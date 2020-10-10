PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: No. 10 Sioux City East beats No. 9 C.B. Abraham Lincoln

Isom also had two fumble recoveries and nine tackles and Reed Hingst intercepted two passes. Joe Grone had an interception and Steven Sullivan finished with seven tackles.

BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 28, STORM LAKE 14: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley beat Storm Lake 28-14 to create a three-way tie for the Class 3A District 1 title. The Nighthawks are 5-2 on the season and have won five straight. Storm Lake falls to 2-5.

The Nighthawks went up 7-0 with a 19-yard touchdown run by Kody Noble with 9:06 left in the first. Storm Lake tied the game on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 6:51 left.

Then with 2:27 left in the first, Carter Kats threw a 32-yard touchdown pass for a 14-7 lead. In the second quarter, the Nighthawks returned an interception for a touchdown to go up 21-7.

Storm Lake got a touchdown on a 5-yard run with 7:51 left in the third. The Nighthawks defense held the rest of the way and they got a 13-yard touchdown run by Kody Noble with 3:07 left for the 28-14 victory.

PENDER 71, EMERSON-HUBBARD 12: Pender scored more than 60 points for the second straight game in a 71-12 win over Emerson-Hubbard. Pender is now 4-3 on the season.