PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton rallies but falls to Webster City in 3A playoff game

After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions opened a 7-0 lead late in the second on a 3-yard run by Kalen Meyer.

Then Meyer scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter. ELC got its only score in the third but the Lions pulled away in the fourth on a 5-yard touchdown run by Zack Lutmer.

The Lions sealed it on Meyer's third touchdown of the game, this time on an 18-yard carry.

Meyer rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Kayden VanBerkum rushed for 71 yards on 10 carries and Lutmer had 61 yards on 14 carries. Cooper Spiess caught two passes for 50 yards.

Spiess also led the team with nine tackles and Lutmer had six tackles, including one for a loss. Lyle more had two sacks and VanBerkum had one. Lutmer and Jacob Pytleski each had an interception.

WEST LYON 12, SPIRT LAKE 0: It took two plays for West Lyon to take the lead on Friday in its round-of-16 game at Spirit Lake. That's all the Wildcats needed as they shutout Spirit Lake in a 12-0 victory.

West Lyon advances to the quarterfinals and travels to rival Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

On the second play, Tanner Severson broke free for a 65-yard touchdown for the 6-0 lead.