PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central wins quickly scheduled game with Okoboji

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- In a game that was scheduled about 24 hours before kickoff, Woodbury Central improved to 3-1 on the season with a 27-0 win on Okoboji's homecoming on Friday.
The Wildcats got their first touchdown on with 5:48 left in the first quarter and then added a touchdown with 10:19 left in the first half for a 13-0 halftime lead.
Woodbury Central made it 20-0 with a touchdown with 3:20 left in the third and with 41 seconds left, the Wildcats scored again in the 27-0 victory.
LAWTON-BRONSON 42, AKRON-WESTFIELD 21: Lawton-Bronson scored 16 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 42-21 win over Akron-Westfield on Friday.
Lawton-Bronson is now 3-1 on the season and has won three straight games. Akron-Westfield falls to 1-3 and has lost three straight games.
Connor Smith was 12-of-18 passing for the Eagles for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Matt Peters caught three passes for 47 yards and two scores and Adam Fillipi caught four passes for 63 yards and a score. Hayden Dahlhauser had 51 yards receiving and he rushed for 78 yards and two scores. Chayton Brown added another touchdown on the ground.
On defense, Fillipi had three interceptions for the Eagles, who also got a fumble recovery from Austin Feddersen.
Dahlhauser had six tackles including 3.5 for a loss and a sack. Chayton Rowe had 6.5 tackles and Blake Morgan had 5.5 tackles.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 41, RIVER VALLEY 14: Kingsley-Pierson scored 28 straight points and improved to 2-2 on the season with a 41-14 win over River Valley on Friday. River Valley falls to 0-4.
K-P's Emerson Platt went 67 yards for the return on the opening kickoff for the 7-0 Panthers lead. River Valley responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Ethan Thomas but K-P's Jackson Howe hauled in a 61-yard touchdown pass from Evan Neumann for a 13-6 advantage in the first quarter.
Damon Schmid scored from six yards out for a 21-6 halftime lead for K-P.
Howe caught his second touchdown pass of the night for a 28-6 lead going into the fourth quarter. Howe later hit neumann on a nine-yard pass for the 35-6 lead when River Valley scored when Tyler Towne hauled in an 8-yard pass from Garrett Trapp.
Josh Harvey scored on a 20-yard run to wrap up the scoring with a 41-14 win for the Panthers.
REMSEN ST. MARY 56, WEST BEND-MALLARD 6: Remsen St. Mary's scored 22 points in the first quarter and improved to 3-0 with the 56-6 win over West Bend Mallard.
CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 50, SHELDON 14: Class 2A No. 4 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock had 46 points by halftime in the rout of Sheldon to improve to 4-0 on the season. Sheldon is 1-3.
The Lions blocked a Sheldon punt early in the game and Cooper Spiess scored on a run. Sheldon did respond by converting third-and-26 on its own 5-yard line and turned it into a scoring drive to make it 8-6.
The Lions came back with a nine-play drive and scored on Kalen Meyer's 15-yard touchdown run. Then Zach Lutmer intercepted a pass for 35 yards for the score. Spiess returned and Orabs' punt to the 6-yard line and Spiess later scored.
Lutmer added a 16-yard touchdown run and Meyer had a 15-yard touchdown run for 46-8 halftime lead. The two teams traded scores in the second half.
SIOUX CENTER 27, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0: Lane Kamerman rushed for 151 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a football win in Orange City Friday.
Matthew Bomgaars also rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown as Sioux Center improved to 4-0 entering a showdown with undefeated Central Lyon/George-Little Rock next Friday.
SPIRIT LAKE 34, ESTHERVILLE LINCOLN CENTRAL 27 (2OT): Spirit Lake picked up its second win of the season as the Indians won a back-and-forth game with eighth-ranked Estherville-Lincoln Central. The Indians pulled off the 34-27 double overtime victory.
