PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: West Sioux, West Lyon, OABCIG, Woodbury Central advance to Cedar Falls

DeJean was 25-42 passing for 306 yards and rushed 13 times for 78 yards. Easton Harms also had 13 catches for 92 yards and a TD. Cam Sharkey also caught a 28-yard TD pass from De Jean and Carson Godbersen a 36-yard catch for score for the Falcons.

The Falcons also got interception returns for touchdowns from Sam Devitt and Harms, who picked off a PCM pass at the goal line on a fourth down play late in the game and dashed 100 yards for a score.

DeJean, one of the most prolific offensive forces in prep football this fall, increased his touchdown passing total to 36 while he also has 21 carries for scores. The Falcons take an 11-0 record to the semifinals while PCM ends its campaign at 8-3.

WEST HANCOCK 43, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: The No. 1 Eagles got 191 yards rushing and four touchdowns from Tate Hagen and controlled play much of the game in winning a Class A football quarterfinal playoff game in Britt Friday.

Hagen had over 10 yards per tote as he needed just 19 carries to reach his yardage on the night. Cole Kelly and Josef Smith also had rushing scores for West Hancock, now 11-0. The Eagles did all their damage on the ground, attempting just two passes.