PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East beats Fort Dodge in second meeting

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- After losing to Fort Dodge by 16 points a few weeks ago, Sioux City East held Fort Dodge to 30 fewer points as the Black Raiders won their third straight game with a 20-6 victory over the Dodgers on Friday.
East improves to 5-1 on the season. The Black Raiders forced four turnovers in the win.
The two teams traded turnovers in the first quarter and then East took a 7-0 lead in the second on a Kyler Peterson touchdown run.
The Black Raiders tried to add to the lead but the field goal was blocked. However, East stopped Fort Dodge's offense and went up with 29 seconds left when Luke Longval found Bennet Vanderloo for a 13-0 halftime lead. East held Fort Dodge to 48 yards in the first half.
East held Fort Dodge without a yard in the third quarter and held onto the 13-0 lead.
Fort Dodge did get an interception in the fourth quarter and Bradley Vodraska hit Carson Peterson on a double pass for a 31-yard score to make it 13-6.
With five minutes left, Fort Dodge fumbled the punt. Peterson then scored his second touchdown of the game with 3:01 left to seal the 20-6 victory.
OABCIG 49, UNDERWOOD 22: The Falcons downed the No. 3 Eagles in a showdown of ranked teams in Underwood Friday.
Cooper DeJean passed for 251 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 271 yards to lead top-ranked OABCIG (Class 1A).
WEST LYON 26, SIOUX CENTER 12: West Lyon was held to a season-low 26 points but held Sioux Center to 12 points in a 26-12 victory on Friday.
The No. 3-ranked West Lyon improves to 6-0 on the season and No. 10 Sioux Center falls to 3-2 after dropping back-to-back games. Sioux Center outgained West Lyon 249 to 216.
West Lyon's first score came on a Tanner Severson 10-yard run. Severson finished with 114 rushing yards.
Sioux Center scored in the second quarter on Zach Rozeboom's 11-yard run. Later in the second, Jaxon Meyer scored on a four-yard run.
The Warriors scored their last touchdown in the third on Rozeboom's 8-yard run. Rozeboom ran for 181 yards, Matthew Bomgaars had 71 yards.
The Wildcats broke the game open in the third on Severson's 45-yard run and then Meyer scored on a four-yard run for the win.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 29, SHELDON 16: Clayton Bosma passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Knights to a win in a game played in Orange City Friday.
Bosma scored on a 26-yard run in the second quarter to put Unity Christian up 7-0.
Sheldon tool an 8-7 lead 3:08 before the half when Tyrel Lindemann scored on a three-yard run and Kaleb Ackerman added a two-point conversion run.
The Knights took the lead for good 14-8 on a two-yard run by Tanner Schouten with 42 seconds left in the first half.
Unity Christian is now 4-2, Sheldon 1-5.
LAWTON-BRONSON 12, SOUTH O'BRIEN 6: The Eagles scored twice within a minute of playing time in the fourth quarter to rally past the Wolverines in a game played in Lawton Friday.
South O'Brien held the lead much of the game, scoring to go up 6-0 in the first quarter on a nine-yard run by Mason Warneke.
The Eagles tied the score with 10:44 left in regulation on a 12-yard run by Hayden Dahlhauser but failed on a two-point conversion.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Wolverines' return man fell at the two-yard line and two plays later, Clayton Rowe picked up a fumble in the end zone to give Lawton-Bronson (4-1) the winning score. South O'Brien dropped to 3-3.
BENNINGTON 40, SOUTH SIOUX 3: South Sioux gave up 26 points in the first quarter and the Cardinals fell to 1-5 on the season with a 40-3 loss to Bennington.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 42, HINTON 12: Carson Elbers rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack to a win in a game played in Hull Friday.
Elbers rushed for 131 yards on 21 carries and scored on runs of one, four and 16 yards
Tyson De Boer also threw two touchdown passes, hitting Ty Van Essen and Shawn DeWit for scores. De Boer also scored on a 25-yard run late in the third quarter for the final Wolfpack score.
Derek Anderson threw two touchdown passes for Hinton (0-3).
GARNER-VENTURA-HAYFIELD 27, OKOBOJI 7: Workhorse running back Joe Pringnitz gained 183 yards on 35 carries and scored five times to lead Cardinals to a win in a game played in Milford Friday.
Pringritz scored three times in the first half to give his team a 14-0 lead at the half.
After Pringritz scored his third touchdown of the night on a one-yard run midway through the third quarter, Okoboji (1-5) cut the lead to 21-7 from Dawson Goecke to Brayden Robards.
STORM LAKE 27, LE MARS 6: Ben Raveling scored twice on short runs to lead the Tornadoes to a Class 3A District 2 win in Le Mars Friday.
Raveling scored on a one-yard run in the first quarter to give Storm Lake a 7-0 lead then capped the scoring on a two-yard jaunt early in the final stanza.
Jesus Soto and Eduardo Sanchez also scored on runs for the Tornadoes (2-4).
Le Mars (0-5) scored on a 29-yard run by Elijah Dougherty in the third quarter to pull the Bulldogs within 20-6.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 50, AKRON-WESTFIELD 18: Quarterback Cooper Ebel rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns to lead HMS to a win in a game played in Hartley Friday.
Running back Travis Kamradt also ran for 165 yards on 25 totes and added another score for the Hawks (4-2).
Cade Walkingstick threw three touchdown pass for the Westerners (1-5), hitting Lane Kenny twice and Sam Mullinix once for scores.
EMMETSBURG 36, WEST SIOUX 35: Ben Dunlap scored on a two-point conversion after a Colby Weir touchdown run to rally the E-Hawks to a win in Emmetsburg Friday.
West Sioux got 277 yards passing and two scoring passes from Dylan Wiggins in the setback. Aaden Schweisow had 115 yards receiving to lead the Falcons (4-2).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!