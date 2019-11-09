PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Three wins NSAA quarterfinal games

OAKLAND-CRAIG 50, DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL 14: Oakland-Craig was tested in the first round of the NSAA Class C2 playoffs but on Friday, Oakland-Craig easily cruised to a 50-14 win in the quarterfinals.

Oakland-Craig improves to 11-0 on the season and hosts No. 3 St. Paul on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Oakland-Craig rushed for 383 yards in the win. Ian Lundquist led the ground game with 123 yardsa nd two touchdowns on 13 carries and Coulter Thiele had 113 yards and a score on eight carries. Caden Nelson added 53 yards and three scores and Jaron Meyer had 10 carries for 70 yards and a score.

Mike Brands led Oakland-Craig's offense with nine tackls and Wyatt Seagren had a sack. Thiele added an interception.

BRLD 60, NORTH BEND CENTRAL 53: BRLD won a track meet with North Bend Central, 60-53, in a NSAA Class C2 football quarterfinal.

BRLD improves to 9-1 overall and travels to Sutton on Friday. Sutton is the No. 1 seed in C2, BRLD is the No. 5 seed.

WAYNE 28, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 13: For the second straight week, Wayne pulled off an upset. After knocking off the No. 6 seed, Wayne went on the road and knocked of the No. 3 seed, Ashland-Greenwood, 28-13 on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Wayne will get chance for another upset at 7 p.m. on Friday as the Blue Devils travel to Wahoo, which is undefeated and is the No. 2 seed in NSAA Class C1.

