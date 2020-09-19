PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central wins quickly scheduled game with Okoboji

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- In a game that was scheduled about 24 hours before kickoff, Woodbury Central improved to 3-1 on the season with a 27-0 win on Okoboji's homecoming on Friday.

The Wildcats got their first touchdown on with 5:48 left in the first quarter and then added a touchdown with 10:19 left in the first half for a 13-0 halftime lead.

Woodbury Central made it 20-0 with a touchdown with 3:20 left in the third and with 41 seconds left, the Wildcats scored again in the 27-0 victory.

LAWTON-BRONSON 42, AKRON-WESTFIELD 21: Lawton-Bronson scored 16 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 42-21 win over Akron-Westfield on Friday.

Lawton-Bronson is now 3-1 on the season and has won three straight games. Akron-Westfield falls to 1-3 and has lost three straight games.

Connor Smith was 12-of-18 passing for the Eagles for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Matt Peters caught three passes for 47 yards and two scores and Adam Fillipi caught four passes for 63 yards and a score. Hayden Dahlhauser had 51 yards receiving and he rushed for 78 yards and two scores. Chayton Brown added another touchdown on the ground.

On defense, Fillipi had three interceptions for the Eagles, who also got a fumble recovery from Austin Feddersen.