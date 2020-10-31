PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton rallies but falls to Webster City in 3A playoff game

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa - Sergeant Bluff-Luton rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter but were denied after a late Webster City drive ended with a game-winning score and a 28-21 win for the Lynx in a Class 3A football round-of-16 playoff game.
SB-L finishes the season with a 6-3 record and another deep playoff run.
SB-L played in catchup mode most of the night, trailing 14-0 early. The Warriors got to within a touchdown five seconds before the half on a 12-yard pass from Tyler Smith toe Ashton VerDoorn.
Webster City got the only points of the third quarter on a one-yard run by Trey Mathis and led 21-7 with 12 minutes to play.
The Warriors answered with Jacob Imming capping an 11-play, 66-yard drive with a two-yard run.
SB-L got the ball back after the Lynx could only get one first down and had to punt. The game-tying drive covered 70-yard in just five plays with Smith completing a 39-yard pass to VerDoorn and a 22-yard strike to Ty Schenkelberg to set up Kaden Helt's eight-yard run with 5:15 to play.
Webster City's game-winning drive included a daring fourth-and-two pass completing to convert from its own 28-yard line and a 33-yard pass from Chase Rattenborg to tight-end J.J. Moore that was fumbled but recovered by a teammate at the SB-L 10.
Mathis got the winning score on a three-yard run with 1:00 left.
The Warriors were able to move the ball to the Webster City 18 in the closing seconds but a desperation pass on the final play was picked off at the goal line.
Smith passed for 225 yards hitting on 17-of-34 attempts. Schenkelberg caught six passes for 75 yards and Imming hauled in five balls for 84 yards.
OABCIG 41, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 14: University of Iowa football signee Cooper DeJean pass for over 300 yards and topped 100 yards rushing in leading the Falcons to a win in a Class 1A football playoff game played in Ida Grove Friday.
De Jean tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Diersen in the third quarter to give OA-BCIG a 24-7 lead then scored on a 24-yard run with 4:44 left in the third quarter to put the Falcons ahead 31-7.
Diersen also ran for two touchdowns to help the Falcons advance and win for the ninth time in as many games this season.
Western Christian (5-4) scored on a 57-yard pass from Tyson Boer to Wyatt Fulker to pull within 14-7 and added a late score on a one-yard run by Levi Vander Bos after the Falcons had scored 27 straight points.
WEST SIOUX 36, EMMETSBURG 15: West Sioux scored on its first three possessions and the Falcons defense limited Emmetsburg's ground game in a 36-15 round-of-16 playoff game on Friday in Hawarden.
West Sioux travels to Ida Grove next Friday to face OABCIG.
Dylan Wiggins had a touchdown in each of the first three possessions. He hit Brady Lynott for a 17-yard score. He then hit Lynott for another 17-yard score in the next possession and Wiggins scored on a 51-yard touchdown run to start the second. Chris Schmit had an interception return for a touchdown before the half and Carter Bultman scored on a 59-yard touchdown run.
Wiggins threw for 213 yards and two scores and he ran for 71 yards and a score. Bultman ran for 107 yards on nine carries. Lynott had five catches for 68 yards and two scores, Aaden Schwiesow had 53 yards receiving and Bultman caught five passes for 56 yards.
Defensively, Blake Van Ballegooyen had 15 tackles and three were for a loss. Caden Budde had nine tackles and Schmidt had the interception and two tackles for a loss.
Jason Topete made all four of his extra points.
CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 28, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 6: It took a bit for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's offense to get going but once it did, the Lions went on to score 21 points in the second half and their defense held Estherville-Lincoln Central in check as CL/GLR advanced to the quarterfinals with a 28-6 victory on Friday.
The Lions will now host rival West Lyon in the quarterfinals.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions opened a 7-0 lead late in the second on a 3-yard run by Kalen Meyer.
Then Meyer scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter. ELC got its only score in the third but the Lions pulled away in the fourth on a 5-yard touchdown run by Zack Lutmer.
The Lions sealed it on Meyer's third touchdown of the game, this time on an 18-yard carry.
Meyer rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Kayden VanBerkum rushed for 71 yards on 10 carries and Lutmer had 61 yards on 14 carries. Cooper Spiess caught two passes for 50 yards.
Spiess also led the team with nine tackles and Lutmer had six tackles, including one for a loss. Lyle more had two sacks and VanBerkum had one. Lutmer and Jacob Pytleski each had an interception.
WEST LYON 12, SPIRT LAKE 0: It took two plays for West Lyon to take the lead on Friday in its round-of-16 game at Spirit Lake. That's all the Wildcats needed as they shutout Spirit Lake in a 12-0 victory.
