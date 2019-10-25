SPIRIT LAKE 34, GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA 29: Brent Scott scored on a four-yard run with 50 seconds left to rally the Indians past the Cardinals in a Class 2A District 2 game played in Garner Friday.
Spirit Lake trailed 23-7 at the half and were still down 29-21 entering the fourth quarter before Scott scored on a six-yard run and completed a PAT pass with 4:44 left to pull the Indians within 29-27.
Spirit Lake ends its regular season with a 6-3 record and a 3-2 district mark while GHV is now 5-4 overall and 3-2 in district.
OABCIG 35, GREENE COUNTY 13: The Falcons trailed early but got another big game from Cooper DeJean and went on to claim the Class 2A District 10 title in a game played in Ida Grove Friday.
DeJean had three TD runs, including a 98-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter that crushed Greene County's hopes and wrapped up the scoring. DeJean also fired two touchdown passes as his team wrapped up a 9-0 regular season.
Greene County lead 7-0 afer one quarter thanks to a seven-yard TD run by Colby Kafer. The Falcons tied the game 7-7 on a 20-yard pass from DeJean to William Grote in the second quarter
but Greene County went back ahead 13-7 on a five-yard run by Brent Riley.
DeJean scored on a one-yard keeper to put OABCIG up 14-13 at the half then made it 21-13 on a 21-yard TD pass to Easton Harms midway through the third frame.
Green County is now 8-1 overall and will await a possible wildcard playoff berth.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 22, HINTON 12: Hinton had a lead going into the fourth quarter but a long drive by South O'Brien and a fumble by the Blackhawks allowed the Wolverines to complete the comeback for a 22-12 victory.
Hinton falls to 6-3 overall and now the Blackhawks wait to find out their playoff fate. South O'Brien improves to 8-1 and wins the district title.
The game was scoreless until there was 32 seconds left in the first half when Jackson Louscher scored on a one-yard run for South O'Brien. Tristan Wilson ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Hinton's Kyle Brighton returned the kickoff to the four-yard line but South O'Brien held on for the goal-line stand to end the half.
Derek Anderson hit Brighton for a 31-yard touchdown with 10:54 left in the third to make it 8-6. Then with 5:13 left in the third, Andrew Hessa hit a 25-yard field goal to put Hinton up 9-8.
The Blackhawks recovered a fumble on the kickoff but South O'Brien held Hinton to another field goal, this one a 23-yarder to make it 12-8.
The Wolverines retook the lead with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter when Wilson completed a 17-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run. Wilson scored the two-point conversion to make it 16-12.
Hinton fumbled on the next possession and Wilson scored on a 40-yard run for the 22-12 victory. Wilson rushed for 150 yards on 32 carries.
WESTWOOD 18, LAWTON-BRONSON 12: The Rebels got a touchdown pass and rushing touchdown from quarterback Carter Copple and held off a late Eagle rally to claim a season-closing win in a game played in Sloan Friday.
Copple scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter and added a 54-yard TD pass to Sam Miller to give Westwood a 12-6 lead.
Lawton-Bronson got an 11-yard touchdown pass from Connor Smith to Hayden Dahlhauser to tie the score at 6-6 early and an eight-yard TD run by Dahlhauser pulled the Eagles within 18-12 in the fourth quarter.
Braulio Munoz scored on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter and had 110 yards rushing on 30 carries in the game. L-B got to within the Westwood 20-yard line late but were held as time expired.
The Rebels end their regular season with a 7-2 record while Lawton-Bronson closes at 5-4.
Westwood would appear to be headed for playoff action based on their 12th ranked Class A RPI entering the game.
SIOUX CENTRAL 16, ALTA-AURELIA 7: Alta-Aurelia needed a win to keep its playoffs hopes alive. A week after having its playoff hopes go up in smoke, Sioux Central defeated the Warriors to end their playoff hopes, 16-7 on Friday.
Sioux Central ends the season with a 6-3 record and Alta-Aurelia finishes with a 5-4 record.
The Warriors took an early lead. After an interception from Michael Ryherd, the Warriors scored when quarterback Logan McCoy scored on a one-yard plunge with 2:01 left in the first quarter.
Sioux Central took the lead early in the second quarter. Jake Saunders hit Trent Anderson for a 19-yard touchdown and the two-point conversion was good for a 8-7 Rebels lead.
The Rebels held onto the one-point lead going into halftime.
