PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Remsen St. Mary's rolls, West and Heelan see seasons end

REMSEN, Iowa -- Remsen St. Mary's had an eight-point led after the first quarter and then the Hawks pulled away in the second with 17 points for a 25-point lead. Remsen St. Mary's went on to beat GTRA 56-14 on Friday in a first-round 8-man playoff game.
RSM improves to 7-0 and hosts West Harrison in the next round. GTRA ends the season with a 1-6 record.
Jeremy Koenck had 133 yards rushing for the Hawks and two touchdowns.
RSM was up 16-8 at the end of the first and then 33-8 going into halftime.
SIOUX CENTER 21, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY: Sioux Center scored in the first quarter but turnovers kept MOC-Floyd Valley in the Class 2A first round of the playoffs. But Sioux Center scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to break the tie to get a 21-6 victory.
Sioux Center improves to 6-2 overall and travels to West Lyon next week. MOC-Floyd Valley ends the season 0-8.
Sioux Center fumbled on its first two possessions before scoring on its fourth possession. The Warriors had another fumble in the third quarter before getting back-to-back touchdowns to win the game.
The Warriors defense held MOC-Floyd Valley to only 43 total yards.
Zach Rozeboom led Sioux Center's offense with 73 yards passing and a touchdown and 139 yards rushing and two scores. He found Dao Keokhamthong for the touchdown. Matthew Bomgaars had 79 yards rushing.
Ernesto Cardenas had six tackles and two passes defended and Caden Plaiser had seven tackles. John Fink had two tackles for loss and six tackles and Lane Kamerman also had six tackles.
Ayden Klein had the Dutchmen's lone touchdown as he had 36 yards on 12 carries.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 34, SHELDON 16: Unity Christian got a big game from Clayton Bosma as the Knights won their first-round Class 2A playoff game 34-16 on Friday over Sheldon
Unity Christian is 5-3 on the season and travels to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock next week. Sheldon ends the season with a 2-6 record.
Bosma was 6-of-15 passing for 191 yards and four touchdown. Bo Byl caught two of those touchdowns and Logan Franken had 17 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Unity scored on its first drive as Bosma hit Byl for a 12-yard touchdown. Franken scored in the second quarter and Bosma hit Byl for a second touchdown. Sheldon got a score on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Kaleb Ackerman to Tyrel Lindermann.
Bosma's two other touchdown passes came in the third when he hit Jacob Van Donge and Tanner Schouten for scores.
HUMBOLDT 40, BISHOP HEELAN 17: Heelan gave up 28 points at halftime and trailed by 25 points in the first round Class 3A playoff game on Friday.
The Crusaders couldn't recover and their season came to an end with a 40-17 loss. Heelan ends the season with a 1-7 record. Humboldt is 5-3 on the season and moves on to face Spencer next week.
After falling behind 28-3 at halftime, Heelan was down 40-10 with 9:47 left. The Crusaders added a touchdown before the end of the game.
C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 49, WEST 7: West got a chance at a rematch with Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson after a loss to the Yellow Jackets last week but the results was about the same as West's season came to an end with a 49-7 loss in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
West went 0-8 this season. The Yellow Jackets are 2-5.
The Wolverines fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter when Jonathan Jones hauled in a touchdown catch.
From there, the Yellow Jackets scored 35 straight points.
LAWTON-BRONSON 14, TRI-CENTER 8: Austin Feddersen returned an interception 40-yard for a touchdown midway through the second quarter to give the Eagles the lead and they held on through a scoreless second half to win a Class A first-round playoff game in Lawton Friday.
Tri-Center got an 8-0 lead with 5:56 left in the first quarter on a four-yard touchdown run by Owen Osbahr and a PAT run by Jaxon Johnson.
Lawton-Bronson tied the score at 8-8 last in the first quarter when Hayden Dahlhauser scored on a 27-yard run and added a two-point conversion carry.
Lawton-Bronson advances with a 5-2 record with Tri-Center ends its season at 2-5.
RIDGE VIEW 45, AKRON-WESTFIELD 6: Ernie Clayton scored three touchdowns to lead the Raptors to a Class A first-round playoff win in Holstein Friday.
After a scoreless first frame, Cade Harriman scored on runs of three and nine yards to give the Raptors a 13-0 lead.
Akron-Westfield (2-5) got to within 13-6 with 11 seconds remaining in the half on a 14-yard pass to Lane Kenny.
