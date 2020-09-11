 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City North dominates C.B. Thomas Jefferson for win
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City North dominates C.B. Thomas Jefferson for win

East vs West football

East's Taejon Jones runs past West's Mabior Akuien en-route to a second quarter touchdown during Sioux City East vs Sioux City West football action played Friday at Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. East had a 58-14 lead in the third quarter and the game didn't end by deadline. See Sunday's Journal for Barry Poe's full report on the game.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- North dominated on both sides of the ball as the Stars bounced back from a lopsided loss to Bishop Heelan to win by a lopsided score over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Friday. North beat the Yellow Jackets 55-7 in Council Bluffs.

The Stars are now 2-1 going into its rivalry game against 2-1 East next week.

The Stars scored on their opening drive as they got an 8-yard touchdown from Brady Wavrunek for a 7-0 lead.

Then on the Yellow Jackets ensuing possession, Dante Hansen picked off a pass and went 41 yards for the touchdown.

Austin McClain then recovered a fumble on the Yellow Jackets next possession. The Stars took advantage again as Gavin Hauge hit Hansen for a 47-yard touchdown pass for 21-0 lead with 6:07 left in the first quarter.

Jack Lloyd added a 24-yard field goal toward the end of the first quarter for a 24-0 lead.

Early in the second, Hauge threw for another long touchdown, this time to Evan Helvig for a 62-yard scoring strike and a 31-0 lead.

Then Hauge found Hansen for another touchdown, this time a 43-yard touchdown pass.

Hauge evened out his touchdown passes to receivers as he hit Helvig for a 14-yard score for a 45-0 lead, which was the halftime score.

Hauge and Hansen connected for their third touchdown of the game when Hansen hauled in the 33-yard pass for a 52-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for their only score of the game.

Lloyd added another field goal to cap the 55-7 win for the Stars.

DAKOTA VALLEY 48, MILBANK 14: Dakota Valley picked up its first win of the season as the Panthers dominated Milbank for a 48-14 victory.

STORM LAKE 34, BISHOP HEELAN 24: Bishop Heelan had a 10-7 lead over Storm Lake going into halftime but the Tornadoes scored 27 points in the second half and beat Heelan 34-24 on Friday in Storm Lake.

Heelan falls to 1-2 on the season and was coming off a lopsided win over North. Storm Lake picks up its first win of the season and is 1-2.

Storm Lake had the first score of the game but Heelan held the Tornadoes scoreless for the rest of the half and got a safety and a touchdowns for a 10-7 halftime lead.

Storm Lake put together a long drive in the third quarter and scored to go up 14-10. Both teams added a touchdown each before the end of the third quarter as the Tornadoes went into the fourth up 21-17.

Storm Lake got two touchdowns before the six-minute mark to take a 34-17 lead.

Heelan put together a nice drive and Devionne West scored from 10 yards out to make it 34-24 with 3:55 remaining.

But the Tornadoes had a big enough lead and held on for the win.

OABCIG 54, MISSOURI VALLEY 0: Griffin Diersen rushed for three scores and Cooper DeJean had four total touchdowns as the Falcons dominated on both ends of the ball in a 54-0 win over Missouri Valley.

The Class 1A top-ranked Falcons improve to 3-0 with the win.

Diersen rushed for 121 yards and three scored on six carries and he had catches for 53 yards.

DeJean was 10-of-17 passing for 274 yards and three scores. He ran five times for 74 yards and a score.

Easton Harms caught two passes for 97 yards and a touchdown and Trust Wells had two receptions for 40 yards and a a score. Kolton Knop caught two passes for 36 yards and a score.

Knop also had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown and he had four tackles. Ethan Shever had eight solo tackles and Karson Quirk had five tackles. Beau Nieman added four solo stops.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 27, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 7: Tyson Boer passed for three touchdowns to lead to Wolfpack to a win over the Generals in Hull Friday.

Boer found Shawn DeWit for a 31-yard TD pass with 7:03 left in the first quarter to give Western Christian a 7-0 lead but the Generals scored to tie the game with 2:14 left in the opening period on a one-yard run by Dylan Platt.

Boer fired touchdown passes to Ty Van Essen and Ethan Spronk in the second quarter to give the Wolfpack a 20-7 lead at the half.

Western Christian's Carson Elbers scored on a two-yard run with 6:48 left in the game for the only score of the second half.

The Wolfpack improves to 3-0 while Sibley-Ocheyedan is 0-3.

