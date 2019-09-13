REMSEN ST. MARY'S 61, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 2: The Hawks got 159 yards rushing and four touchdown from Blaine Harpenau as they opened 8-man District 1 play with a win over the Panthers in Remsen Friday.
Jeremy Koenck also rushed for 112 yards and scored another touchdown for the Hawks (3-0). St. Mary's led 48-0 at the half.
WEST SIOUX 24, SIOUX CENTER 6: West Sioux's offense was held to easily its lowest output of the season but the Class 1A top-ranked Falcons' defense was strong in a 24-6 victory. West Sioux improved to 3-0 with the win.
West Sioux had 301 yards of offense and held Sioux Center to 117 total yards.
West Sioux took a 7-0 lead when Hunter Dekkers hit Bryce Coppock, who scored on a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Sioux Center scored in the second quarter when Damon Walhof hit Lane Kamerman for a 3-yard touchdown to pull the Warriors within one.
West Sioux went up 14-6 before the half when Dekkers hit Kade Lynott for a 43-yard touchdown.
Jason Topete hit an 18-yard field goal in the third quarter and Dekkers found Coppock for the second time, this time for a 5-yard touchdown for the 24-6 win.
Dekkers was 19-of-30 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Coppock had eight catches for 134 yards and two scores and Lynott had eight receptions for 102 yards and a score.
Lynott also had 10.5 tackles and Seth Salker had 10 tackles. Coppock and Blake Van Ballegooyen each had an interception and Van Ballegooyen and Levi Koopmans each recovered a fumble.
For Sioux Center, Adam Mohning had a sack and seven tackles and Jack Vogel had seven tackles.
NEWELL-FONDA 56, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Newell-Fonda had six interceptions against Siouxland Christian as the Mustangs rolled to a 56-0 victory over Siouxland Christian on Friday. Newell-Fonda improved to 2-1 on the season, Siouxland Christian fell to 0-3.
Trey Jungers had four of the six interceptions for Newell-Fonda and Aden Mahler and Mason Dicks each had an interception. Treyton Mahler and Jungers each had four tackles.
Gabe Sievers was 4-of-5 passing for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Sievers didn't throw an interception and he hit Treyton Mahler on touchdown strikes of 14 and 24 yards. Sievers also rushed for two touchdowns of nine and three yards.
Hunter Christiansen ran for 93 yards and touchdown runs of seven and three yards on 16 carries. He also had a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Will Pitstick added a 17-yard touchdown run and Wyatt Kreft had a 30-yard touchdown run.
WESTWOOD 21, AHSTW 7: Jackson Dewald scored on a 12-yard interception return early in the fourth quarter to break a 7-7 tie and the Rebels went on a log a non-district win in Avoca Friday.
Westwood (3-0) took the early lead on a one-yard run by Carter Copple in the first quarter which carried into the intermission. AHSTW tied the score in the third quarter on a six-yard TD pass from Blake Holst to Michael Shiffer.
The Rebels were stopped on a fourth and goal situation early in the fourth quarter but Dewald's interception on the next AHSTW drive gave Westwood the lead for good. Copple added an insurance score on the 41-yard run and ended the night with 87 yards rushing. Braulio Munoz had 115 yards rushing on 24 totes to lead the Rebels on the ground.
OABCIG 64, CHEROKEE 19: Quarterback Cooper DeJean passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the high-scoring Falcons to a win in a non-district game played in Ida Grove Friday.
DeJean passed for 176 yards and found Will Grote, Cameron Starkey and Jake Nieman for one touchdown pass each. Nieman also returned an interception 50 yards for a score as OABCIG improved to 3-0. Cherokee fell to 1-2.
OKOBOJI 22, GTRA 20: Okoboji trailed 20-0 late in the first half against GTRA but came back and scored 22 unanswered points to pick up its first victory of the season.
Okoboji scored with 1:07 left in the first half and got the two-point conversion to make it 20-8 going into halftime.
Okoboji made it a five-point game with a touchdown with 2:19 left in the third quarter and then took the lead with 10:57 left in the game to improve to 1-2 on the season. Okoboji did get a key interception from Mason Harms late to help seal the game.
Tyler Adams was 11-of-18 passing for 144 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Jay Swygman for two of the touchdowns.
jaden Heller had 15 tackles and Cain Hanson had 8.5 tackles.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 14, HMS 13: Beau Jenness scored a game-tying touchdown on a one-yard run and added the go-ahead PAT kick to lead the General to a win in a game played in Hartley Friday.
The Hawks (2-1) led 13-7 after a five-yard run by Kooper Ebel early in the third quarter. Ebel also scored on a 49-yard run in the first quarter to give HMS an early lead but Sibley-Ocheyedan (2-1) tied the score on a fumble recovery in the end zone later in the opening frame.