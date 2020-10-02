PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Remsen St. Mary's come back to beat Newell-Fonda in top-10 matchup

REMSEN ST. MARY'S 30, NEWELL-FONDA 28: The Hawks rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit to edge the Mustangs in an 8-man showdown of ranked teams in Newell Friday.
Jaxon Bunkers tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Damen Brownmiller to help No. 3 ranked St. Mary's improved to 5-0. He also hit Brownmiller on a 20-plus yard pass on third-and-long with 2:17 left to give RSM the first down and allowed the Hawks to run out the clock.
The second touchdown pass to Brownmiller was a 15-yard touchdown for a 30-21 lead with 11:55 remaining. Brownmiller's first touchdown was a 37-yard reception that put the Hawks up 22-21 with 4:36 left in the third quarter. Brownmiller also recovered a fumble in the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.
No. 6 Newell-Fonda (4-1) got two touchdown runs from Gabe Sievers and he hit Trey Jungers for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the game. The Mustangs final score came on a Hunter Christiansen reception.
RIDGE VIEW 19, WOODBURY CENTRAL 18: Ridge View got a late score to knock off Woodbury Central, a team that is receiving votes, on Friday.
Ridge View is now 3-2 on the season and Woodbury Central falls to 3-3.
The Raptors took a 7-0 lead on Cade Harriman's five-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Woodbury Central got within a point with nine minutes left in the half when Max McGill ran it in from six yards out.
Ridge View had a quick answer as Harriman scored on a 43-yard run.
Woodbury Central trailed 13-6 going into the fourth when on the first play of the final period, Jase Manker hit Kaleb Bleil for a 38-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-12.
The Wildcats took the lead with 7:02 remaining when Manker hit Beau Klingensmith for a 51-yard touchdown and an 18-13 advantage.
Ridge View got the final score late for the 19-18 victory.
SIOUX CITY -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team came to play on Friday night.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 41, GTRA 6: With the game tied at 6-6 in the first quarter, Kingsley-Pierson scored 35 straight to improve to 3-3 on the season with a 41-6 win over GTRA on Friday.
Jackson Howe was 10-of-16 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two touchdowns. Damon Schmid caught six of those passes for 90 yards and a score. Josh Harvey only needed 12 carries to gain 134 yards and he found the end zone once.
On defense, Schmid had two interceptions and Kole Reis, who had eight sacks coming into the game, had two sacks and seven tackles. Derek Reinking also had a sack as Emerson Pratt and Dustin Plendl each had 10.5 tackles. Grant Schroeder had nine tackles.
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Chayce Montagne had the word printed on the tape wrapped around his wrist.
PENDER 67, WALTHILL 16: Pender fell behind 8-0 but scored 28 points in the second quarter and rolled to a 67-16 win over Walthill on Friday. Pender is now 3-3 on the season, Walthill falls to 1-5.
Braxton Volk was 9-of-11 for Pender for 91 yards and a score. Caleb Trimble ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns on only 17 carries. He also threw for a score. Dylan Vogt carries the ball nine times and had four touchdowns and 45 yards. Brody Krusemark ran for 79 yards on four carries and added a touchdown. Krusemark also caught a touchdown pass as did Lucas Timm.
On defense for Pender, Jacob Bruns and Andrew Duncan each had a sack and Bruns had eight tackles, including three for a loss. Trimble and Timm each had six tackles and Trimble added an interception. Bruns and Evan English each recovered a fumble.
CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 43, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0: No. 4-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock scored 27 points by halftime and improved to 6-0 with a 43-0 win over MOC-Floyd Valley.
The Lions held MOC-Floyd Valley to 96 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers.
Lions quarterback Zach Lutmer scored on a 26-yard run to start the game and after Kalen Meyer's 18-yard touchown run in the second, Lutmer ran for a 14-yard score and hit Cooper Spiess for a 26-yard touchdown. Kayden VanBerkum added a 7-yard touchdown run and Dorian Johnson scored on a 10-yard run.
Lutmer was 4-of-9 passing for 81 yards and he run for 94 yards and two touchdown on 13 carries. Meyer ran for 79 yards on 9 carries. Jacob Pytleski had two interceptions.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 50, PLAINVIEW 14: LCC won its third straight game and scored at least 50 points for the second straight contest.
LCC is 5-1 on the season.
Evan Haisch opened the scoring with a 25-yard run and then added a 30-yard run for a 12-0 lead in the first quarter.
Plainview scored early in the second quarter and then Haisch ran for 23 yards. Evan Schmitt added a 1-yard run and then Nolan Ohlrich scored on a 3-yard run as the Bears had a 34-8 lead going into halftime.