SIOUX CENTER 41, SHELDON 12: Sioux Center was in a tight game with Sheldon as the Warriors held a 14-12 lead but then Sioux Center took over in the second half, outscoring Sheldon 27-6 ito go on to win 41-18.

Sioux Center improves to 3-0 on the season and Sheldon falls to 1-2 on the year.

Zach Rozeboom rushed for 117 yards and two touchdows for the Warriors and he was 3-for-4 passing for 97 yards and two scores. Matthew Bomgaars rushed for 160 yards on 14 carries and he scored twice.

Dao Koekhamthong hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass and Brett Schouten caught a 43-yard touchdown pass.

Zech Koekhamthong had two sacks and 11.5 total tackles.

For Sheldon, Kaleb Ackerman rushed for 58 yards and a score and Brian Bernal and Tyrel Lindemann each rushed for a score. Bernal had 55 yards on the ground.

SOUTH O'BRIEN 20, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 12: Jett Keith burst through the line for a 38-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to score the go-ahead points in the Wolverines' win over the Hawks in Hartley Friday.

H-M-S had led most of the game, scoring with 10:02 left in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead on a three-yard run by Keaton Graves. The Hawks went up 12-0 with eight seconds left in the opening stanza when D.J. Doyle intercepted a pass and returned it for a score.

THE H-M-S lead held until the fourth quarter when South O'Brien scored on a five yard run by Mason Warnke. The two point conversion run cut the Hawk lead to 12-8.

Kieth added an insurance touchdown late on a run in the final two minutes as South O'Brien won for the first time after dropping their first two games.

GEHLEN CATHOLIC 53, AKRON-WESTFIELD 8: Dylan Lehman scored five touchdowns and rushed for over 297 yards to lead the Jays to a win over the Westerners in Akron Friday.

Lehman scored four times on the ground and added a fifth TD on a 56-yard pass from Ryan Livermore.

Lehman scored on a four-yard run 97 seconds into the game to put Gehlen up 7-0 then added runs of 12 and 79 yards in the second quarter for TD's. Derek Von Arb also scored twice on runs in the second to give the Jays a 33-0 lead at the break.

Akron-Westfield (1-2) scored on a 24-yard pass from Cade Walkingstick to Derek Vanderlinden in the third quarter.

CENTRAL LYON-GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 21, UNITY CHRISTIAN 0: Zach Lutmer ran for one touchdown and passed for another to lead the Lions to a win in Orange City Friday.

Central Lyon/G-LR held the Knights to 131 yards total offense in earning the shut out. Lutmer found Luke Rasmussen for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 7:29 left in the second quarter to break a scoreless tie and added a nine-yard scoring run 1:36 before the break to put the guests up 14-0 at the half.

Cooper Spiess scored on an eight-yard run with 9:41 left in the game to ice the win for the Lions (3-0). The Knights are 2-1.

ALLEN 34, BLOOMFIELD 16: Allen fell behind 8-6 in the first quarter but Allen controlled the game from there, scoring 28-straight points to beat the Bees 34-16 on Thursday.

Kobe Kumm passed for 64 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown for Allen.

Ryan Anderson added 42 yards on 11 carries and a score and Anthony Isom scored on a 1-yard run.

Reed Hingst caught two passes for 44 yards and two scores.

Nathan Oswald had an interception for Allen.

Allen took the early lead when Kumm hit Hingst for a 14-yard score but Bloomfield had an answer in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Kumm hit Hingst for a 30-yard score and added a 21-yard run for the 20-8 lead.

Then in the third, Anderson scored on a 9-yard run and Isom had his 1-yard run for the 34-8 lead as Allen went on to win 34-16.

NEWELL-FONDA 55, WEST BEND-MALLARD 0: Gabe Sievers passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the the Mustangs to a win in Fonda Friday.

Sievers scored on a 45-yard run and connected with Jake De May for scores of 39 and 26 yards.

Trey Jungers also had a 17-yard interception return for a score and caught a 36-yard pass from Mason Dicks.

UNDERWOOD 51, MVAOCOU 6: Alex Ravlin passed for a touchdowna dn ran for another and the Eagles scored on a punt return and a blocked punt in a game played in Underwood Friday.

Brady Seuntjens scored on a 95-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Rams (0-3).

ALTA-AURELIA 13, SHENANDOAH 7: Cade Rohwer scored on a pair of runs in the first quarter to give the Alta-Aurelia the lead and the Warriors held on through three scoreless quarter to edge the Mustangs in Alta Friday.

Rohwer ran for 137 yards on 35 carries to give Alta-Aurelia its first win.

