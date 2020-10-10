PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: No. 10 Sioux City East beats No. 9 C.B. Abraham Lincoln

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Sioux City East saw its big lead disappear but a kickoff return and solid defensive play in the final eight minutes helped the Class 4A No. 10 Black Raiders defeat No. 9 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 31-27 on Friday.
East scored the first 21 points of the game.
With 8:13 left in the first quarter, Luke Longval hit Kyler Peterson on a screen pass and he found the end zone. Then with 3:47 left in the quarter, Longval hit Ethan Sneider for a scoring strike. East added one more score in the first quarter as Taejon Jones ran one in with 2:05 left for a 21-0 advantage.
The Lynx found the end zone early in the second. Jacob Schroeder made it 24-6 with a 2:44 left in the half.
The Lynx got a score right before the half to make it 24-13. Then late in the third quarter, the Lynx found the end zone again to cut the Black Raiders lead to four at 24-20, which was the score going into the fourth.
The Lynx scored on a long touchdown with 8:36 left to take its first lead at 27-24, erasing what was once a 21-0 lead for the Black Raiders.
But East had a quick response as Davares Whitaker returned the kickoff for a touchdown to go up 31-27 with 8:21 left.
East’s defense held as the Black Raiders finished the season with a 6-1 record.
DAKOTA VALLEY 38, LENNOX 21: Chayce Montagne ran for two touchdowns and Randy Rosenquist hauled in two passes from Kobey June for scores to lead the Panthers to a win in a game played in Lennox, S.D. Friday.
Tommy Nikkel also scored on an eight-yard run in the first quarter to give the Panthers an early lead. Ty Spieler answered with a seven-yard run in the second quarter for Lennox but Montagne scored on a 42-yard run and Evan Foster added a 25-yard field goal to put Dakota Valley up at the half.
The Panthers got a 20-yard touchdown run from Montagne and a pair of scoring strikes to Rosenquist in the second half.
Jackson Arlt scored on a 20-yard pass from Braeden Wold and a 10-yard run in the second half for Lennox (1-5).
Dakota Valley (5-2) host Vermillion next Friday.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 34, SIOUX CENTER 25: Sioux Center jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the game but Unity Christian came back to take the lead in the third quarter. However, the Warriors scored before the end of the third and added a touchdown in the fourth for the 34-25 victory on Friday.
Unity Christian ends the regular season at 4-3. Sioux Center is now 5-2.
Even though Sioux Center gave up 25 points, the Warriors held the Knights to 217 yards. Sioux Center had 425 yards with all of those coming on the ground.
Quarterback Zach Rozeboom led the Warriors rushing attack as he gained 310 yards and scored four touchdowns on 36 carries, an average of 8.6 yards per carry. After Unity took the lead, Rozeboom scored on a 70-yard run to give the Warriors the lead back. Matthew Bomgaards ran for 113 yards on 19 carries and he scored one touchdown, which helped the Warriors extend the lead in the fourth quarter.
John Fink had two sacks for Sioux Center and Ty Gesink, Stetson Hulstein and Zech Keokhamthong each had an interception. Bomgaars had eight tackles.
Unity's Clayton Bosma threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns but also had three interceptions. Jacob VanDonge also threw for a score. Tanner Schouten had four receptions for 49 yards and a score and Tyrell Hulshof had five receptions for 68 yards and two scores. VanDonge had five receptions for 64 yards.
VanDonge also had an interception.
WEST SIOUX 42, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: West Sioux held Sibley-Ocheyedan to 66 total yards as the Falcons cruised to a 42-0 victory. West Sioux is now 5-2 on the season and Sibley-Ocheyedan falls to 4-2.
West Sioux had 367 yards of total offense.
Dylan Wiggins was 10-of-17 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns for West Sioux. Aaden Schwiesow had three receptions for 41 yards and a score. Brady Lynott hauled ina 31-yard touchdown reception and Caden Budde had two receptions for 87 yards and a score. Carter Bultman rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and Lynott ran in a score.
Budde had 10 tackles, Juan Topete had a sack and Chris Schmidt had an interception.
For the Generals, Dylan Platt had an interception and Maverick Elser had a sack.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 48, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 13: Remsen St. Mary's scored 21 points in the third quarter to pull away from Kingsley-Pierson for a 48-13 victory.
The Hawks improved to 6-0 on the season and K-P falls to 3-4.
Remsen St. Mary's scored 14 points in the first quarter and while the Panthers found the end zone in the second quarter, the Hawks went into halftime with a 20-7 lead.
Then RSM outscored K-P 21-0 in the third quarter and added a score in the fourth to complete the big win.
Kole Reis had two sacks and eight tackles in the loss for K-P.
