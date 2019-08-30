SIOUX CENTER, Iowa - Damon Walhof connected with Lane Kamerman for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds left in regulation and Sioux Center went on to shock Le Mars 33-32 in a non-district football game played in Sioux Center Friday.
The Bulldogs appeared to be in command after Colton Hoag scored on a 21-yard run with 9:07 left in the fourth quarter to give Le Mars a 32-21 but the Warriors had other ideas.
Sam Vonk reached the end zone on a nine-yard run and after a failed PAT run, Sioux Center was within a touchdown trailing 32-27.
Tate Westhoff had three touchdown passes for Le Mars, which trailed 21-20 at the half. Westhoff had 270 yards passing and three TD's. Vonk led the Warriors with 109 yards rushing on 22 carries while Walhoff passed for 183 yards.
WESTWOOD 41, AKRON-WESTFIELD 6: The Rebels rallied after an early Westerner score and went on to log a non-conference football win in a game played in Sloan Friday.
A-W took an early 6-0 lead when Logan Smith fell on a fumble by Westerner quarterback Cade Walkingstick for a 6-0 lead in the second quarter.
Westwood got the lead for good when Carter Copple scored on a one-yard keeper to give his team a 7-6 lead and Copple added a 68-yard bomb to Sam Miller in the final minute of the first half to give the Rebels a 14-6 advantage at the break.
Copple added a 26-yard TD run and hooked up with Jayden McFarland for a 4-yard TD pass in the final stanza. Copple also returned a fumble for a TD late to wrap up the scoring.
HINTON 20, WOODBURY CENTRAL 0: Tate Kounkel had two interceptions for touchdowns as Hinton picked up the season-opening win and the first win with Kadrian Hardersen as the head coach.
Kounkel’s first interception went 92 yards with 6:53 left in the first quarter to put Hinton up.
Neither team scored until the fourth quarter when Derek Anderson scored on a 3-yard run for Hinton with 10:47 left in the game. Andrew Hessa made the extra point.
Then with 9:14 left, Kounkel got his second interception of the game and went 41 yards for the score. Hessa made the extra point.
Hinton got the win despite only having 116 yards of total offense. Anderson was 7-of-16 passing for 69 yards.
Woodbury Central had 219 yards of total offense. Jase Manker was 17-of-30 for 154 yards but threw two interceptions.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 21, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0: Quarterback Tyson Boer passed for one touchdown and ran for another to lead the Wolfpack past the Dutch in a season opener played in Hull Friday evening.
Western Christian got a 7-0 lead with 9:24 left in the second quarter on a one-yard run by Tristan Mullder then added a second score 44 second before the intermission on a two-yard run by Boer to lead 14-0,
Boer connected with Kobi Baccam for a 20-yard TD pass midway through the third quarter.
The Wolfpack defense had a dominating night in the win, limiting the Dutch to under 50 yards total offense.
POCAHONTAS AREA 20, SIOUX CENTRAL 2: Trey Oehlertz account for all three touchdowns in the game as a the Indians cruised to a season-opening win over the Rebels in Sioux Rapids Friday.
Oehlertz scored on a 10-yard run in the second quarter and hooked up with Cooper Christians for an eight-yard TD pass before the break to put Pocahontas Area up 13-0.
Oehlertz added a 28-yard scoring hook up with Cole Runneberg in the third quarter to give the Indians a 20-0 cushion.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 27, UNITY CHRISTIAN 20: Ryan Livermore scored on a seven-yard run with 4:48 left in regulation, then completed a two-point conversion pass to Jacob Nemmers for the go-ahead points that gave the Jays a win over the Knights in a prep football game played in Orange City Friday.
Nemmers added an insurance touchdown with 1:16 left on a 44-yard scoring run and also scored twice in the third quarter on runs to rally the Jays from a 20-0 third-quarter deficit.
Nemmers concluded the night with 241 yards rushing on eight carries and three TD's.
The Knights had the early lead thanks to two short scoring runs by Austin Van Donge in the first quarter and a five-yard touchdown run by Tanner Schouten midway through the third frame.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 36, GTRA 22: Tristan Wilson rushed for 130 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to a non-district win over the Titans in a game played in Paullina Friday.
Jackson Louscher also passed for 102 yards (8-for-10) and hit Matt Riedemann for a four-yard TD pass. South O'Broen led 20-6 at the half.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 6, OKOBOJI 0: Mitchell Peters scored on a 21-yard run with 3:50 left in the game to score the only points of the night and give the Hawks a season opening win over the Pioneers in Milford Friday.
Keaton Graves led HMS with 81 yards rushing on 20 carries with Jesse Bockman caught six pass for 70 yards for Okoboji.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY-ETHAN 48, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 7: Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan rolled toa 48-7 win as Jonah Hofer had three touchdowns as did Brady Hawkins.
For Elk Point-Jefferson, Ethan Hammitt scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.