-6. South Sioux falls to 1-6.
After falling behind 27-0, South Sioux gave up a couple of touchdowns in the second quarter and trailed 40-0 at the half.
That was the score going into the fourth quarter when the Cardinals finally got on the board with five minutes left. Later, a 58-yard touchdown run gave South Sioux its second score in the 40-13 loss.
ALGONA 57, OKOBOJI 21: Trevon Smith ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a win in a game played in Algona Friday.
Dawson Goecke had 285 yards rushing and scored all three of the Pioneer touchdowns. Okoboji closes its regular season with a 1-6 record while Algona is 3-3.
LATE FRIDAY
DAKOTA VALLEY 38, LENNOX 21: Chayce Montagne ran for two touchdowns and Randy Rosenquist hauled in two passes from Kobey June for scores to lead the Panthers to a win in a game played in Lennox, S.D. Friday.
Tommy Nikkel also scored on an eight-yard run in the first quarter to give the Panthers an early lead. Ty Spieler answered with a seven-yard run in the second quarter for Lennox but Montagne scored on a 42-yard run and Evan Foster added a 25-yard field goal to put Dakota Valley up at the half.
The Panthers got a 20-yard touchdown run from Montagne and a pair of scoring strikes to Rosenquist in the second half.
Jackson Arlt scored on a 20-yard pass from Braeden Wold and a 10-yard run in the second half for Lennox (1-5).
Dakota Valley (5-2) host Vermillion next Friday.
EAST 31, C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 27: Sioux City East saw its big lead disappear but a kickoff return and solid defense play in the final eight minutes helped the Class 4A No. 10 Black Raiders defeat No. 9 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 31-27 on Friday.
East scored the first 21 points of the game.
With 8:13 left in the first quarter, Luke Longval hit Kyler Peterson on a screen pass and he found the end zone. Then with 3:47 left in the quarter, Longval hit Ethan Sneider for a scoring strike. East added one more score in the first quarter as Taejon Jones ran one in with 2:05 left for a 21-0 advantage.
The Lynx found the end zone early in the second. Jacob Schroeder made it 24-6 with a 2:44 left in the half.
The Lynx got a score right before the half to make it 24-13. Then late in the third quarter, the Lynx found the end zone again to cut the Black Raiders lead to four at 24-20, which was the score going into the fourth.
The Lynx scored on a long touchdown with 8:36 left to take its first lead at 27-24, erasing what was once a 21-0 lead for the Black Raiders.
But East had a quick response as Davares Whitaker returned the kickoff for a touchdown to go up 31-27 with 8:21 left.
East’s defense held as the Black Raiders finished the season with a 6-1 record.