NEWELL-FONDA 55, GTRA 6: Newell-Fonda scored 55 straight points before GTRA got on the board as the Mustangs improved to 6-1 on the season with a 55-6 victory on Friday.
The Mustangs scored 20 points in the first quarter and had a 34-0 halftime lead. The Mustangs added 21 points in the second half.
RIDGE VIEW 38, WESTWOOD 7: Ridge View's defense held Westwood in check as the Raptors scored 35 straight points before going on to win 38-7 on Friday.
Ridge View improves to 4-2 and Westwood falls to 2-4. The Raptors scored 22 points in the second quarter to pull away.
Ridge View's Cade Harriman was 10-of-17 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 110 yards and a score on 20 carries. Ernie Clayton ran for 58 yards and a score and he caught five passes for 37 yards and a score. Beau Blackmore caught a touchdown pass.
Chayden Wright had four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks and Brecken Conover had 12 tackles, including 2.5 for loss. Cael Myrtue had 1.5 sacks and Logan Pickhinke had two tackles for a loss. Jake Breyfogle and Connor Naberhaus each recovered a fumble.
For Westwood, Jackson DeWald ran for a touchdown. Jayden McFarland had an interception.
RIVER VALLEY 38, WEST BEND-MALLARD 27: After a scoreless first quarter, River Valley trailed 8-6 at halftime. But River Valley outscored WBM 16-0 in the third quarter and held onto the lead in the fourth for the 38-27 victory.
It's the first win of the season for River Valley, which is 1-5. West Bend-Mallard is 1-6.
ALLEN 81, WALTHILL 12: Allen continued its impressive run to start the season as the Eagles beat Walthill 81-12 to improve to 5-0 on the season. Walthill falls to 1-6.
Anthony Isom rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and Ryan Anderson ran for 56 yards and two scores. Kobe Kumm ran for two touchdowns and Michael Dickens had 51 yards rushing and a score.
Isom also had two fumble recoveries and nine tackles and Reed Hingst intercepted two passes. Joe Grone had an interception and Steven Sullivan finished with seven tackles.
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 28, STORM LAKE 14: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley beat Storm Lake 28-14 to create a three-way tie for the Class 3A District 1 title. The Nighthawks are 5-2 on the season and have won five straight. Storm Lake falls to 2-5.
The Nighthawks went up 7-0 with a 19-yard touchdown run by Kody Noble with 9:06 left in the first. Storm Lake tied the game on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 6:51 left.
Then with 2:27 left in the first, Carter Kats threw a 32-yard touchdown pass for a 14-7 lead. In the second quarter, the Nighthawks returned an interception for a touchdown to go up 21-7.
Storm Lake got a touchdown on a 5-yard run with 7:51 left in the third. The Nighthawks defense held the rest of the way and they got a 13-yard touchdown run by Kody Noble with 3:07 left for the 28-14 victory.
PENDER 71, EMERSON-HUBBARD 12: Pender scored more than 60 points for the second straight game in a 71-12 win over Emerson-Hubbard. Pender is now 4-3 on the season.
Braxton Volk was 8-of-12 passing for 116 yards and three scores. Dylan Vogt caught two of the touchdowns and had 45 yards receiving to go along with 105 yards rushing and two scores on five carries. Caleb Trimble had four receptions for 74 yards and a score and rushed for 119yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Brody Krusemark ran for 58 yards and two scores.
Vogt also had an interception and a sack and Chase Hofmeister also had a pick. Jaxon Maise had a sack and seven tackles and Jacob Bruns had eight tackles.
WAKEFIELD 30, LCC 24: The game was tied at 24 with 3:43 but with 1:21 remaining, Wakefield got the go-ahead scored and the defense held for a 30-24 victory.
Wakefield scored the first 24 points in the game and LCC didn't score until the third on and Evan Haisch 19-yard touchdown run. Then with 6:00 left in the fourth, Haisch scored on a 2-yard run. Haisch scored with 3:43 left on a 2-yard run and his two-point conversion tied the game before Wakefield got the game-winning score.
HOMER 58, RANDOLPH 20: Randolph hung with Homer in the first quarter but the Knights outscored the Cardinals 37-6 the rest of the way for the 58-20 victory.
Austin Baker threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 106 yards and a score on nine carries. Jon Munoz had 72 yards receiving and a score and Landon Gilster hauled in a touchdown reception. Avery Overfelt ran for 182 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries and Carson Gaarder had a 38-yard touchdown run.
Munoz, Gaarder and Dumdei each had an interception. Overfelt had 18 tackles, Gilster had 13 tackles and Logan Schreier had two tackles for a loss.
ALTA-AURELIA 29, NORTH UNION 6: Alta-Aurelia goes into the playoffs on a high note. After beating North Union 29-6 on Friday, the Warriors have now won four of their last five games.