Spirit Lake scored first when Brent Scott hit Riley Reynolds in stride down the sideline for a long touchdown. ELC got a touchdown right before the end of the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
After the Indians muffed a punt, ELC took over at the 5-yard line and later scored for a 14-7 lead.
The Indians tied the game with 6:44 left in the third quarter when Scott hit Vance Katzfey for a touchdown.
Spirit Lake took the lead in the fourth with a short touchdown run by Scott with 9:53 left. A touchdown pass about three minutes later by ELC tied the game at 21. Neither team scored again in regulation.
ELC scored in the first possession of overtime, the Indians blocked the extra point, and seemed to hold Spirit Lake, but ELC was called for a face mask. The Indians went on to score but botched the snap on the extra point to lead to a second overtime.
Spirit Lake scored on the first play of double overtime and Katzfey intercepted a pass in the end zone to seal the Indians upset over ELC.
PONCA 49, TWIN RIVER 18: Hunter Bennett and Dalton Anderson scored three touchdowns apiece to lead the Indians to a win in a game played in Ponca, Nebraska Friday.
Bennett ran for 265 yards on 16 carries while Anderson had 132 yards on nine totes. Ponca is now 1-3.
BLOOMFIELD 28, PENDER 24: Pender scored 21 points in the first quarter but Bloomfield held Pender to only three points the rest of the way as the Bees won 28-24 on Friday.
Pender falls to 2-2 on the season. Quinton Heineman caught three passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns and Dylan Vogt caught five passes for 43 yards and a score.
Jacob Bruns had 14 tackles and two for a loss for Pender and Jaxon Maise and Lucas Timm each had two tackles for a loss. Caleb Trimble had an interception.
For Bloomfield, Cody Bruegman rushed for 241 yards on 45 carries. He scored three times.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 22, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 7: Connor Dodd scored on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter quarter to give the Hawks the lead and they went on to down the Jays in a game played in Hartley Friday.
Gehlen scored late in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead on a 22-yard pass from Ryan Livermore to Zach Kraft and were ahead most of the night until HMS rallied late.
The Hawks got to within a 7-6 on a four-yard run by Travis Kamradt with 4:42 left in the third quarter. A 21-yard touchdown pass from Kooper Ebel to Noah Adams with 3:05 left iced the win for HMS (2-2). The Jays are 1-2.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 14, HINTON 0: Sibley-Ocheyedan scored 14 points in the first half and while the Generals were held scoreless, Hinton failed to score in the game as Sibley-Ocheyedan won 14-0.
The Generals are 3-1 on the season, Hinton falls to 0-3.
Hinton only had 53 yards rushing on the loss and Derek Anderson was 10-of-19 passing for 90 yards and two interceptions. Beau DeRocher caught five passes for 63 yards.
Defensively, DeRocher and Jack Wolff each had an interception in the loss and Garrett Lindley recovered a fumble.
Kade Hoefling had 11 tackles and Bode Binneboese had 10.5 stops.
WEST MONONA 20, IKM-MANNING 7: West Monona evened its record at 2-2 with a 20-7 victory over a now 0-4 IKM-Manning team.
West Monona took a 6-0 lead with 1:40 left in the first quarter, which was also the halftime score.
IKM-Manning took a 7-6 lead in the third quarter but the Spartans controlled the fourth.
West Monona scored on a touchdown run for a 12-7 lead. Then the Spartans recovered an onside kick and later scored for the 20-7 lead and the win.
ALTA-AURELIA 26, BISHOP GARRIGAN 2: Cade Rohwer, Justin Gregory and Levi Sleezer each scored a rushing touchdown in the win for the Warriors.
Rohwer, the Warriors' quarterback, led in rushing with six carries for 71 yards.
Ryan Jensen led the defense with nine tackles.
SPENCER 42, STORM LAKE 18: After a scoreless first quarter, Spencer scored twice in the second quarter and pulled away from Storm Lake in the second half for a 42-18 victory.
