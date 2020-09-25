PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Dakota Valley pick up wins

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE – Sergeant Bluff-Luton won its third straight game as the Warriors beat Storm Lake 62-21 on Friday.

SB-L improves to 4-1 on the season and Storm Lake falls to 1-4.

The Warriors started the game with a 14-0 lead as Tyler Smith hit Ashton Veerdorn for a 58-yard touchdown and later in the first quarter, Smith found Jacob Imming for a 33-yard pass.

Storm Lake did score on a Jailen Hansen 55-yard pass from Joshua Steffen in the first quarter to make it 14-7 going into the second.

The Tornadoes tied the game in the second on Angel Carranza’s 10-yard run but the Warriors had an answer as Kaden Helt caught a pass for Smith and went in for the touchdown.

With 42 seconds left to go in the first half, Smith ran it in from 10 yards out and then Storm Lake fumbled the kickoff. Smith hit Imming for his second touchdown of the game with 14 seconds left before the half for a 35-14 lead.

SB-L extended the lead in the third quarter when Smith found Veerdorn for the second time for a touchdown. Then with 1:39 left in the quarter, Helt ran in for a score from 17 yards out for a 49-14 lead.