West Lyon advances to the quarterfinals and travels to rival Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.
On the second play, Tanner Severson broke free for a 65-yard touchdown for the 6-0 lead.
The Wildcats almost scored again late in the second quarter but the Indians stopped them short.
In the third quarter, Gabe TerWee scored on a short run for the 12-0 lead.
West Lyon picked off three passes in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
The Wildcats held Spirit Lake to only 109 yards of total offense.
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 42, SPENCER 7: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley jumped out to a 7-0 lead and then scored 21 points in the second quarter to pull away as the Nighthawks moved on with a 42-7 win over Spencer.
The Nighthawks travel to Spencer in a Class 3A quarterfinal game next week. Spencer ends the season at 7-3.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 21, BRIDGEPORT 0: The No. 11-seed Hartington Cedar Catholic went on the road and pulled off the upset against sixth-seede Bridgeport as the Trojans got a shutout with the 21-0 victory in the Class C-2 playoffs.
HCC now advances to the quarterfinals and plays Oakland-Craig.
After a scoreless first quarter, Cedar Catholic scored with 4:18 left in the half and then the Trojan scored again with 1:18 left before halftime for the 14-0 lead.
The third quarter was scoreless and then the Trojans put the game away with a touchdown in the fourth.
COUNCIL BLUFFS ST. ALBERT 20, SOUTH O'BRIEN 8: South O'Brien kept it close and had a lead at halftime but the Wolverines were held scoreless in the second half in a 20-8 round-of-16 loss on Friday.
South O'Brien finishes the season 6-4.
C.B. St. Albert went up 7-0 on a 13-play, 70-yard drive. But South O'Brien took the lead on a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:04 left before the half. Parker Struve scored on the two-point conversion to make it 8-7.
St. Albert blocked a punt in the third and on the first play, scored for a 13-8 lead. A 40-yard scoring run with 11:01 left gave St. Albert a two-score lead, which it held onto for the win.
AUDUBON 28, NEWELL-FONDA 6: Gavin Smith ran for three touchdowns to lead the Wheelers to a win in an 8-man football playoff game in Audubon Friday.
Hunter Christiansen scored on a seven-yard run in the second quarter to pull the Mustangs within 14-6 in the second quarter.
Audubon moves on with an 8-0 record while Newell-Fonda ends its campaign at 7-2.
KENESAW 64, ALLEN 20: Kenesaw scored 50 points by halftime as Allen couldn't slow down Kenesaw as the Eagles season came to an end in the Class D-2 playoffs with a 64-20 loss.
Allen ends the season at 7-1.
Allen scored eight points in the first quarter but Kenesaw had 26 points going into the second. The Eagles added a score in the second and one in the fourth.
Kenesaw ran for 362 yards in the win.
TRI-COUNTY 40, LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 12: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge played tight with top-seeded Tri-County in the first half but the Bears were held scoreless in the second half as Tri-County went on to win 40-12 in the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs on Friday.
LCC ends the season with a 6-4 record.
Tri-County took 6-0 lead with 6:30 left in the first quarter when an Evan Haisch 52-yard run tied the game.
Tri-County retook the lead on an 8-yard touchdown pass and then a 30-yard run made it 18-6. The Bears got within six when Evan Schmitt scored on a four-yard run with 17 seconds left in the half.
But the Bears were held scoreless from there as Tri-County scored 22 points in the second half.
WEST HANCOCK 56, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 18: Cole Kelly rushed for 234 and three touchdowns to lead West Hancock to a win in a Class A football playoff game in Britt Friday.
Kelly scored on a 26-yard run in the first quarter to give the hosts a 7-0 lead but HMS scored to cut the advantage to 7-6 on a 71-yard pass from Kooper Ebel to Dawk Schiphoff.
West Hancock added to its lead next time HMS had the ball, with Braden Walk returning a pass for a touchdown and a 13-6 Eagle lead.
Ebel later hit Connor Dodd for a 69-yard touchdown pass to pull HMS within 27-12 in the second quarter and Keaton Graves added a 26-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
West Hancock advances with an 8-1 record while HMS closes its season at 7-2.
ADAMS CENTRAL 31, WAYNE 13: Adams Central put Wayne in a big first-half hole and even though the Blue Devils outscored Adams Central in the second half, it wasn't enough in the 31-13 Class C-1 first-round playoff loss on Friday.
Wayne ends the season with a 6-4 record.
Adams Central had a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and went into halftime 21-0.
Wayne got a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters but that was it in the loss as Adams Central ran for 195 yards and passed for 205.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!