Spencer is 3-1 on the season, Storm Lake falls to 1-3.
Spencer got a punt return for a touchdown and a reverse pass for 50 yards for the 14-0 halftime lead.
Storm Lake scored with 7:02 left in the third on a fumble return for a touchdown by Edgar Mendoza. Then Jake Eddie found Beau Bockman for a 22-yard pass to make it 14-12 with 3:01 left in the third.
Spencer answered with a 33-yard run for a 21-12 lead. A score early in the fourth put the Tigers up 28-12.
Storm Lake got a 19-yard pass from Eddie to Jailen Hansen to make it 28-18 but the Tornadoes didn't score again as the Tigers got a 64-yard touchdown and another score for the 42-18 victory.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 39, GTRA 0: Harris-Lake Park scored 32 points in the first half as the Wolves evened their record at 2-2 with a 39-0 win over GTRA, which falls to 1-2.
Tyce Gunderson was 8-of-19 passing for 88 yards and three touchdowns. Brody Sohn caught two touchdowsn and Tate Gilmore caught another. Gunderson also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown and Lucas Gunderson ran for 123 yards and two scored on 14 carries.
On defense, Gavin Elser recovered two fumbles. Tyler Jurva, Lucas Gunderson and Braydan Perkins each had a sack and Jurva had three tackles for a loss.
YUTAN 54, SOUTH SIOUX 14: South Sioux was no match for Class C-2 Yutan as Yutan scored 27 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 54-14 victory over the Cardinals on Friday.
South Sioux falls to 1-3 on the season. Yutan is 3-1.
Yutan went up 33-0 at halftime and even though the Cardinals scored 14 points in the second half, they were outscored 21-14 after the half.
EMMETSBURG 27, SIOUX CENTRAL 0: Emmetsburg grabbed a 14-0 halftime lead and the E-Hawks kept Sioux Central's ground game in check as the Rebels dropped their second straight game, 27-0 on Friday.
Sioux Central was held to 73 rushing yardfs in the game as Jayden Harder only had 40 yards on 14 carries.
Harder did have 13.5 tackles and Gavin Morton had 10 tackles.
Sioux Central is 2-2 on the season.
SIOUX VALLEY 44, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 26: With the game tied at 20 in the first half, Elk Point-Jefferson was held to six points in the second half as the Huskies suffered a 44-26 loss to Sioux Valley on Friday.
Elk Point-Jefferson feel to 2-2 with the loss and Sioux Valley is 4-1 on the season.
Sioux Valley held EP-J to only 212 yards of total offense and the Cossacks rushed for 294 total yards.
Sioux Valley took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter but an 80-yard kickoff return by Riley Schmitz tied the game at 6-6.
The Cossacks got two scores in the second quarter but the Huskies once again had an answer. Will Geary scored on a 6-yard run and Tyler Goehring hauled in a 15-yard reception from Noah McDermott to tie the game at 20-20 going into halftime.
Sioux Valley took an early lead in the second half and scored 24 points. EP-J's lone score in the second half came in the third quarter when Goehring caught a 45-yard touchdown reception from McDermott.
Schmitz rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries and Goehring caught four passes for 78 yards. McDermott was 6-of-10 for 107 yards.
Schmitz and Ben Swatek each had 15 tackles and Skyler Swatek and Andrew Nearman each had 11 tackles.
HARLAN 35, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Harlan had a 14-0 lead at the half and Denison-Schleswig couldn't get anything going in the second half in a 35-0 loss.
The Monarchs are 0-4 on the season.
MISSOURI VALLEY 38, MVAOCOU 6: Missouri Valley had a 30-0 halftime lead and MVAOCOU didn't score until the fourth quarter in a 38-6 loss to fall to 0-4 on the season.
NEWELL-FONDA 41, AGWSR 6: The Mustangs scored 28 first-half points en route to the win. The Mustangs are 4-0 on the season.
