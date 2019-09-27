HULL, Iowa - Western Christian held Unity Christian to 82 yards total offense and got three touchdown runs from Tristan Mulder to win a 34-6 decision over the Knights in a Class 1A District 1 opener played Friday.
Mulder scored on a 12-yard run with 1:13 left in the first quarter to give Western Christian a 7-0 lead, then got a two-yard TD run 2:40 before intermission to put the Wolfpack up 14-0.
Kobi Baccam scored on a 56-yard run and Mulder on a four-yard carry in the third quarter for Western Christian (5-0).
Unity Christian (3-2) scored in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard pass from Clayton Bosma to Tyrell Hulshof.
STORM LAKE 36, LE MARS 30: Ben Raveling scored on a five-yard run with 27 seconds left to give the Tornadoes a wild Class 3A District opening win over the Bulldogs in a game played in Storm Lake Friday.
Storm Lake led 20-0 at the half and looked to be on its way to a comfortable win before Le Mars rallied and took a stunning 30-28 lead on a 26-yard scoring pass from Tate Westhoff to Anrthony Lamoreux with 7:36 left in the fourth quarter.
The Tornadoes (4-1) grabbed the lead before intermission with David Soto completing a nine-yard TD pass to Raveling, who also scored on a four-yard run midway thru the second quarter. Soto also scored on an eight-yard run in the first quarter and a three-yard keeper in the third frame.
Westhoff, who had 273 yards passing, threw all four of his TD passes after the break for Le Mars (3-2), also connecting with Aisea Toki for two scores and hit Lamoreux for a 50-yard TD earlier in the third quarter. Lamoreux had 116 yards receiving on six catches and Toki caught eight passes for 98 yards.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 33; TRI-CENTER 7: Mitchell Countryman rushed for 186 yard and scored five times to lead the Wildcats to a win in a Class A District 10 opener played in Moville Friday.
Tri-Center took the lead on a 19-yard pass from Bryson Freeberg to Gavin Heim with 5:18 left in the first quarter but the Wildcats answered with a 12-yard pass from Jase Maner to Countryman with 3:12 left in the opening frame.
Countryman gave Woodbury Central a 13-7 lead on a 71-yard run 7:46 before the intermission then added a short TD run in the final minute of the second quarter to put the Wildcats up 19-7 at the break.
Countryman added a 48-yard run and a 20-yard reception of a Manker pass in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring for the Wildcats (4-1). Tri-Center drops to 2-3.
WESTWOOD 14, LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 10: The Rebels rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit to defeat Lo-Ma in a Class A District 10 opener in Logan Friday.
Westwood used a fake punt from midfield to move deep into the Panther end of the field midway through the third quarter and Carter Copple with a one-yard TD run to cap the drive and pull his team within 10-7.
The Rebels were stopped on a fourth-and-goal situation next time it had the ball and wasted an interception by Luke Lyon when they fumbled on the next play.
Westwood finally got the lead with 9:44 left in the third quarter when Copple broke free on a third-and-short run for a 31-yard touchdown run.
Luke had his second interception of the night near the goal line with Lo-Ma driving in the closing two minutes to help the Rebels (5-0) preserve the win.
Gabe Walski scored on a short run in the first half for Lo-Ma (1-4).
OABCIG 64, RED OAK 7: The first seven touchdowns scores by Class 2A eighth-ranked OABCIG were scored by seven different players as the Falcons beat Red Oak 64-7 on Friday. OABCIG, which improved to 5-0, had a 56-0 lead by halftime.
Cooper DeJean was 9-of-10 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns and Carson Godbersen rushed for 51 yards on six carries. William Grote caught two passes, both for touchdowns, for 93 yards.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 28, HMS 7: Tristan Wilson and Pete Botjen scored two rushing touchdowns each to lead the Wolverines past the Hawks in a Class A District 1 game played in Hartley Friday.
Wilson scored on an 18-yard rush early in the second quarter and also ran in the PAT conversion to give South O'Brien an 8-7 lead. Wilson added a 30-yard run before the end of the half and Botjen add the PAT run this time to give the Wolverines a 16-7 halftime edge.
