REMSEN ST. MARY'S 66, EAST MILLS 28: Remsen St. Mary's offense kept rolling in the playoffs as the Hawks almost won by 40 over East Mills, 66-28, in the first round of the 8-man playoffs.
Remsen St. Mary's improves to 10-0 and hosts Fremont-Mills at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Jeremy Koenck led the Hawks with 261 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. Blaine Harpenau passed for two touchdowns and Jaxon Bunkers passed for a score. Harpenau added 67 yards on the ground and Alex Schroeder had 55 yards and a score. Brenden Fisch and Damen Brownmiller each rushed for a score. Austin Jensen had 44 yards receiving and two scores and Brownmiller caught a touchdown.
WEST LYON 55, OSAGE 14: West Lyon had to travel across the state and was tied at 14 with Osage after one quarter. The Wildcats dominated the rest of the Class 1A first-round playoff game for a 55-14 win on Friday.
West Lyon improves to 9-1 on on the season and travels to Dike-New Hartford this upcoming Friday at 7 p.m.
Jaylyn Gramstad led the Wildcats with 170 yards and three touchdowns on the ground on only eight attempts. He also completed 7-of-11 passes for 87 yards and two scores.
Logan Meyer rushed for 92 yards and two scored on 15 carries and Mason Maurer ran in a score. Jaxon Meyer and Davian Sterner each had a touchdown reception.
Gramstad also had an interception and a fumble recovery and Isaac Bruggeman intercepted a pass. Sterner had eight tackles, including three for a loss and one sack. Gauge Erickson had six tackles and a sack.
OABCIG 26, WEST MARSHALL 7: Despite three interceptions from Cooper DeJean, OABCIG got a strong performance from its defense as the Falcons advanced in the Class 2A playoffs with a 26-7 win over West Marshall.
OABCIG improved to 10-0 on the season and hosts PCM on Friday at 7 p.m. in Ida Grove.
DeJean passed for 243 yards and a touchdown but had three interceptions and completed only 45.5 percent (20-of-44) percent of his passes. He did add 132 yards on the ground on 20 carries and scored twice.
Easton Harms hauled in six passes for 88 yards and a score and Jake Nieman had six receptions for 87 yards.
DeJean, Harms, Nieman and Josh Peters each had an interception for OABCIG and William Grote had 10 tackles. Nieman added 9.5 tackles and Tallon Johnson had a sack.
CLEAR LAKE 21, SPIRIT LAKE 7: Clear Lake jumped out to an early 21-0 lead and Spirit Lake never really recovered as the Indians ended the season with a 21-7 loss in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. Spirit Lake ends the season with a 6-4 record.
Kolby Richter rushed for 125 yards on 11 carries. Caleb Oolman had an interception and Keegan Bradley had seven tackles including two for a loss and a sack.
AUDUBON 48, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 20: Harris-Lake Park was able to stick with Audubon early but Audubon pulled way in the second half for a 48-20 win in the first round of the 8-man playoffs.
Harris-Lake Park finishes the season with an 8-2 record.
OAKLAND-CRAIG 28, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 26: Hartington Cedar Catholic had a 19-14 lead at halftime but Oakland-Craig held HCC to seven points in the second half to claim a 28-26 win in the first-round of the Class C-2 playoffs.
Oakland-Craig improves to 10-0 and hosts Doniphan-Trumbull on Friday. HCC ends the season with a 5-5 record.
Colton Thomsen passed for 153 and a touchdown and he rushed for 47 yards and a score for Oakland-Craig. Caden Nelson rushed for 61 yards and a score and Grady Gatewood also passed for a score. Coulter Thiele had 82 receiving yards and a score and Nelson hauled in a score.