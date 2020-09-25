PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Dakota Valley pick up wins

STORM LAKE – Sergeant Bluff-Luton won its third straight game as the Warriors beat Storm Lake 62-21 on Friday.
SB-L improves to 4-1 on the season and Storm Lake falls to 1-4.
The Warriors started the game with a 14-0 lead as Tyler Smith hit Ashton Veerdorn for a 58-yard touchdown and later in the first quarter, Smith found Jacob Imming for a 33-yard pass.
Storm Lake did score on a Jailen Hansen 55-yard pass from Joshua Steffen in the first quarter to make it 14-7 going into the second.
The Tornadoes tied the game in the second on Angel Carranza’s 10-yard run but the Warriors had an answer as Kaden Helt caught a pass for Smith and went in for the touchdown.
With 42 seconds left to go in the first half, Smith ran it in from 10 yards out and then Storm Lake fumbled the kickoff. Smith hit Imming for his second touchdown of the game with 14 seconds left before the half for a 35-14 lead.
SB-L extended the lead in the third quarter when Smith found Veerdorn for the second time for a touchdown. Then with 1:39 left in the quarter, Helt ran in for a score from 17 yards out for a 49-14 lead.
The Tornadoes added a touchdown in the fourth on Ben Raveling’s 5-yard run but the Warriors got it back with 4:21 remaining when Tyler Schenkelberg scored a 21-yard touchdown.
The Warriors added the last touchdown on a 57-yard fumble recovery for the 62-21 victory.
DAKOTA VALLEY 15, WEST CENTRAL 14: Kobey June scored the go-ahead two-point conversion after scoring on a 40-yard run to give the Panthers a win in a game played in Hartford, S.D.
June broke from a pack of players for a 40-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter then added the PAT run to give the Panthers a 15-14 lead with 7:39 left in the game.
June also scored on a 15-yard run with 7:28 left in the first quarter to give the Panthers the early lead.
West Central grabbed the lead with two touchdowns in the second quarter, scoring on Ryan Healy's 37-yard run with 8:06 left in the half and a quarterback keeper by Justin Zirpel to give the Trojans a 14-7 lead at the half.
The Panthers stopped a fourth-and-one play at the 17-yard line with the Trojans driving for an insurance score earlier in the fourth quarter and halted a final West Central drive at midfield with under five minutes to go before running out the remaining time.
SPENCER 38, BISHOP HEELAN 21: Bishop Heelan dug itself an early hole and while the Crusaders tried to battle back, Spencer improved to 4-1 with a 38-21 win on Friday.
Heelan falls to 1-4 on the season.
The Tigers scored twice in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.
The two teams traded scores in the second quarter as Spencer went into halftime with a 28-14 lead.
The Tigers added to the lead in the third for a 31-14 advantage.
Heelan got a score in the fourth quarter but Spencer added a touchdown of its own for a 38-21 victory.
C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 43, NORTH 6: North couldn't contain Lincoln in a 43-6 loss as North fell to 2-3 on the season. The Lynx improved to 4-1.
The Lynx went up big in the first quarter with 21 points and they added 13 more in the second for a 34-0 halftime lead over the Stars.
The Lynx got a touchdown before the Stars got on the board when Dante Hansen scored on a 64-yard touchdown run with 11:41 remaining.
The Lynx added a field goal before the end of the game for a 43-6 win.
SIDNEY 26, SOUTH SIOUX 7: South Sioux got an early score but Sidney scored 26 straight points for a 26-7 victory.
South Sioux falls to 1-4 on the season and Sidney is 2-3 on the season.
The Cardinals scored with 7:48 left in the first quarter and held onto it going into the second.
Sidney hit a field goal with 9:50 left in the half and then took the lead on a long pass. Sidney scored with 2:25 left in the half to go up 17-7 and a bad snap led to a safety for a 19-7 halftime lead.
Sidney added another score in the third for a 26-7 victory.
INDIANOLA 49, WEST 6: West got a score early in the game but that's all the Wolverines would get as Indianola beat West 49-6 on Friday.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 45, GTRA 0: Jeremy Koenck scored four touchdowns to lead the No. 3 Hawks to a win in an 8-man football game played in Remsen Friday.
Koenck scored one runs of one and six yards and hauled in two passes from Blaine Harpenau for touchdowns. Koenck also threw a two-point conversion pass to Xavier Galles. The Hawks are now 4-0 and have a showdown with No. 7 Newell-Fonda next Friday in Newell.
Koenck rushed 21 times for 154 yards. Jaxon Bunkers ran 10 times for 100 yards. Koenck also had four catches for 50 yards.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 36, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: South O'Brien won its third straight game as the Wolverines took down Akron-Westfield 36-0 on Friday.
South O'Brien is 3-2 on the season and Akron-Westfield falls to 1-4.
Reid Nelson had 16 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Jett Keith added 100 yards on 10 carries for the Wolverines.
For Akron-Westfield, Cade Walkingstick was 12-of-29 for 116 yards.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 42, SIOUX CENTRAL 6: Tyson Boer ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Wolfpack to a win in Sioux Rapids Friday.
Boer scored on runs of 22 and 25 yards in the first quarter to give Western Christian lead 14-0 then added another run and touchdown passes to Wyatt Gulker and Ethan Spronk in the second quarter. Carter Boettcher also returned an interception in the second quarter for a touchdown for the Wolfpack.
Ethan Mills scored on a run in the fourth quarter for Sioux Central.
BELMOND-KLEMME 20, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 19: The Broncos rallied from an early 13-0 deficit to clip the Jays in a game played in Belmond Friday.
Gehlen took advantage of some key turnovers to gain a 13-0 lead early. Dylan Lehmann scored on a nine-yard run after a turnover and Evan Johnson made a fumble recovery and returned it for a touchdown to put the Jays up 13-0.
The Broncos pulled within 13-7 at the half on a run by Clayton Pletsch with 5:35 left in the second quarter.
Belmond-Klemme tied the game at 13-13 when Jordan Meyer scored on a one-yard run early in the third quarter.
Lehmann scored on a five-yard run put the Jays back with 19-13 with 2:40 to go in the third quarter but Meyer scored on an eight-yard run and the PAT kick gave the Broncos a 20-19 lead, their first of the game.
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 38, LE MARS 13: Kody Noble ran for 133 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Nighthawks to a Class 3A District 2 win over the Bulldogs in Rock Valley Friday.
Noble scored on a six-yard run for a score in the first quarter and added two runs from two yards out to make the Nighthawk lead 21-0 at the break.
Quarterback Caleb Kats also hooked up Cole Huyser for a 25-yard TD pass for Boyde-Hull/Rock Valley (3-2).
Carter Arens scored on an 18-yard run and Tyler Iverson tossed a touchdown pass to Reece Spieler for Le Mars.
