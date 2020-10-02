PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East beats Fort Dodge in second meeting

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- After losing to Fort Dodge by 16 points a few weeks ago, Sioux City East held Fort Dodge to 30 fewer points as the Black Raiders won their third straight game with a 20-6 victory over the Dodgers on Friday.

East improves to 5-1 on the season. The Black Raiders forced four turnovers in the win.

The two teams traded turnovers in the first quarter and then East took a 7-0 lead in the second on a Kyler Peterson touchdown run.

The Black Raiders tried to add to the lead but the field goal was blocked. However, East stopped Fort Dodge's offense and went up with 29 seconds left when Luke Longval found Bennet Vanderloo for a 13-0 halftime lead. East held Fort Dodge to 48 yards in the first half.

East held Fort Dodge without a yard in the third quarter and held onto the 13-0 lead.

Fort Dodge did get an interception in the fourth quarter and Bradley Vodraska hit Carson Peterson on a double pass for a 31-yard score to make it 13-6.

With five minutes left, Fort Dodge fumbled the punt. Peterson then scored his second touchdown of the game with 3:01 left to seal the 20-6 victory.