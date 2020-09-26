PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: OABCIG scores 35 in 1st quarter, beats MVAOCOU

MAPLE VALLEY, Iowa -- OABCIG scored five touchdowns in the first quarter during Friday's game with MVAOCOU as the Class 1A top-ranked Falcons went on to win 63-14.
OABCIG is now 5-0 on the season and MVAOCOU is 0-5.
Griffin Diersen scored the first two touchdowns for the Falcons as he ran one in from two yards out and then scored from a yard out. Diersen added a 23-yard run in the second quarter as he finished with 58 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. As a team, OABCIG ran for 194 yards.
Cooper DeJean made it 21-0 with a 49-yard punt return for a touchdown. He threw for two more touchdowns in the first quarter as he hit Easton Harms for 12 yards and then found Cameron Sharkey for a 62-yard touchdown. Sharkey finished with two catches for 108 yards.
In the second quarter, DeJean hit Harms again, this time for 15 yards for the score. DeJean finished 8-of-9 passing for 176 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 44 yards.
MVAOCOU scored on a 19-yard pass in the third quarter but the Falcons got the points back when Beckett DeJean connected with Gabe Winterrowd for a 20-yard touchdown. Winterrowd finished with five catches for 66 yards.
Beckett DeJean had another touchdown pass, this one to Ethan Behrendsen for eight yards. MVAOCOU scored on a 7-yard run late in the game.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 41, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0: Unity Christian scored 14 points in the first quarter and never had much of a problem in a 41-0 win over MOC-Floyd Valley on Friday.
The Knights are now 3-2 on the season and MOC-Floyd Valley is 0-5.
Unity started the game with an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Tanner Schouten. Then Schouten intercepted a pass with 10:13 left in the first quarter and went the distance for a score.
The Knights scored 21 points in the second with Logan Franken getting the first touchdown on an 11-yard run. With 1:44 left in the half, Clayton Bosma hit Tyler Wieringa for an 11-yard score. The Knights got the ball back before the half and Bosma hit Schouten, who scored for the third time in the half, on a 58-yard reception.
The Knights final score came in the third when Bosma ran it in from 1-yard out.
Unity held MOC-Floyd Valley to 122 yards of total offense and forced five turnovers.
Bosma was 6-of-11 passing for 146 yards and Schouten caught two passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Van Donge had two catches for 44 yards. Franken rushed for 57 yards and a score on 15 carries.
On defense for the Knights, Jacob Dragstra had three tackles for loss and Tye Borchers had five tackles.
For MOC-Floyd Valley, Chase Sassman had three catches for 53 yards. Josiah Bundt had six tackles, including four for a loss, and Ayden Klein had a sack.
WEST LYON 35, SHELDON 0: Even without its starting quarterback, West Lyon picked up a 35-0 win over Sheldon to improve to 5-0 on the season. Sheldon is 1-4 on the year.
Jaxon Meyer played quarterback for the Wildcats and was 4-of-4 passing for 52 yards. He ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Tanner Severson ran for 140 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and Korey Knoblock had 48 yards and a score and Eli Moser ran for a touchdown.
Trevor Van Wyhe had 10.5 tackles and two sacks.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 60, HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 16: LCC scored 30 straight points to start as the Bears improved to 4-1 with a 60-16 win over Hartington-Newcastle on Friday. H-N falls to 1-2.
Evan Haisch scored LCC's first touchdown on a 30-yard run and then Deagan Puppe hit Haisch for a 10-yard score for a 14-0 first quarter lead.
Haisch scored on a 9-yard run and Sutton Ehlers scored on a 28-yard reception from Schmitt for the 30-0 lead. The Wildcats scored on a 69-yard pass when LCC got the score back on Nolan Ohlrich's 1-yard run.
Haisch added another score, a 16-yard run and Lucas Rasmussen added a 4-yard run. The Wildcats did get a score to and a 1-yard run with 2:08 left into the third made it 52-16.
Evan Schmitt scored on a 63-yard run for the final score of the game for the Bears.
LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 26, WOODBURY CENTRAL 21: Woodbury Central fell behind 19-0 but battled back against the No. 9-ranked Panthers.
But the Wildcats comeback fell just short in a 26-21 loss to Logan-Magnolia. Woodbury Central, which was playing shorthanded, is now 3-2 on the season. Logan-Magnolia is 4-1.
Woodbury Central appeared to take the lead early on Beau Klingensmith's punt return for a touchdown but it was called back due to a block in the back. The Panthers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and added two more scored for a 19-0 lead.
The Wildcats got a score before the half when Jace Manker hit Max McGill for a 12-yard touchdown.
In the second half, Klingensmith went 36 yards on a fake punt, which setup a 15-yard swing pass from Manker to McGill for a 15-yard scored to make it 19-14 with 8 minutes remaining.
The Panthers got an interception and were deep in Wildcat territory when Woodbury Central got a stop. However, the Wildcats were stopped on fourth-and-one on the ensuing possession. The Panthers got a touchdown and went up 26-14 with 4:26 left.