Alta-Aurelia put together a long drive but fumbled and Sioux Central added to the lead on Jake Saunders 81-yard run. The two-point conversion was good for a 16-7 lead with a minute left in the third.
The Warriors had another fumble in the fourth but the Rebels threw an interceptions. However, a Jayden Harder intereption gave Sioux Central the ball back with six minutes left. The Rebels went on to win 16-7.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 16, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 8: Quarterback Kooper Ebel hooked up with Noah Adams for a 70-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half to break an 8-8 tie and the Hawks went on to down the Jays in a Class A District 1 game played in Hartley Friday.
HMS took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter on a 24-yard TD run by Mitchell Peters and a safety on a quarterback sack,
Gehlen tied the score in the second quarter on a 34-yard touchdown pass by Dylan Lehmann and a two-point PAT.
Neither team scored in the second half and both teams ended their season with 5-4 overall records and were 3-2 in district.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 38, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: Clayton Bosma scored twice on runs and added an interception return for a score in the first half to give the Knights the lead on their way to a win in a Class 1A District 1 game played in Orange City Friday.
Bosma scored on a six-yard carry with 5:33 left in the first quarter and also added a two-point PAT run to give the Knights an 8-0 lead. He also scored on a seven-yard run early in the second quarter to increase the Unity advantage to 14-0.
Bosma completed his big half with an interception return for a touchdown and he also completed a PAT pass to Brody Rens to give the Knights a 22-0 lead at the the break.
The Knights end their season with a 5-4 overall record and were 2-3 in district while the Generals were 3-6 overall and winless in five district outings.
WEST SIOUX 41, EMMETSBURG 19: Hunter Dekkers passed for an even 300 yards and four touchdowns as he lead the Falcons to a win in a Class 1A District 1 game played in Emmetsburg Friday.
Dekkers found Kade Lynott twice for scores while Blake Van Ballegooyen and Bryce Coppock hauled in one touchdown pass apiece. Lynott caught 11 passed for 170 yards in the game and also rushed for 58 yards and two more scores.
West Sioux is now 8-1 overall and ended up in a three-way tie with Western Christian and West Lyon for the district title after The Wildcats knocked off the Wolfpack to create the logjam atop the district.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 35, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 0: Kingsley-Pierson stuck with Harris-Lake Park early but the Wolves pulled away in the second half for the 35-0 win.
Harris-Lake Park, which is 8-1 on the season, only led 7-0 after the first quarter against K-P, which finishes the season with a 4-5 record.
It was 14-0 in the second quarter when K-P threw a pick six and Harris-Lake Park started to pull away for the win.
Damon Schmid had 86 yards on 15 carries for Kingsley-Pierson.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 45, MMCRU 6: Cade Walkingstick passed for a touchdown and ran for two more to lead the Westerners past the Royals in a battle of winless teams in Class 1A District 1 play Friday in Akron.
Walkingstick gave A-W the lead on a three-yard TD pass to Levin Hemmelrick in the first quarter and Hemmelrick scored on a nine-yard run early in the second quarter to increase the Westerner lead to 12-0.
Walkingstick added runs for scores from 10 and three yards before the intermission to put the Westerners up 26-0 at the break. Hemmelrick also scored on a fumble recovery in the second half for third touchdown.
Brennin Stodden connected with Ruben Bryssinck for a 55-yard touchdown pass for the Royals.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 35, LE MARS 24: Carter Wessel passed for two touchdowns and ran for one more to lead the Monarchs to a win in a Class 3A district 1 game played in Le Mars Friday.
Wessel fired a 35-yard TD pass for Evan Turin to give Denison-Schleswig a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs pulled to within 7-6 later in the quarter when they blocked a punt and Eric Spieler recovered the ball for a touchdown.
Spieler hit Jack Mendlik with a 10-yard TD pass early in the second quarter but Le Mars got an eight-yard run from Trevor Smith to pull back within 14-12.
Wessel added a three-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring. Both teams close their season with 5-4 overall record and were 2-3 in district.
TRI-CENTER 35, LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 14: Bryson Freeburg passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Trojans closed out their regular season with a win over the Panthers in a Class A District 1 game played in Neola Friday.
Tri-Center is now 4-1 in district and 6-3 overall while Lo-Ma closes with a 2-7 mark overall and 1-4 in district. Gavin Maguire rushed for 142 yards and a TD for the Panthers.