Cade Rohwer was 11-of-16 passing for 165 yards and a touchdown and he ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Preston McCoy caught six passes for 124 yards and a touchdown and he ran for 62 yards and a score on 11 carries. Alex DeRoos added a rushing touchdown and Levi Sleezer ran for 81 yards on 15 carries.
DeRoos had 8.5 tackles, including a sack and 4.5 tackles for loss, and Ryan Jensen had nine tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. Rohwer had 8 tackles and a sack and Gabe Walters had 1.5 sacks.
SHELDON 21, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 14: Kaleb Ackerman got an interception in the end zone and that sealed Sheldon's 21-14 victory. The Orabs improved to 2-5 and MOC-Floyd Valley stays winless at 0-7.
The Orabs went up 6-0 when Ackerman hit Tye Sudback for a 25-yard touchdown. Later in the first, Ackerman intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to go up 14-0.
MOC-Floyd Valley found the end zone but late in the third quarter, Sheldon got the crucial score back as Carson Johannes scored on a screen pass for a 21-7 advantage.
The Dutchmen got within seven but the Orabs held on.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 48, MCCOOK CENTRAL-MONTROSE 44: Skyler Swatek scored on a 30-yard run as Elk Point-Jefferson went up 48-44 with 1:46 left. The Huskies held on for the 48-44 victory.
Riley Schmitz scored for a 6-0 EPJ lead and then scored on a 65-yard run and a 40-yard run for a 20-6 lead.
MCM got a touchdown but EPJ answered with a 1-yard run by Lucas Hueser. EPJ went into halftime up 27-22.
MCM went up 30-27 and then Swatek had a 45-yard run for a 34-30 EPJ lead. MCM answered with a score but Schmitz found the end zone again, this time on a 3-yard run for a 42-36 lead with 8:32 remaining.
MCM scored with 4:16 left before the Huskies got the long run from Swatek for the win.
WAYNE 38, BOONE CENTRAL 27: Wayne trailed 21-18 early in the third quarter and then the Blue Devils outscored Boone Central 17-9 the rest of the way to pick up a 38-27 victory.
Reid Korth put Wayne up 6-0 with a 7-yard touchdown but Boone Central took a 7-6 lead with five minutes left in the first.
Wayne retook the lead with an 8-yard touchdown run by Korth for a 12-7 lead. Give minutes later, Boone Central went up 14-12. With under a minute left in the half, Layne Evans scored on an 8-yard run for an 18-14 halftime led.
Boone Central took its last lead with 11 minutes left in the third. Five minutes later, Wayne got the lead back as Korth scored on a 4-yard run to go up 25-21. Then right before the end of the third quarter, Tanner Walling hit Korth for a 5-yard touchdown reception for a 32-21 advantage.
Boone Central scored with five minutes left but the Blue Devils put the game away as Walling ran it in from five yards out.
ELKHORN VALLEY 46, HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 18: Hartington-Newcastle trailed 22-18 at halftime but gave up 24 unanswered points in the second half in the 46-18 loss to Elkhorn Valley.
Jake Peitz hit Riley Sudbeck for a 55-yard touchdown early in the game for a 6-0 Wildcat lead and Sudbeck scored on a 16-yard touchdown for a 12-8 advantage going into the second. After an Elkhorn Valley score, Kobe Heitman ran in a 6-yard touchdown for an 18-16 lead.
It was all Elkhorn Valley from there as they scored 30 straight points.
OAKLAND-CRAIG 52, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 14: Hartington Cedar Catholic scored on its opening drive and trailed 8-7 early in the game when Oakland-Craig took over for the 52-14 victory.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC 56, BRLD 6: BRLD fell to 2-4 on the season with the 56-6 loss to Norfolk Catholic.
ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 62, CHEROKEE 0: Cherokee fell behind 42-0 at the half as the Braves fell to 1-3 on the season with the 62-0 loss.
SIOUX VALLEY 42, BERESFORD 20: Sioux Valley had a 34-0 lead at halftime and went on to beat Beresford 42-20. The Watchdogs fall to 2-4 overall, Sioux Valley is 6-1.
Tate VanOtterloo passed for 133 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Spencer Nelson had a 32-yard touchdown reception for Beresford, Isaiah Richards caught a 40-yard touchdown reception. Max Orr also hauled ina 36-yard touchdown. Ashton Tjaden had 11 tackles.
GLENWOOD 27, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Glenwood scored 17 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 34-0 victory. Denison-Schleswig falls to 1-5 on the season.
EAST SAC 65, MVAOCOU 0: East Sac scored 35 points in the first quarter and rolled to the 65-0 victory. MVAOCOU is 0-7 on the season, East Sac is 2-5.
