PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Remsen St. Mary's rolls, West and Heelan see seasons end

REMSEN, Iowa -- Remsen St. Mary's had an eight-point led after the first quarter and then the Hawks pulled away in the second with 17 points for a 25-point lead. Remsen St. Mary's went on to beat GTRA 56-14 on Friday in a first-round 8-man playoff game.

RSM improves to 7-0 and hosts West Harrison in the next round. GTRA ends the season with a 1-6 record.

Jeremy Koenck had 133 yards rushing for the Hawks and two touchdowns.

RSM was up 16-8 at the end of the first and then 33-8 going into halftime.

SIOUX CENTER 21, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY: Sioux Center scored in the first quarter but turnovers kept MOC-Floyd Valley in the Class 2A first round of the playoffs. But Sioux Center scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to break the tie to get a 21-6 victory.

Sioux Center improves to 6-2 overall and travels to West Lyon next week. MOC-Floyd Valley ends the season 0-8.

Sioux Center fumbled on its first two possessions before scoring on its fourth possession. The Warriors had another fumble in the third quarter before getting back-to-back touchdowns to win the game.

The Warriors defense held MOC-Floyd Valley to only 43 total yards.