Woodbury Central went with a double pass that went for 56 yards and they scored on the next play to make it 26-21, but the onside kick was unsuccessful.
With a minute left, Logan-Magnolia had a fourth-and-3 and Tre Melby was initianlly stopped by the Wildcat defense. However, a penalty was called on Woodbury Central, allowing the Panthers to run out the clock.
WEST MONONA 36, WESTWOOD 22: West Monona started with a 14-0 lead and while Westwood tried to come back, the Spartans held off the Rebels for a 36-22 win.
West Monona improves to 3-2 on the season and Westwood falls to 2-2.
Jayden McFarland ran for 89 yards and a score and Jackson Dewald ran for 60 yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Rebels. Dewald also had 10 tackles.
SPIRIT LAKE 54, OKOBOJI 0: Spirit Lake scored on the very first play of the game and cruised to a 54-0 win over Okoboji on Friday.
Spirit Lake is now 3-2 on the season and Okoboji falls to 1-4.
On the first play of the game, Carter Jungjohan picked off the pass ands went in for the touchdown. Spirit Lake went into the second quarter up 7-0.
After a good punt by Brent Scott, the Indians got a safety for a 9-0 lead. Spirit Lake added a field goal from Max Bower and later in the quarter, Brent Scott ran in a score for a 19-0 advantage. After a Pioneers fumble, Scott scored for the second time. The Indians added two more scores before the half, a touchdown run by Dalton Fine and Scott hit Sam Meyer in the end zone for a 40-0 lead.
In the third quarter, Scott hit Vance Katzfey for a score for the 47-0 lead in the third quarter.
The final score came when Jake Cornwell hit Qai Hussey for the score and a 54-0 win.
NEWELL-FONDA 32, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 22: Gabe Sievers ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Mustangs to a win in a 8-man game played in Newell Friday.
Sievers rushed for 179 yards and scored on runs of 46 and 20 yards as Newell-Fonda improved to 5-0. Jaron Vanderhoff also scored on a 32-yard reception for the Mustangs.
For the Panthers, Jackson Howe was 17-of-31 for 183 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Damon Schmid had seven receptions for 93 yards and Derek Reinking caught a touchdown. JOsh Harvey ran for 151 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Kole Reis had 12.5 tackles.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 62, MMCRU 0: Connor Dodd ran for 215 yards and scored three touchdowns to led the Hawks to a win in a game played in Marcus Friday.
Dodd scored on runs of 49 and 45 in the first quarter and Travis Kamradt also added a 13-yard touchdown run to put HMS up 20-0 after one quarter. Dawson Schiphoff also scored on a 17-yard run and caught a 41-yard pass from Kooper Ebel.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 59, WEST BEND-MALLARD 22: Harris-Lake Park outscored West Bend-Mallard 31-8 in the first half and went on to win 59-22.
Harris-Lake Park is now on a three-game winning streak and is 3-2 on the season. West Bend-Mallard falls to 1-4.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 7, CRESTON 0: The game was scoreless through one half of play. Denison-Schleswig was the first one, and only one, to score when Jason Hildebrand went around the right side for a 53-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 6:40 left in the third.
Creston drove into Monarch territory but stopped them on fourth down with 11:15 left.
The Panthers had another chance and drove to midfield but the Monarchs got the stop and held on for the 7-0 victory, their first of the season.
ALCESTER-HUDSON 64, COLMAN-EGAN 38: After Colman-Egan took a 24-22 lead in the second quarter, Alcester-Hudson outscored Colman-Egan 42-14 the rest of the way for the win.
Alcester-Hudson had 491 yards of total offense and caused four turnover to upset Colman-Egan, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 9B.
Logan Serck was 16-of-19 passing for the Cubs with 156 yards and four touchdowns. He also had an interception return for a touchdown and rushed for 140 yards. Jovey Christensen rushed for 165 yards and four scores.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 50, BRLD 8: The Trojans scored 42 straight points against BRLD and HCC improved to 5-0 with a 50-8 win on Friday.
WEST HANCOCK 54, ALTA-AURELIA 26: West Hancock scored 28 straight points to start the game and while Alta-Aurelia tried to get out of the hole, the Warriors suffered a 54-26 loss.
Alta-Aurelia falls to 2-3 and West Hancock improves to 4-1.
West Hancock had the 28-0 lead when the Warriors got on the board with a 36-yard touchdown run by Preston McCoy with 8:01 left in the second.
The Eagles got the score back but the Warriors made it 35-12 right before halftime on a 22-yard run by Cade Rohwer.
West Hancock added another touchdown in the third and then Rohwer scored on a 3-yard keeper.
The Eagles added two more touchdowns in the fourth and the Warriors final touchdown came on a Rohwer to McCoy 17-yard touchdown.
IKM-MANNING 20, RIDGE VIEW 14: Ridge View had an early 6-0 lead but IKM-Manning scored 20 straight points to take the lead.
The Raptors got a score in the fourth quarter but came up short in the 20-14 loss.
Ridge View falls to 2-2 and IKM-Manning wins its first game, improving to 1-4.
