PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: West Sioux, West Lyon, OABCIG, Woodbury Central advance to Cedar Falls

HAWARDEN, Iowa - West Sioux trailed at the halftime but scored three times in a four-minute span in the third quarter to take charge and win over Treynor 41-24 in a Class 1A football playoff quarterfinal Friday.
The Cardinals got a 39-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half to lead 17-14 at the break. Treynor's Jake Fisher ran for two touchdowns on carries of one and 74 yards to answer Falcon scores in the first and second quarters.
Kade Lynott gave West Sioux a 7-0 lead with 9:00 left in the first quarter on a 43-yard run and hauled in a nine-yard TD pass from Hunter Dekkers 8:07 before the half to put the Falcons up 14-7.
West Sioux got the lead for good on a five-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Coppock to Aaden Schwiesow with 5:44 left in the third frame.
The Falcons stopped Treynor in the three plays the next time it had football then scored in just one play with Dekkers hit Austin Wilbert for a 71-yard TD strike and a 27-17 West Sioux lead.
The enusing kickoff led to more good fortune for the Falcons after the Cardinals' Sid Schaaf fumbled and West Sioux took over 20 yards from another score.
Dekkers had back to back runs of 18 and one yard to cash in the turnover and put West Sioux up 34-17 with just over two minutes left in the third stanza.
Fisher added another score on a 22-yard run early in the fourth quarter but Dekkers answered on a nine-yard TD carry of his own to put West Sioux back up 41-24.
West Sioux advances to the UNI Dome for a semifinal game Saturday with a 10-1 record while Treynor ends its season also 10-1.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 34, NORTH TAMA 23: The Wildcats rallied from a 23-6 deficit in the second half to stun the Redhawks in a Class A football quarterfinal playoff game played in Traer Friday.
Ethan Copeland hauled in a 32-yard swing pass from Jase Manker and raced past several North Tama defenders to score the go-ahead touchdown with 3:15 left in regulation and give the Wildcats the lead for good.
Woodbury Central scored earlier in the fourth quarter to pull within 23-20 on a short pass from Manker to Shawn Archer with 9:44 left in the game.
North Tama drove into Wildcat territory next time it had the ball but were stopped on downs with just over six minutes left, setting up the go-ahead score for Woodbury Central.
The Wildcats (10-1) wrapped up the scoring with 2:58 left when a North Tama pass was ruled a completion and fumble and Wade Mitchell scooped up the ball and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. Copeland added an interception in the closing minutes to thwart a final North Tama drive.
Woodbury Central will face West Hancock in the semifinal round next Friday in Cedar Falls.
WEST LYON 36, DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 7: West Lyon traveled across the state and the No. 5 Wildcats are heading to Cedar Falls after knocking off the No. 4 seed Dike-New Hartford 36-7.
Dike-New Hartford tied it first quarter at seven but West Lyon dominated after that, scored the next 31 points.
Logan Meyer, who rushed for 153 yards on only 14 carries, opened the scoring with a 68-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
Dike-New Hartford tied the game with a 64-yard scoring drive as Cade Bennett scored on a two-yard run with seven minutes left in the first quarter.
Jalyn Gramstad hit Davian Sterner for a 25-yard pass later in the quarter to put the Wildcats up 14-7.
The Wildcats knocked Dike-New Hartford quarterback Drew Sonnenberg out of the game in the second quarter. Meyer added a five-yard run to put West Lyon up big and he added his third touchdown of the game in the third quarter for a 30-7 lead. West Lyon went on to win 36-7.
OA-BCIG 48, PCM 20: Junior Cooper DeJean passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the unbeaten and No. 4 ranked Falcons to the UNI Dome after dashing past No. 10 PCM in a Class 2A quarterfinal playoff football game played in Ida Grove Friday.
DeJean was 25-42 passing for 306 yards and rushed 13 times for 78 yards. Easton Harms also had 13 catches for 92 yards and a TD. Cam Sharkey also caught a 28-yard TD pass from De Jean and Carson Godbersen a 36-yard catch for score for the Falcons.
The Falcons also got interception returns for touchdowns from Sam Devitt and Harms, who picked off a PCM pass at the goal line on a fourth down play late in the game and dashed 100 yards for a score.
DeJean, one of the most prolific offensive forces in prep football this fall, increased his touchdown passing total to 36 while he also has 21 carries for scores. The Falcons take an 11-0 record to the semifinals while PCM ends its campaign at 8-3.
WEST HANCOCK 43, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: The No. 1 Eagles got 191 yards rushing and four touchdowns from Tate Hagen and controlled play much of the game in winning a Class A football quarterfinal playoff game in Britt Friday.
Hagen had over 10 yards per tote as he needed just 19 carries to reach his yardage on the night. Cole Kelly and Josef Smith also had rushing scores for West Hancock, now 11-0. The Eagles did all their damage on the ground, attempting just two passes.
Tristan Wilson had 69 yards rushing on 20 attempts for South O'Brien while quarterback Jackson Louscher was 6-15 passing for 55 yards. South O'Brien had drives to within the Eagle 20 yards line in the first quarter but turned the ball over once and had a pass intercepted to end the other.
The Wolverines end their season with a 9-2 record.