Haisch scored on a 4-yard run in the third. Plainview found the end zone on a 30-yard pass to make it 42-14.
The Bears final score came on a 50-yard run for a 50-14 victory.
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 22, SPENCER 7: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley improved to 4-2 overall with a 22-7 win over Spencer, which falls to 4-2.
Spencer took the lead in the first quarter on a 21-yard run by quarterback Jackson DeWitt. The Nighthawks answered with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Kats to Cole Huyser.
The game was tied at 7-7 at the half when Kats hit Bryson Van Grootheest for a 14-7 lead with 6:31 left in the third. Kody Noble scored on a 10-yard run with 3:10 left to seal the win for the Nighthawks.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 29, CROFTON 14: Hartington Cedar Catholic improved to 6-0 on the season.
The game was tied at 6-6 after the first quarter when Cedar Catholic got a touchdown and a field goal for a 16-6 halftime lead.
That was the score going into the fourth when Crofton scored to get within two.
With 6:40 left, HCC found the end zone and then with 4:19 remaining, HCC scored on a fumble recovery for the 29-14 win.
ALTA-AURELIA 43, ST. EDMOND 22: Alta-Aurelia evened its record at 3-3 over previously one-loss Fort Dodge St. Edmond. Alta-Aurelia didn't allow a point in the second half and had five runs of more than 30 yards.
The Warriors are now 3-3 on the season, St. Edmund fell to 4-2.
The Gaels scored the first touchdown of the game and it was their only lead of the contest. The Warriors tied the game as Cade Rohwer hit Levi Sleezer on a swing pass that went for 13 yards. Then with 38 seconds left in the first quarter, Rohwer carried from a yard out for a 15-7 lead.
The Gaels tied the game with 4:23 left before the half but the Warriors had an answer with 1:01 in the second quarter on Rohwer's 3-yard touchdown run. The Gaels scored on the kickoff return to make it 22-22 going into halftime.
The Warriors took the lead with 5:38 left in the third on a fourth down catch by Lane Kraemer to go up 30-22.
Alta-Aurelia pulled away in the fourth. Sleezer scored on a 43-yard run and then a 31-yard run with 8:30 left for the 43-22 win.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 36, GARRETSON 14: Elk Point-Jefferson evened its record at 3-3 with a 36-14 win over Garretson on Friday. The Huskies scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Garretson went up 14-6 with 5:51 left in the third when EPJ tied the game.
With 6:07 left in the fourth quarter, Riley Schmitz scored on a 50-yard run. Then with 2:45 reamining, Skyler Swatek scored on a touchdown run. Then Tyler Goehring scored on a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown for the 36-14 win.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 44, RIVER VALLEY 26: After starting the season 0-2, Harris-Lake Park picked up its fourth straight win. H-LP is 4-2 on the season and River Valley falls to 0-5.
The Wolves outscored the Wolverines 19-0 in the first half. On fourth down, Tyce Gunderson hit Lucas Gunderson for the first score of the game at the 8:49 mark of the first quarter. Tyce Gunderson then hit Bubba Sohn in the second quarter and Lucas Gunderson ran one in for a touchdown right before the end of the half.
River Valley got the first score of the second half and the Wolves responded with a Tyce Gunderson to Sohn touchdown pass.
H-LP had a 25-8 lead going into the fourth when River Valley scores but 16 seconds later, Tyce Gunderson ran in for a score after a big kickoff return by Lucas Gunderson.
River Valley responded with two scores to make it a five-point game with 7:01 remaining.
With 5:32 left, Lucas Gunderson scored and after a stop by the Wolves' defense, Tyce Gunderson scored on a touchdown run to seal the 44-26 victory.
BERESFORD 28, FLANDREAU 21: Tate VanOtterloo passed for 227 yards and one touchdown to lead the Watchdogs to a win Friday.
Carter Sveeggen had a 78-yard touchdown reception for Beresford.
IKM-MANNING 35, WESTWOOD 14: IKM-Manning went up 20-7 and Westwood couldn't get out of the hole as IKM-Manning improved to 2-4. Westwood falls to 2-3.
TREYNOR 70, MVAOCOU 0: Treynor had 479 yards of total offense in the 70-0 win over MVAOCOU, which falls to 0-6 on the season.
Treynor led 7-0 after one and then pulled away with a 30-point second quarter.
LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 53, WEST MONONA 0: Logan-Magnolia scored 24 points in the second quarter for a 40-0 lead. West Monona is 3-3 on the season.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 20, SIOUX CENTRAL 6: The Generals held the Rebels to 70 total yards of offense. Sibley-Ocheyedan jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 54, MMCRU 7: The Jays had 40 first-half points en route to the win. The Royals fall to 1-5 while the Jays improved to 2-3.
