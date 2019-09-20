NO. 9 SOUTH O'BRIEN 42, SIOUX CENTRAL 16: Tristan Wilson had another big game as No. 9-ranked South O'Brien ran past Sioux Central 42-16 on Friday.
South O'Brien had a 21-0 lead in the second quarter before Sioux Central finally scored.
Tristan Wilson, who had 584 yards coming into the game, carried the ball 28 times for 249 yards and three touchdowns for the Wolverines, who are 4-0 on the season. Jackson Louscher ran seven times for 45 yards and three touchdowns.
Sioux Central falls to 2-2 on the season. Jayden Harder rushed 23 times for 110 yards in the loss.
SIOUX CENTER 21, SPIRIT LAKE 15: The Warriors jumped to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter then held on in the second half to upend Spirit Lake in non-district football game played in Sioux Center Friday.
Damon Walhof scored two touchdowns for Sioux Center, giving his team an 7-0 lead early on a three-yard TD run. Sam Vonk added a 21-yard TD run later in the first frame to put the Warriors up 14-0 and Walhof chipped in with a nine-yard run in the second quarter to increase the lead to 21 points.
Brent Scott fired a 12-yard TD pass to Joe Stein to get the Indians on the scoreboard in the third quarter added a two-yard touchdown run later in the period to pull Spirit Lake within six points.
The Indians (3-1) drove to the Sioux Center 15-yard line in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter but were stopped on downs with 12 seconds left. Sioux Center (2-2) opens district play at Okoboji next Friday while the Indians are at Estherville-Lincoln Central the same night.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 42, CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 5: Tyson Boer passed for four touchdown to lead the Wolfpack past the Lions in a non-district football game played in Rock Rapids Friday.
The hosts took an early lead on 34-yard field goal by Carter Krull with 5:47 left in the opening quarter but Western Christian wasted little time getting an 11-yard scoring strike from Boer to Koci Baccam. A kick off return to midfield by Evan Wibben and a 39-pass from Boer to Jacob VerBurg allowed the Wolfpack to answer just 43 seconds after the Lion field goal.
Central Lyon/G-LR got to within 7-5 when it trapped Tristan Mulder in the end zone for a safety with 20 seconds left left in the first quarter. Mulder came back to score a touchdown on a one-yard run in the third quarter to give Western Christian a 28-5 lead.
Boer also hit Shawn DeWit and Jacob VerBurg for touchdown passes as the Wolfpack improved to 4-0 heading into Class 1A District 1 play hosting Unity Christian next Friday.
CL/GL-R (0-4), hosts Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley next Friday.
HINTON 34, LO-MA 0: Derek Anderson passed for 148 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Blackhawks to a non-district football win in a game played in Logan Friday.
Anderson hit Kyle Brighton for an 11-yard TD pass in the first quarter to give Hinton a 10-0 lead and Brighton added a seven-yard scoring run inthe second quarter to put the Blackhawks a 2-0 edge.
Andrew Hessa also hit a pair of field goals in the first half, connecting from 50 and 26 yards.
Teegan Tschampel scored on a 26-yard interception return and Anderson found Keanen Wieseler for a six-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter for the final points.
Hinton (2-2) enters district play at Akron-Westfield next Friday.
WEST MONONA 20, AKRON-WESTFIELD 12: Kodiak Nelson ran for one touchdown and hauled in a 11-yard pass from Casey McMinamen to lead the Spartans to a win in a non-district football game played in Onawa Friday.
Brady Wiggs also scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter for the Spartans, who led 12-0 at the half.
Hunter Walkingstick returned the second-half kick off 90 yards for a touchdown for the Westerners to cut the West Monona led to 12-6 and Cade Walkingstick added a four-yard TD run late in the third quarter for the final points of the evening.
The Spartans are now 2-2 while A-W is 0-4.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 55, MVAOCOU 0: Woodbury Central picked up its third straight win as the Wildcats beat MVAOCOU 55-0 on Friday.
It's the second shutout of the season for the Wildcats, who also shutout Ridge View 46-0 in the second week of the season.
The Wildcats had 425 yards of total offense and were led by quarterback Jase Manker, who passed for 189 yards on 10-of-13 passing and three touchdowns.
Woodbury Central had 227 total yards on the ground. Wade Mitchell had 16 carries for 91 yards and three touchdowns and Max McGill had 11 carries for 76 yards and a score. Beau Klingensmith had three catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Gaige Heissell had eight tackles and Mitchell and Cane Schmitt each had an interception.
MVAOCOU falls to 1-3 on the season.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 38, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0: Tanner Schouten ran for two touchdowns and four teammates also added rushing TD's to lead the Knights to a non-district football win in a game played in Orange City Friday.
Schouten carried the ball seven times for 130 yards while Logan Franken had 107 yards rushing on nine totes and scored a touchdown. Tyler Wieringa and Clatyon Bosma also had scoring runs for the Knights (3-1).
Jacob Dragstra paced the Unity Christian defense with nine solo tackles and two sacks.
H-M-S (2-2) got a game-high 190 yards rushing on 27 carries from Mitchell Peters.
WESTWOOD 41, MISSOURI VALLEY 8: The Rebels closed out non-district action with a 4-0 mark after rolling past the Big Red in a game played in Sloan Friday evening.
Westwood scored all six times it had the football and rushed for 350 yards on 32 carries as a team. Carter Copple had 155 yards on 15 totes and four touchdowns to lead the way. He also found Jayden McFarland for a 54-yard TD pass for another score.
Braulio Munoz also rushed for 141 yards and scored a touchdown for the Rebels, who open district play at Logan-Magnolia next Friday. Both Munoz and Copple had 13 tackles to pace the Westwood defense.
SIOUX VALLEY 28, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 21: Jaxton Schiller rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Cossacks to a win in a prep football game played in Elk Point, S.D. Friday.
Schiller scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter to give Sioux Valley the lead and Lane VandrWal hauled in a 68-yard TD pass from Parker Puetz to make the Cossack lead 16-0.
The Huskies (1-3) got to withing 16-6 in the third quarter on a one-yard run by Ethan Hammitt. Brody Weavill scoed on a 75-yard fumble return and Tyler Goehring on a 75-yard kick off return in the fourth quarter for the Huskies.
EP-J plays at Beresford next Friday.
TWIN RIVER 21, CROFTON 7: Crofton took the lead in the first quarter but Twin River scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter and knocked off Crofton 21-7.
Austin Tramp scored Crofton’s touchdown in the first quarter on a seven-yard run.
Twin River got touchdown passes with 9:14, 7:17 and 33 seconds left in the second quarter to take the lead.
Crofton outgained Twin River 409 to 382 but only had seven points. Crofton turned the ball over three times even though they caused four turnovers for Twin River. Crofton was only 2-of-12 on third downs.
Jimmy Allen rushed for 174 yards on 25 carries and Tramp had 69 yards rushing. Tramp also had seven tackles.
NEWELL-FONDA 45, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 8: Newell-Fonda was up 16-0 on Kingsley-Pierson and then ran away with the game late in the third quarter to improve to 3-1 on the season. K-P falls to 0-4.
Keegan Bainbridge was 10-of-21 passing for 59 yards and a touchdown for K-P and rushed for 36 yards. Jonah Walden had the touchdown reception.
NO. 1 WEST SIOUX 75, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 13: Hunter Dekkers passed for 301 yards and two touchdown to lead the Falcons to a win in a non-district game played Friday.
Dekkers was 18-24 passing and also scored a rushing touchdown. Kade Lynott also scored four TD's and had 85 yards rushing while Bryce Coppock scored twice and had 67 yards on the ground West Sioux (4-0)