Clayton scored all three of his touchdowns in the third quarter to held Ridge View (4-2) build a 33-6 lead.
Brecken Conover and Ben Spina scored on runs in the fourth quarter for the Raptors.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 47, RIVER VALLEY 16: Harris-Lake Park scored 35 unanswered points by halftime as the Wolves cruised to a 47-16 win over River Valley in a first-round 8-man football playoff game.
Quarterback Tyce Gunderson had a big game for the Wolves, throwing for three touchdown passes and running for two more. Gunderson was 12-for-15 passing for 155 yards and all three scoring passes went to Tate Gilmore.
Harris-Lake Park is 5-2 now and travels to Coon Rapids-Bayard next week. River Valley ends the season 1-6.
The Wolves had 20 points by the end of the first quarter and 35 by halftime. River Valley did score in the third and held H-LP scoreless but the Wolves got 12 more points in the fourth.
Garrett Trapp threw a touchdown pass to Tyler Towne and ran for another score for River Valley (1-6).
SOUTH O'BRIEN 34, WESTWOOD 16: The Wolverines took advantage of three Rebel fumbles in the fourth quarter and scored three times to pull from a 16-16 tie to win in a Class A first-round playoff game in Paullina Friday
Mason Warneke scored on a one-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to break a 16-16 tie and give the Wolverines the lead for good.
South O'Brien quickly added an insurance score after a Rebel fumble in their own territory. Reid Nelson scored on a six yard run with 5:58 to put the Wolverines up 28-16.
Jett Keith added a five-run with 1:01 to go to wrap up the scoring as the Wolverines moved on with a 5-3 record.
Jackson Dewald tossed a touchdown pass to Bryson Martindale and scored on a short quarterback keeper for Westwood (2-5).
Keith had 13 carries and 155 yards for South O'Brien.
STORM LAKE 36, LE MARS 28: Ben Raveling and Eduardo Sanchez rushed for two touchdowns apiece to help rally the Tornadoes to a win in a Class 3A first-round playoff game played in Storm Lake Friday. It's the first ever playoff victory for the Toronadoes.
Le Mars built a 22-14 lead at the half with Carter Arens scoring on a one-yard 2:03 before the intermission to break a 14-14 tie.
Sanchez scored on a 48-yard run on the first drive of the second half to pull the Tornadoes within 22-20 and then Raveling scored on a 39-yard run with 3:39 left in the third quarter to put Storm Lake up 28-22.
Carter Hoag scored on a 14-yard run in the first and wrapped up the scoring with a four-yard run with 1:33 left in the contest for Le Mars.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 38, HINTON 12: Sibley-Ocheyedan rushed for 248 yards as the General won their first playoff game since 1982 with a 38-12 victory over Hinton on Friday.
Sibley-Ocheyedan improves to 5-2 and travels to West Sioux in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. Hinton ends the season with a 1-5 record.
Dylan Platt led the General rushing attack with 112 yards and two scores on 12 carries. Beau Jenness who also passed for 55 yards, rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowens. Austin Kruger ran for 65 yards and a score and Vance Hayenga-Johnson added a touchdown.
The Generals had three interceptions - one each by Jenness, Carter Brouwer and Trevor Doeden - and a fumble recovery by Platt.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 62, MMCRU 0: Kooper Ebel ran for four touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to a Class A first-round football playoff win over the Royals in a game played in Hartley Friday.
Ebel scored on runs of three and 17 yards in the first quarter and scored on carries of three and two yards in the second stanza. The Hawks advance with a 6-2 record while MMCRU ends its season at 1-7.
NEWELL-FONDA 54, WEST BEND-MALLARD 6: Newell-Fonda scored 54 straight points and rolled to a 54-6 8-man first-round playoff win on Friday over West Bend-Mallard.
Newell-Fonda improves to 7-1 overall and hosts Kingsley-Pierson next Friday. West Bend-Mallard ends the season with a 1-6 record.
Gabe Sievers had two rushing touchdowns and passed for two more. Hunter Christiansen ran for two touchdowns.
The Mustangs had a 14-0 lead after the end of the first quarter and then scored 27 points in the second quarter. They had 54 points going into the fourth quarter.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 12, CARROLL 7: Denison-Schleswig scored in the final minute of the game as the Monarchs pulled off the upset of Carroll 12-7 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Denison-Schleswig is 2-5 on the season and travels to Sergeant Bluff-Luton next week.
