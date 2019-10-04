WEST LYON 62, UNITY CHRISTIAN 14: Gavin Lorenzen scored four touchdown, returning a kickoff and a punt for a score along with two touchdown passes from Jalyn Gramstad to lead the Wildcats to a win in a Class 1A District 1 game played in Inwood Friday.
Lorensen scored on a 91-yard kickoff return to answer a go-ahead touhdown and PAT run by the Knights midway through the first quarter. Tyler Wieringa connected with Tyrell Hulshoff for a 30-yard touchdown pass for the Knights and Logan Franken followed with a PAT run to give Unity Christian an 8-7 lead.
Mason Maurer had given the Wildcats a 7-0 lead on a 20-yard run on the opening drive of the game and he later added a 60-yard TD run in the third quarter and ended the game with 96 yards on five carries.
West Lyon improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in district while Unity Christian is now 3-3 overall and 0-2 in district.
SPIRIT LAKE 45, SOUTHEAST VALLEY 0: After dropping its last two games, Spirit Lake bounced back in a big way with a 45-0 win over 10th-ranked Southeast Valley on Friday.
Spirit Lake had a big lead and then with 2:59 left in the third quarter, Gavin Harms scored from 28 yards out for a 38-0 lead. Kolby Richter added a four-yard run with 9;23 left in the game for a 45-0 lead.
OABCIG 28, ATLANTIC 7: Cooper DeJean ran for three touchdowns and passed for another to rally the Falcons past the Trojans in a Class 2A District 9 game played in Ida Grove Friday.
Atlantic led most of the first half on the strength of a 12-yard TD run by Tyler Moen midway through the opening quarter but DeJean got the tying touchdown on a 10-yard run with 3:00 minutes left in the half then gave the Falcons a 14-7 lead at the break on a 51-yard run 25 seconds before the intermission.
DeJean found Jake Nieman for a 21-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and added a 14-yard TD run later in the frame to put the Falcons up 28-7.
DeJean passed for 267 yards and rushed for 167. He was 24-of-31 passing.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 46, MMCRU 0: South O'Brien improved to 6-0 on the season as the Class A No. 8-ranked Wolverines beat MMCRU 46-0 on Friday.
Tristan Wilson finished the game with 181 yards on only 10 carries. He had two touchdowns. Reid Nelson added 79 yards on seven carries to go along with a touchdown.
South O'Brien led 33-0 at halftime and finished the game with 517 yards passing with 487 of those yards coming on the ground.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 35, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: Ryan Livermore passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns to Ethan Peters to lead the Jays to a win in a Class A District 1 game played in Akron Friday.
Jacob Nemmers also ran for two touchdowns and had 124 yards on the ground. Peters caught four passes and had 152 yards as Gehlen improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district.
CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 31, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 8: After starting the season 0-4, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock is now 2-0 in district play after taking care of MOC-Floyd Valley 31-8 on Friday. The Lions are 2-4 overall. MOC-Floyd Valley is 0-6.
On the Lions second position, Kole Telford broke free for an 83-yard touchdown run. The Lions led 7-0 going into the second quarter.
The Dutch jumped on a CL/GLR fumble in the second quarter and Colton Korver scored on a one-yard run. The two-point conversion was good to put the Dutch up 8-7.
The Lions faced fourth-and-3 on the MOC-Floyd Valley 46-yard line when Colby Postma hit Carter Krull on a five-yard out that he turned into a 46-yard score to put the Lions back up 14-8. A field goal put the Lions up 17-8 at the half.
The Lions opened the second half with an eight-minute drive and it ended with a Kalen Meyer three-yard touchdown run for a 24-8 lead. That was the score going into the fourth.
Postma then hit Krull for the second time for a touchdown on the night to give the Lions a 31-8 lead with 9:39 left and CL/GLR went on to win.
SIOUX CENTRAL 37, ST. EDMOND 18: Jayden Harder scored four touchdowns and had 233 yards on 45 carries to lead Sioux Central to the 37-18 win. Sioux Central improved to 4-2 with the victory.
Sioux Central scored late in the first quarter and then St. Edmond had an answer but the Rebels stayed up 8-6.
Sioux Central added 16 points in the second quarter to go up 24-8. St. Edmond cut into the lead in the lead right way in the third quarter.
Sioux Central put together a 13-play, 80-yard drive to go back up 30-12. St. Edmond answered again but Harder scored his fourth touchdown to put the game away for Sioux Central.
HINTON 43, HARTLEY-MEVLIN-SANBORN 0: Derek Anderson passed for two touchdowns and Kade Hoefling scored twice to lead the Blackhawks to a win in a Class A District 1 contest played in Hinton Friday.
Anderson connected with Hoefling for a 74-yard strike in the first quarter then Hoefling ran the ball into the end zone from one yard out to put Hinton head 22-0. Anderson added another TD pass, this time on a fade route to Keanen Wieseler from 12 yards out to give the hosts a 29-0 lead at the break.
Beau DeRocher and Kyle Brighton added rushing touchdowns in the second half for the Blackhawks (4-2 overall and 2-0 District). Andrew Hessa also added field goals from 41 and 38 yards.
Hinton won by shutout for the third straight week and forced four fumbles and an interception.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 32, WEST BEND-MALLARD 14: Preston Pfaffle rushed for 194 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a win in an 8-man District 1 football game played in Kingsley Friday.
Derek Reinking had three sacks to lead the K-P defense while Josh Harvey and Dustin Plendl had 10.5 and nine tackles, respectively. The Panthers are now 2-4 overall and 1-2in district.
TRI CENTER 56, WEST MONONA 12: The Trojans got a big game from quarterback Bryson Freeburg who passed for 501 yards and six touchdown to lead his team past the Spartans in a Class A District 10 matchup played in Neola Friday.
Freeburg connected three times with his younger brother Brecken who had nine receptions for 158 yards.
Darius Gashe threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Brad Bellis and ran for 61-yard TD in the second quarter for West Monona (2-4 overall and 0-2 district).