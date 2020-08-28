PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton opens with 49-0 win over West

SERGEANT BLUFF - Tyler Smith passed for 156 yards and two touchdowns to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 49-0 win over West in a prep football opener Friday evening.
Smith, in his first start at quarterback, completed 12-of-13 attempts and hooked up with Jacob Imming and Vince Lally for scores in a 28-point opening quarter salvo by the Warriors.
Kaden Helt got the first two touchdowns of the season for SB-L, scoring on runs of eight and three yards in the opening 6:39 of the game.
Imming led Warriors with 77 yards on four catches while Helt gained 42 yards on five totes.
Drew Benson led West in rushing with 40 yards on 11 carries.
SB-L travels to Lewis Central next Friday while the Wolverines take on South Sioux City Thursday at Olson Stadium.
SIOUX CENTRAL 20, SOUTH O'BRIEN 7: Gibson Olson ran for two touchdowns and returned a fumble for another score to lead the Rebels to a win in a high school football season-opening game played in Sioux Rapids Friday.
Olson put Sioux Central up 6-0 after scoring on a two-yard run with 7:50 left in the first quarter. The Wolverines took the lead 7-6 with 3:53 remaining in the opening period on a 20 yard run by Reid Nelson.
Gibson got his second TD of the night on a three-yard jaunt 23 seconds before the half and a two-point PAT run by Carter Boettcher made the Rebel lead 14-7 at the break.
Olson picked up a fumbled and rambled 72 yards for the only score of the second half. Jayden Harder rushed for 100 yards on 27 carries for Sioux Central.
SIOUX CENTER 13, LE MARS 0: The Warriors scored a pair of defensive touchdowns and earned a shutout in a season-opening football win at Open Spaces Park in Sioux Center Friday.
Zech Keokhamthong gave Sioux Center a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when he scooped up a fumble after Aaron Salazar sacked Le Mars QB Tyler Iverson and ran 16 yards into the end zone.
The Warriors got an insurance score when Dao Keokhamthong picked off a pass and sprinted 72 yards for a touchdown with 4:32 to end a Le Mars threat.
CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 54, ALTA-AURELIA 7: Central-Lyon/George-Little Rock started off the season with a dominating 54-7 win over Alta-Aurelia in Rock Rapids on Friday.
Zach Lutmer started the scoring for the Lions with an 8-yard touchdown. Then Cooper Spiess got a 30-yard scored and added the two-point conversion for a 14-0 Lions' lead.
By halftime, the Lions were up 40-0. SPiess added another 9-yard run and then caught a 36-yard pass from Lutmer. Kalen Meyer scored on a 3-yard run and Lutmer also had a 3-yard scoring run in the first half.
Meyer added a second touchdown in the third quarte rand picked up the 54-7 victory.
The Lions travel to West Sioux next week.
CHEROKEE 21, MMCRU 7: Cherokee scored 19 unanswered points in the final seven minutes of the game to open the season with a 21-7 victory over MMCRU.
Cherokee took a 2-0 lead after the snap went over the punter's head and through the back of the end zone.
MMCRU took the lead late in the third quarter when K.C. Nicks hit Colin Pick for an 11-yard touchdowns.
The Braves retook the lead midway through the fourth quarter on Levi Pingel's 1-yard run.
Then with 3:35 left in the game, Cael Wood scored on a 4-yard run for a 14-7 lead. Wood added an 8-yard run with 1:18 remining to seal the victory.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 21, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 8: Sibley-Ocheyedan picked up its first win over MOC-Floyd Valley since 1977 on Friday as the General picked up a 21-8 victory.
Sibley-Ocheyedan had a 6-0 lead at the end of the first qurater. The Generals put together a 10-minute, 77-yard drive, which was capped off by a 1-yard Beau Jenness touchdown.
In the second quarter, the Generals recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to go up 14-0.
Then in the third quarter, Jenness hit Dylan Platt for a 24-yard touchdown for a 21-0 lede.
The Dutch got a 77-yard touchdown pass from Carter Aalberts to Luke Jeltema in the fourth quarter for their only score.
NEWELL-FONDA 54, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 7: Newell-Fonda grabbed a big lead early and rolled to a big 54-7 victory to start the season.
Newell-Fonda's first score came with 10:36 left in the first quarter when Hunter Christiansen went 54 yards for the score.
Mason Dicks then had a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown less than a minute later for a 1-20 lead. By the end of the first quarter, Newell-Fonda had a 19-7 advantage.
At halftime, Newell-Fonda led 40-7 and went on to be Harris-Lake Park 54-7.
REMSEN ST.MARY'S 56, RIVER VALLEY 20: Blaine Harpenau passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to lead the Hawks to an 8-man football win in Remsen Friday.
Harpenau tossed TD passes to Jeremy Koenck (33 yards) and Jaxon Bunkers (35 Yards). Koenck also scored on a 70-yard kick off return.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 34, HINTON 19: Cade Walkingstick passed for three touchdowns to lead the Westerners to a win in a prep football season opener in Hinton Friday.
Hinton also got two TD passes from Derek Anderson, who hooked up with Beau DeRochers for a 10-yard scoring pass in the first quarter to put the Blackhawks up 6-0 entering the second stanza.
The second period saw the teams change leads five times. Lane Kenny scoring on a two-yard run just before the half to put the Westerners up 20-19.
Hinton had taken the lead just moments before when Beau DeRocher rumbled 50 yards to give Hinton up 19-14 1:53 before the break.
Walkingstick connected twice with Kenny, hitting him for the only score of the third quarter on a 15-yard strike.
A-W's Tyson Fairbanks reached paydirt in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard run to wrap up the scoring.
LATE FRIDAY
MADISON 22, DAKOTA VALLEY 16: Dakota Valley took the lead shortly before halftime but Madison regained the lead in the third quarter. The Panthers only scored six points in the second half and dropped the season-opener to Madison 22-16 on Friday.
Madison went up 6-0 with 7:15 left in the third quarter. Dakota Valley cut into that with a 29-yard field goal by Evan Foster with 1:10 left in the first.
Madison's only points in the second quarter were from a safety with 3:14 remaining before the half.
Dakota Valley had an answer right away. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Tommy Nikkel broke free for an 85-yard touchdown run as the Panthers went up 10-8 with 2:09 left in the half.
Madison regained the lead with 11:22 left in the third quarter on a touchdown run by Nate Ricke. Then right before the end of the quarter, Ricke scored on another run for a 22-10 lead.
Nikkel scored his second touchdown of the game with 6:09 remaining in the contest on a 78-yard run but the Panthers couldn't get another score in the loss.
Nikkel finished the game with nine carries for 170 yards and he added a 20-yard reception in the loss.
Foster had two interceptions, a fumble and eight tackles for the Panthers. Chayce Montagne had two interceptions and Hunter Beving had seven tackles and a sack. Kobey June and Quinton Dickey each had nine tackles and Jackson Strawn had 2.5 tackles for a loss. Drew Steele also had an interception.
WEST SIOUX 14, SPIRIT LAKE 7: Dykan Wiggins threw an eight-yard touchdown to Carson Lynott with 5:17 to go to break a 7-7 tie and give the Falcons a win in a season opening football game in Spirit Lake Friday.
Wiggins also hit Levi Koopmans for a 19-yard TD pass in the third quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
Spirit Lake held a 7-0 lead at the halftime on the strength of a five-yard touchdown pass from Brent Scott to Carter Jounhohan.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!