Botjen scored on runs of two and 47 yard in the third quarter to ice the win for South O'Brien (3-2).
Michell Peters scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter for the Hawks (2-3).
SIOUX CENTRAL 35, RIDGE VIEW 0: Jayden Harder and Jack Saunders rushed for two touchdowns apiece to lead the Rebels to a win in a Class A District 10 opener played in Sioux Rapids Friday.
Sioux Central scored the first time it had the ball on a 26-yard TD run by Saunders with 9:56 left in the opening quarter. A PAT run by Harder made the lead 8-0. Harder added a 30-yard scoring run with 6:01 left in the opening stanza to make the lead 14-0.
Saunders tacked on a 77-yard touchdown run 1:22 before the end of the opening period to give the Rebels a 20-0 lead.
Kaleb Scott and Harder added scoring runs in the second quarter to give the Rebels a 35-0 lead. Harder had 151 yards rushing on 25 carries and Saunders 130 yards on five totes.
HINTON 40, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: Kade Hoefling ran for 150 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead the Blackhawks to a win over the Westerners in a Class 1A District 1 opener played in Akron Friday.
Hoefling scored on runs of 46 and 72 yards in the third quarter to help Hinton (3-2) pull away for the win. Andrew Hessa also added field goals of 47 and 20 yard.
Derek Anderson and Justin Kirwan each threw a TD pass for Hinton. Anderson hit Keanen Wieseler for a 15-yard strike and Kirwan connected with Kyle Bright for an eight-yard score. The Westerners are now 0-5.
WEST SIOUX 58, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: Hunter Dekkers moved into the Iowa prep leadership all time for touchdown passes after firing five scoring strikes to lead the Falcons to Class 1A District 1 win over the Generals in game played in Sibley Friday evening.
Dekkers passed for 296 yards, completing 13 of 16 attempts while passing previous state touchdown passing record holder Drew Adams of Mount Vernon who had 106 during his career.
Kade Lynott pulled in a pair of TD passes and 96 yards while Aaden Schwiesow, Austin Wilbert and Bale Van Ballegooyen caught one touchdown pass apiece.
Dekkers, Lynott and Wilbert also ran for a score as the Falcons moved to 5-0.
NEWELL-FONDA 41, RIVER VALLEY 8: Gabe Sievers passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Trey Jungers scored twice on runs to lead the Mustangs to a 8-man District 1 win over the Wolverines in game played in Newell Friday.
Sievers hooked up with Aden Mahler for a 39-yard scoring pass and had an 18-yard TD run while Jungers scored on runs of six and 13 yard for Newell-Fonda (4-1).
River Valley (1-4) scored on four-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Beeson to Brody Lillefloren.
WYNOT 40, WAUSA 22: Wynot got two touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised to a 40-22 win over Wausa on Friday. Wynot had a 40-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Owen Sudbeck led Wynot, which improved to 2-2, with 171 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.
Sudbeck's first touchdown was a 29-yard run in the first quarter and Anthony Haberman scored on a one-yard run later in the quarter.
Sudbeck had an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Wynot added a safety for 24-0 lead.
Sudbeck's third touchdown was a four-yard run in the third quarter and Haberman broke free for a 24-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring. Payton Wieseler threw three two-point conversions and ran for another.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC 21, CROFTON 20: Crofton had a 20-7 lead early in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on as Norfolk Catholic scored with 1:19 remaining and beat the Warriors 21-20 on Friday.
Crofton scored first when Andy Knapp ran for a four-yard score to go up 6-0 with 4:46 left in the half. Norfolk Catholic scored about two minutes later and went into halftime with a 7-6 lead.
Crofton retook the lead with 6:09 remaining as Knapp scored on a one-yard run. Then with 10:56 left in the game, Jimmy Allen scored on a 10-yard carry.
Norfolk Catholic then scored with 7:38 left and with 1:19 remaining, Cayden Cunningham hit Brennen Kelly for a 14-yard score to give Norfolk Catholic for the touchdown.
Allen rushed for 150 yards for Crofton.