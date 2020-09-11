PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City North dominates C.B. Thomas Jefferson for win

Hauge and Hansen connected for their third touchdown of the game when Hansen hauled in the 33-yard pass for a 52-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for their only score of the game.

Lloyd added another field goal to cap the 55-7 win for the Stars.

DAKOTA VALLEY 48, MILBANK 14: Dakota Valley picked up its first win of the season as the Panthers dominated Milbank for a 48-14 victory.

STORM LAKE 34, BISHOP HEELAN 24: Bishop Heelan had a 10-7 lead over Storm Lake going into halftime but the Tornadoes scored 27 points in the second half and beat Heelan 34-24 on Friday in Storm Lake.

Heelan falls to 1-2 on the season and was coming off a lopsided win over North. Storm Lake picks up its first win of the season and is 1-2.

Storm Lake had the first score of the game but Heelan held the Tornadoes scoreless for the rest of the half and got a safety and a touchdowns for a 10-7 halftime lead.

Storm Lake put together a long drive in the third quarter and scored to go up 14-10. Both teams added a touchdown each before the end of the third quarter as the Tornadoes went into the fourth up 21-17.