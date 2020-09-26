PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: OABCIG scores 35 in 1st quarter, beats MVAOCOU

Woodbury Central went with a double pass that went for 56 yards and they scored on the next play to make it 26-21, but the onside kick was unsuccessful.

With a minute left, Logan-Magnolia had a fourth-and-3 and Tre Melby was initianlly stopped by the Wildcat defense. However, a penalty was called on Woodbury Central, allowing the Panthers to run out the clock.

WEST MONONA 36, WESTWOOD 22: West Monona started with a 14-0 lead and while Westwood tried to come back, the Spartans held off the Rebels for a 36-22 win.

West Monona improves to 3-2 on the season and Westwood falls to 2-2.

Jayden McFarland ran for 89 yards and a score and Jackson Dewald ran for 60 yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Rebels. Dewald also had 10 tackles.

SPIRIT LAKE 54, OKOBOJI 0: Spirit Lake scored on the very first play of the game and cruised to a 54-0 win over Okoboji on Friday.

Spirit Lake is now 3-2 on the season and Okoboji falls to 1-4.

On the first play of the game, Carter Jungjohan picked off the pass ands went in for the touchdown. Spirit Lake went into the second quarter up 7-0.