The Monarchs scored first in the second quarter for a 6-0 lead. Carroll took the lead in the third but the Monarchs forced a punt with about two minutes left.
The Monarchs then got a hook-and-ladder play to get inside the five and scored on a short run to go ahead.
The Monarchs then stopped Carroll's ensuing drive for the win.
ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 42, OKOBOJI 7: Okoboji gave up 35 points in the first half and the Pioneers didn't score until the fourth quarter in a 42-7 loss on Friday.
Okoboji end the season with a 1-7 record in the Class 2A first-round loss. ELC is 6-1 and plays Algona next week.
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 46, SIOUX CENTRAL 7: South Central Calhoun scored 46 straight points until Sioux Central scored in the fourth quarter as the Rebels season ended with a 46-7 loss. Sioux Central is 2-6 to end the season.
Sioux Central's lone score was on a 12-yard touchdown run by Ethan Mills.
ALGONA 42, CHEROKEE 2: Algona scored 36 points as Cherokee saw its season end with a 42-2 loss on Friday. The Braves finished with a 1-4 record.
Cherokee's lone score was a safety with 8:28 left in the game.
TREYNOR 83, MVAOCOU 18: Treynor scored 49 points in the first quarter as MVAOCOU fell 83-18 to end its season with an 0-8 record. Treynor improves to 5-3 and travels to Western Christian next week.
MVAOCOU scored in the second quarter when Brady Seuntjens hauled in a 71-yard pass from Anthony Newquist. In the fourth, Newquist hit Seuntjens for a 22-yard touchdown. They connected for a third touchdown, this time for 69 yards. The Rams had negative 25 yards rushing.
NEBRASKA
PENDER 49, HOMER 20: Pender scored 42 points combined in the second and third quarters to pull away from Homer for the 49-20 victory.
Pender is now 5-3 on the season and Homer falls to 3-5.
Dylan Vogt rushed for 280 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries, an average of 10 yards per carry, for the Pendragons. Braxton Volk passed for a score and Caleb Trimble rushed for 34 yards and a score and caught four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Vogt, Trimble and Quinton Heineman each had an interception and Layne Sturek and Evan English each had a sack. Sturek had three tackles for a loss and Jacob Bruns had six tackles.
For Homer, Austin Baker passed for 149 yards and two scores. Landon Gilster caught eigh tpasses for 73 yards and a score and Jon Munoz had a 14-yard touchdown reception. Avery Overfelt ran for a touchdown and caught six passes for 54 yards.
Overfelt had 13 tackles and Carson Gaarder had 12 stops.
WAKEFIELD 64, HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 41: Wakefield scored 38 points in the first quarter and held a big lead for the rest of the game in a 64-41 victory over Hartington-Newcastle on Friday. Wakefield is now 7-0 and H-N falls to 1-6.
H-N's touchdown in the first quarter was Riley Sudbeck to Kobe Heitman. In the second, Heitman scored from 2 yards out and Sudbeck found Jake Peitz with a 15-yard score but H-N trailed 50-22 at the half.
Sudbeck hit Peitz again for a touchdown in the third. Heitman scored on a four-yard ruin in the fourth and Sudbeck scored from six yards out. The Wildcats added another score in the fourth in the 64-41 loss.
OMAHA GROSS CATHOLIC 41, SOUTH SIOUX 21: South Sioux and Omaha Gross Catholic were tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter but the Cardinals didn't score again until the fourth quarter as Omaha Gross went up 34-7.
The Cardinals fell 1-6 overall in the 41-21 loss and Omaha Gross improved to 3-4. South Sioux plays Blair next week.
SOUTH DAKOTA
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 42, FLANDREAU 6: Elk Point-Jefferson, which is in the top-five in Class 11B, improved to 5-3 on the season with a 42-6 win over Flandreau on Friday.
The game was close in the first half and the Huskies went up 14-6 when Andrew Nearman hauled in a touchdown reception.
EP-J extended the lead in the third quarter on a Skyler Swatek long touchdown run and then a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Nearman made it 28-6. Riley Schmitz added a 12-yard touchdown run and then Swatek added another score for the 42-6 victory.
BURKE 14, ALCESTER-HUDSON 6: Burke scored eight points in the second quarter and that was all it needed in a 14-6 win over Alcester-Hudson on Friday.
The Cubs fall to 5-3 on the season.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY-ETHAN 51, BERESFORD 0: Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan scored 41 points in the first quarter and went on to beat Beresford 51-0.
