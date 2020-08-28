 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL SCORES 8/28
PREP FOOTBALL SCORES 8/28

Friday, Aug. 28

Iowa

Sioux City East 48, Bishop Heelan 41 (3OT)

Sioux City North 55, South Sioux 48

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, West 0

Sioux Central 20, South O'Brien 7

Sioux Center 13, Le Mars 0

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 54, Alta-Aurelia 7

Cherokee 21, MMCRU 7

Sibley-Ocheyedan 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8

Newell-Fonda 54, Harris-Lake Park 7

Remsen St. Mary's 56, River Valley 20

Akron-Westfiend 34, Hinton 19

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20, Western Christian 10

West Sioux 14, Spirit Lake 7

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 28, Denison-Schleswig 21

Woodbury Central 21, Lawton-Bronson 8

Unity 48, Gehlen Catholic 14

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28, Okoboji 0

OABCIG 49, Ridge View 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 39, Sheldon 6

West Monona 34, Sideny 22

West Lyon 53, Storm Lake

Spencer 21, Webster City 7

Westwood 42, MVAOCOU 20

Nebraska

BRLD 44, Tekamah-Herman 24

Battle Creek 58, Central City 50

Bloomfield 40, Homer 0

Emerson-Hubbard 46, Cedar Bluffs 36

Hartington Cedar Catholic 19, O'Neill 16

Hartington-Newcastle 66, Randolph 36

Humphrey St. Francis 56, Wynot 14

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 14

Oakland-Craigh 50, Ponca 0

Pierce 55, St. Paul 38

Wayne 14, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 10

Winside 63, Walthill 30

South Dakota

Madison 22, Dakota Valley 16

Alcester-Hudson 50, Centerville 2

Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 6

Vermillion 35, Belle Fourche 0

Wagner 40, Beresford 34

