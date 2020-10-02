PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Remsen St. Mary's come back to beat Newell-Fonda in top-10 matchup

HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 29, CROFTON 14: Hartington Cedar Catholic improved to 6-0 on the season.

The game was tied at 6-6 after the first quarter when Cedar Catholic got a touchdown and a field goal for a 16-6 halftime lead.

That was the score going into the fourth when Crofton scored to get within two.

With 6:40 left, HCC found the end zone and then with 4:19 remaining, HCC scored on a fumble recovery for the 29-14 win.

ALTA-AURELIA 43, ST. EDMOND 22: Alta-Aurelia evened its record at 3-3 over previously one-loss Fort Dodge St. Edmond. Alta-Aurelia didn't allow a point in the second half and had five runs of more than 30 yards.

The Warriors are now 3-3 on the season, St. Edmund fell to 4-2.

The Gaels scored the first touchdown of the game and it was their only lead of the contest. The Warriors tied the game as Cade Rohwer hit Levi Sleezer on a swing pass that went for 13 yards. Then with 38 seconds left in the first quarter, Rohwer carried from a yard out for a 15-7 lead.