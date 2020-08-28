PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton opens with 49-0 win over West

Hinton also got two TD passes from Derek Anderson, who hooked up with Beau DeRochers for a 10-yard scoring pass in the first quarter to put the Blackhawks up 6-0 entering the second stanza.

The second period saw the teams change leads five times. Lane Kenny scoring on a two-yard run just before the half to put the Westerners up 20-19.

Hinton had taken the lead just moments before when Beau DeRocher rumbled 50 yards to give Hinton up 19-14 1:53 before the break.

Walkingstick connected twice with Kenny, hitting him for the only score of the third quarter on a 15-yard strike.

A-W's Tyson Fairbanks reached paydirt in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard run to wrap up the scoring.

LATE FRIDAY

MADISON 22, DAKOTA VALLEY 16: Dakota Valley took the lead shortly before halftime but Madison regained the lead in the third quarter. The Panthers only scored six points in the second half and dropped the season-opener to Madison 22-16 on Friday.

Madison went up 6-0 with 7:15 left in the third quarter. Dakota Valley cut into that with a 29-yard field goal by Evan Foster with 1:10 left in the first.