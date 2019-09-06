ROCK VALLEY, Iowa - Tyson Boer passed for three touchdowns and Western Christian surprised Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34-7 Wolfpack in a non-district game Friday evening.
Western Christian (1-1) took advantage of five Nighthawk turnovers and grabbed the lead just 20 seconds into the game when Kobi Baccam rumbled 74 yards for a rushing touchdown.
Boer hooked up with Matt Van Otterloo for a 19-yard TD pass 1:32 before intermission and Baccam added a 33-yard field goal just before half to up the Wolfpack lead to 17-0.
The Nighthawks (0-2) scored their only points of the night on an 80-yard pass from Keyton Moser to Josh Heitritter with 6:07 left in the third quarter to pull within 17-7. Boer added TD passes to Cole Zevenbergen and Baccam before the end of the third quarter to move back up 31-7.
WEST SIOUX 47, CENTRAL LYON/GLR 20: Quarterback Hunter Dekkers had a 479-yard passing night as the Falcons downs the Lions in a non-district football game played in Hawarden Friday.
Dekkers connected for five TD strikes, hitting Kade Lynott 13 times for 342 yards, an effort that topped the previous single-game mark of 340 yards set by Logan Garrels Des Moines Lincoln in a 2014 game with Des Moines Hoover.
Lynott scored four TD's and Bryce Coppock also hauled in a scoring strike of a fifth touchdown pass for Dekkers.
WESTWOOD 34, RIVERSIDE 0: Westwood started the season 2-0 as the Rebels easily handled Riverside 34-0 on Friday. Riverside is 0-2 on the season.
Carter Copple had another good game under center as he ran for a touchdown and hit Sam Miller for a 72-yard scoring strike. Braulio Munoz added a rushing touchdown.
Not only did Westwood's defense shutout Riverside, defensive lineman Eddie Dandurand intercepted a screen pass and went 40 yards for the touchdown. It was the second straight week the Rebels scored a defensive touchdown.
Westwood travels to AHSTW next week.
STORM LAKE 25, ALTA-AURELIA 10: Ben Raveling ran for two touchdowns to lead the Tornadoes to a non-district football win over the Warriors in a game played in Aurelia Friday.
Alta-Aurelia had a 10-7 lead late in the third quarter but a 41-yard TD pass from Storm Lake quarterback David Soto to Jailen Hansen gave the Tornadoes the lead for good. Soto also scored on a short run with less than two minutes left in regulation to ice the win.
Anthony Krier scored on a 29-yard run in the third quarter for the Warriors (1-1).
TRI-CENTER 48, MVAOCOU 0: Bryson Freeberg passed for two touchdowns and Trevor Carlson rushed for three TD's to lead the Trojans to a win over the Rams in a non-district football game played in Mapleton Friday.
MVAOCOU (1-1) hosts West Monona next Friday.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 19, ESTHERVILLE-LC 14: Noah Adams hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Hawks to a non-district win over the Midgets in a game played in Hartley Friday.
HMS (2-0) trailed 14-7 after three quarters but pulled to within 14-13 on a five-yard run by Keaton Graves with 7:25 left in the fourth quarter. Graves also scored on a one-yard run in the second quarter to give the Hawks a 7-0 lead at the half.
E-LC (0-2) got a both its touchdowns in the third quarter and both came from Kevin Egeland, who return a 77-yard punt to tie the game at 7-7 then added a seven-yard run with 1:57 left in the third frame.
SIOUX CENTRAL 18, GT/RA 8: Jayden Harder rushed for 185 yards and scored three times to lead the Rebels to a win in a prep football game played in Graettinger Friday.
Harder scored on a 16-yard run in the first quarter to give Sioux Central (1-1) a 6-0 lead before the Knights (0-2) answered to take an 8-6 lead on an eight-yard TD run and PAT conversion carry by Jace Naig.
Harder scored on a one-yard run with 21 seconds left in the first half to give the Rebels a 12-8 lead at the break. He added the only points of the second half on a two-yard run with 4:54 left in the game.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 20, HINTON 19: Tanner Schouten scored on a 35-yard run to tie the score early in the fourth quarter and Sam Eppinga followed with a go-ahead PAT kick to give the Knights a win in non-district football game played in Orange City Friday.
The Knights (1-1) held a 14-12 lead at the half, scoring on a 32-yard pass from Clayton Bosma to Logan Franken and an 82-yard run by Schouten. Hinton (1-1) got a four-yard run for a touchdown by Beau DeRocher and a 47-yard pass from Derek Anderson to Keanen Wieseler for scores in the firts half, then took the lead midway through the third quarter on a two-yard TD run by Anderson.
SPIRIT LAKE 54, FOREST CITY 6: Brent Scott passed for 279 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Indians to a non-district win in a game played in Forest City Friday.
Joe Stein caught five passes, including two for touchdown and 162 yards to lead Spirit Lake. Kolby Richter and Calbeb Oolman also hauled in TD catches for the Indians (2-0).
SOUTH O'BRIEN 34, SHELDON 28: Tristan Wilson passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to a non-district football win in a game played in Paullina Friday.
South O'Brien (2-0) held on after leading 28-14 at the half.
Quarterback Kaleb Ackerman was 24-36 passing for 225 yards to lead the Orabs (1-1).
TEA AREA 36, VERMILLION 6: Tea Area had 394 yards of total offense and held Vermillion to 69 total yards in a 36-6 victory on Friday.
Kobe Culver had 13 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, in the game. Jack Kratz and Trevor Tarr each had 11 tackles.
Vermillion opened the game with a John Lacognata 58-yard kickoff return for a touchdown but that was the only scoring the Tanagers had. Tea Area had a 20-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Tea Area's Joey Headrick rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Late Thursday
LE MARS 33, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 8 : Tate Westhoff passed for 256 yards and five touchdowns as he led the Bulldogs to a non-district football win over the Dutch in a game played in Orange City Thursday evening.
Westhoff fired two TD passes each to Aisea Toki and Colton Hoag and also hit Anthony Lamoureux for one touchdown. Westhoff connected on 17 of 23 pass attempts as Le Mars levelled it record at 1-1.
MOC-Floyd Valley scored its points on the last play of the first half with Chadon DeHaan tossed a three-yard scoring pass to Cade Fisher.